AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Health has developed a new program to better educate patients about the medication they are receiving. According to the university’s pharmacy services, patients being readmitted to the hospital due to medication-related issues is often overlooked by patients and many health care professionals. In many cases, the problem is simply a lack of education about the medication.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO