WRDW-TV
Augusta University, Augusta Tech partner for new program
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University and Augusta Technical College announced a groundbreaking partnership to create a new program for students. On Wednesday, leaders revealed the announcement and the initiative’s new logo at Jaguar Student Activities Center at AU on Walton Way. The program will help transfer students go...
WRDW-TV
Here’s a first look at AU’s new Center for Writing Excellence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University’s Center for Writing Excellence has a grand opening Wednesday. The new space is about twice the size of the old center. They serve all Augusta University students, faculty, and staff and hope to start serving the community again. Whether it’s a paper in...
WRDW-TV
Augusta Prep breaks ground on $11M science, engineering building
MARTINEZ Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Prep broke ground Tuesday afternoon on the $11 million W. Rodger Giles Institute for Inquiry building. They hope this will serve as a building equipped with tools to prepare students for high-speed internet, cloud technology, 3D printing, and more. That’s something school leaders say is...
WRDW-TV
Misunderstanding at hospital spurs alert to AU community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University sent out an alert to students and faculty members about an “incident” at Piedmont Augusta hospital. But Piedmont later said there was no emergency and it was all a misunderstanding. The AU message was sent out at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday through the...
WRDW-TV
Former News 12 reporter writes book to teach kids valuable lessons
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our goal at News 12 is always to make a difference in the communities we report on and live in. That stays true even if we leave. Here’s how one of our former reporters published a book that can help teach your kids a valuable lesson.
WRDW-TV
Local Girl Scouts earn Presidential Volunteer Service Award
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three local Girl Scouts have been awarded the Presidential Volunteer Service Award for their dedication to helping others. Grovetown Councilwoman Ceretta Smith presented the medals to the girls Monday, but they’ll also be invited to a City Council meeting . Amani Wilson, Madison Cameron and...
WRDW-TV
Future takes shape during students’ competition in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the weekend, middle schoolers across South Carolina came to Aiken to compete in the annual Future City Competition. This year’s theme challenged teams to build a city that addresses climate change using math and science. The winning team gets an all-expense-paid trip to Washington,...
WRDW-TV
Students participate in Future City Competition
WRDW-TV
Augusta National Women’s Amateur announces player
WRDW-TV
AU Health program to educate patients about their medications
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Health has developed a new program to better educate patients about the medication they are receiving. According to the university’s pharmacy services, patients being readmitted to the hospital due to medication-related issues is often overlooked by patients and many health care professionals. In many cases, the problem is simply a lack of education about the medication.
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaders reject ambulance contract: What’s next?
'I feel like I'm supposed to do this': Mauled boy draws friends from around world. Why does the downtown Augusta crosswalk voice have a southern accent?. Sister and brother duo turn shared hobby into family business. What the Tech: Have you checked the radon levels in your home?
WRDW-TV
Columbia County schools raise financial stakes to find new hires
WRDW-TV
Why does the downtown Augusta crosswalk voice have a southern accent?
What the Tech: Have you checked the radon levels in your home?. Whether it's a paper in class, a speech, a job interview or a presentation, center at AU works to meet that need.
WRDW-TV
New genome mapping change tests for blood cancer
WRDW-TV
Contractors take next steps toward Columbia County hospital
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We moved one step closer to shovels in the ground for a long-awaited hospital in Columbia County. The group overseeing construction invited local contractors to come out to find out how to bid on work to keep as many locals as they can on the project.
Piedmont Augusta issues ‘test’ alert
According to the communications office at Piedmont Health, the alert that went out was just a test of the alert system and did not signify any actual emergency or threat.
WRDW-TV
West Columbia grad gears up for second Augusta National Women’s Amateur
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second year in a row, Jensen Castle will be playing in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. West Columbia Grad and the current University of Kentucky Wildcat is the 121st U.S. Women’s Amateur champion. She ranks 26 on the World Amateur Golf Rankings.
WRDW-TV
Roe anniversary brings marches in Georgia, elsewhere
WRDW-TV
Emergency meeting to focus on Augusta ambulance service
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after rejecting a contract with the city’s ambulance service provider, the Augusta Commission is being called back in an emergency meeting on emergency medical service. A special meeting has been called for the Augusta Commission for 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Lee N....
WRDW-TV
Local nonprofit teaches healthy eating to prevent cancer
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta nonprofit, Reduce Your Risk held an educational cooking class at The Hub this weekend. The class emphasized eating and cooking healthy can reduce your risk for breast cancer. The group typically helps low-income families and minorities have access to breast cancer prevention and treatment resources.
Comments / 0