Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Jackley gears up for first legislative session back in AG’s office
PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is back on his “old job,” after a four year gap in between. And while the experience from 10 years of prior service has helped guide the way, it has still been a bit of an adjustment for South Dakota’s top law enforcement officer, as he prepares to push a full docket of bills through the state legislature.
kotatv.com
Noem pushes for investigation into release of Social Security numbers
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Noem urged investigations into the release of nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers by the January 6th Committee. Noem pushed Attorney General Merrick Garland to examine the apparent violation of federal law, in a letter. She also requested that the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and the House Ethics Committee investigate the breach.
kotatv.com
Noem trying to alleviate worker shortage with out-of-state licenses
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators are trying to pass legislation that will recognize out-of-state licenses for nearly every profession. “South Dakota’s economy has been booming, but our workforce has been experiencing some growing pains,” said Noem. “We still have 23,000 open jobs in the state, and this legislation will help us fill them.”
kotatv.com
Snow remains a possibility for many throughout this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Starting tonight there is a chance for snow in northeastern Wyoming and the northern Black Hill. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the 20s with mostly cloudy skies and breezy blustery conditions. Clouds will clear out as we head into Monday afternoon, where highs will climb into the upper 20s to upper 30s. The clear skies will not last as another round of snow will make its way into northeastern Wyoming and the northern Black Hills, this includes Deadwood, Spearfish and Sturgis as we head into the early morning hours on Tuesday. Tuesday we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few isolated snow showers possible in the afternoon in the extreme northwest regions of South Dakota. Next best chance for widespread snow will be on Wednesday where we will see highs in the 20s to 30s with windy conditions. Snow will remain a possibility throughout the week and into the weekend.
kotatv.com
Snow showers at times this weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers move in Saturday morning and will continue off and on through the day. Best chance to see a few snow showers will be in the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming. Accumulations will remain under an inch. Highs climb into the 30s for much of the area.
kotatv.com
A quiet close to this week; unsettled and chilly next week.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Quiet weather is expected today. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with near normal temperatures. Winds will be light. A fast-moving trough will bring breezy conditions Saturday with a few snow showers in the Hills and Wyoming. A stronger system arrives Sunday night and Monday....
Comments / 0