ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 32

Corina De Seguirant
5d ago

As a mother that works and pays taxes I say let them babies eat. find a way to use the waste... turn that waste into gardens! every child deserves to eat without worry!! feed them babies, for those that say different I hope you didn't reproduce 😉!!

Reply
15
Cory Van Winkle
5d ago

Another excuse to put more burdens on tax payers, when our schools are supposed to be funded by the Washington state lottery. This will just increase your property tax, and how much food will be waisted?

Reply
11
Tonya
5d ago

I like the idea only because their's kid's out there that don't say anything because it's embarrassing. I hope that this can make it okay and feel OK for all. I don't agree with the waste but there are ways to use the waste. they could raise pig's for almost nothing with the milk and food. the FFA kid's could help the farming feeding cleaning .

Reply
8
Related
qhubonews.com

Washington State has started a probe into private special education institutions. – by Mike Reicher and Lulu Ramadan, The Seattle Times

This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Seattle Times. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. Washington education officials have launched an investigation into the state’s largest network of privately run schools for students...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Daily Score

Washington Bill Would Boost In-law Apartments Throughout the State

Note: HB 1337 will be heard in the House Housing Committee this Monday, January 23, at 1:30pm. Supporters can sign up to testify at the hearing over zoom, sign in PRO, or submit written testimony. Washington’s severe statewide housing shortage calls for statewide action to reform all manner and form...
WASHINGTON STATE
1150kknw.com

Kindergarteners, BIOTECH, and the WA Totalitarian State

Why is the BIOTECH industry talking about Kindergarteners? And what bills filed in WA State pave the way for a totalitarianism state?. Karl Kanthak explains industry motivation behind their continued mass-marketing of “Kindergarten vaccination rates are falling!”; and an assortment of alarming bills filed in WA lay the foundation for a dependent, disarmed, censored, and surveilled population.
q13fox.com

Washington woman trapped in Costa Rica as medical bills Soar

SEATTLE - Michele Mackey planned to visit Costa Rica twice in 2023 – part of a plan to work around expensive dental work that was cheaper outside the U.S. The plan unraveled quickly, according to her sister, after Mackey’s blood pressure dropped and her heart stopped while under anesthesia.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Gov. Inslee endorses bill to lower blood alcohol level in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The number of deadly traffic crashes in Washington soared to a level not seen since 1990, according to Washington Traffic Safety Commission. Preliminary reports show 745 people were killed on the roads in 2022. WTSC said more than half of the deadly crashes involved impairment from drugs...
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM

Yes, sick time can be combined with PTO in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The start of the new year may mean some changes in company policies regarding vacation or sick time. So, how can you make sure you are getting the proper time off?. A viewer reached out wondering about companies that lump together sick time and vacation time....
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

State Democrats join multi-state effort to tax the ultra-wealthy

Can a multi-state partnership to advocate for a wealth tax get Democrats’ legislation passed this year in the Washington Legislature?. It’s still too early to tell, but lawmakers will have the next few weeks of the session to clear some major hurdles for the proposed legislation that would impose a 1% tax on the wealthiest residents’ financial assets.
WASHINGTON STATE
koze.com

Washington Bill Would Remove Statewide Firearm Preemption

OLYMPIA, WA – For 30 years, local towns, cities, and counties have been blocked from taking their own action to prevent gun violence. This is because of a statewide preemption of local gun regulations. A bill introduced by a King County senator, SB 5446, would remove that preemption so local municipalities may have the flexibility to make decisions that are best for their communities.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cost of child care in Washington among the highest in the country

SPOKANE, Wash. — The cost of child care continues to put a strain on Washington families everywhere. Statewide, the average cost is $1,044 per child every month. The average household income in Spokane averages out around $60,000, meaning childcare eats into roughly 20% of that collective income. Part of the problem stems from a staffing shortage that’s putting pressure on...
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Seasonal Jobs Offered At Washington State Parks

Job seekers of all ages are encouraged to try out some of the opportunities Washington State Parks have to offer. 305 seasonal park aides are being recruited by state parks and many of the job openings happen to be in North Central Washington. "They're from communities in Leavenworth, Chelan, Waterville,...
WASHINGTON STATE
R.A. Heim

New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington

A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 11 and 41

Washington’s Working Families Tax Credit

WASHINGTON-In 2023 Washington workers can get more money back thanks to the Washington Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC).WFTC is a program that helps low-to-moderate income families and workers receive money back on sales taxes that are already paid according to the Department of Revenue (DOR).The credit provides up to $1,200 to eligible families and is an additional credit to the federal Earned Income Tax Credit. Applications will begin on February 1, 2023 and will be accepted through December 31, 2023.According to the DOR the purpose of this credit is to stimulate the local economy, promote racial equity and support the financial stability and well-being of low-to-moderate income families. Eligibility: Valid Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number Lived in Washington a minimum of 183 days At least 25 and under 65 or have a qualifying child in 2022.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy