Various News: Mercedes Mone Trains With KUSHIDA and Fred Rosser, Lineup For This Week’s WOW – Women of Wrestling, Braun Strowman Featured In Celtic Warrior Workout
– In a post on Instagram, KUSHIDA revealed that he and Fred Rosser recently trained with Mercedes Mone. He wrote: “The day before the seminar, Sasha-san suddenly sent me a DM. [if I could join tomorrow’s class?] I thought you were joking, but she really came. I was very inspired by her attitude that she still wants to learn wrestling techniques. We’re LOVE Prowrestling. Respect.”
WWE Sunday Stunner Live Results 1.22.23: Charlotte Flair Defends Title, More
WWE held a live event on Sunday night in Binghamton, New York with Charlotte Flair defending her title and more. You can see results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair fought Bayley to a no context when Damage CTRL interfered. *...
ISPW Winter Warfare Results 1.20.23: New Women’s Champion Crowned, More
ISPW held their Winter Warfare show on Friday night, featuring a new ISPW Women’s Champion being crowed and more. You can check out the results from the West Milford, New Jersey show below, per PWInsider:. * Justin Corino def. Rey Calitri. * Crowbar def. Encore Moore. * Eric Corvis...
WWE Reportedly Discussed Bringing Back Authors of Pain
WWE has reportedly talked about bringing the Authors of Pain back into the company. According to Fightful Select, Akam and Rezar have been discussed internally in regard to a potential return to the company. The AOP were big parts of the NXT roster before arriving on Raw, and were released...
WWE News: 30 Greatest Raw Moments, Full Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens Royal Rumble 2021 Match
– WWE’s latest Top 10 is a special episode looking at the 30 greatest Raw moments ever. You can see the video below for the episode, which is promoting tomorrow’s Raw XXX show:. – WWE has released the full match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens from the...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes Added To Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
A second Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament match for tonight’s WWE Smackdown is set in Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes. WWE announced on Friday that the two teams will face off in a first-round match in the tournament, which is determining the next #1 contender to the Smackdown Tag Team Championships.
WWE News: Zach Gowen Backstage At Smackdown, Dark Match From Show
– WWE alumnus Zach Gowan was backstage at this week’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Gowan, who last worked for WWE in 2004, was visiting with his family at the show. – The dark match for the show saw Liv Morgan defeat Xia Li.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Results From Erie, PA 01.21.2023: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins
The Saturday Night’s Main Event live show was held tonight by WWE in Erie, PA. You can find the complete results (per WrestleZone) and some highlights below. *Braun Strowman, Madcap Moss, and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser, and GUNTHER) *Dolph Ziggler defeated Baron Corbin. *Judgment Day...
Wrestling Open Full Results 01.19.2023: Eliminator Cup Tag Team Championship, Spotlight Match, & More
The most recent event hosted by Wrestling Open took place on January 19 in Worcester, MA. You can find the complete results (per PWPonderings) and see some highlights below. *Spotlight Match: Cono Cappuccia defeated Joe Ocasio. *Pedro Dones & The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) defeated Rex Lawless...
WWE News: Chris Jericho Praises Raw Anniversary Video, SmackDown in Three Minutes, LA Knight Hypes Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match
– AEW star and former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho praised the following preview video for next week’s Raw 30th Anniversary show. Jericho tweeted, “Pro wrestling transcends any given company. Pro wrestling is about memories….and this video contains some LEGENDARY ones! #WWERaw”. – FOX Sports showcased this week’s...
Hulk Hogan Added To Raw XXX Lineup
WWE is bringing in another big name for Raw XXX this Monday in Hulk Hogan. The company has added Hogan to its lineup of legends for Monday’s 30th anniversary show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Hogan joins a legends lineup that includes The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Ric Flair, Jerry Lawler, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Kurt Angle.
Court Bauer Explains Why He Decided To Stop Using Twitter
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), MLW founder Court Bauer spoke about why he decided to stop using Twitter and how it ultimately benefitted him. He said: “Probably during the summer. I was like, you go down Twitter, you go on social media and in my role, I’m supposed to hype and promote. We got into this phase, especially in wrestling, where every promoter at the high level is out there hyping and taking all the credit, ‘Look, love me, give me my flowers, I’m delivering all this stuff to you, bow down.’ It gets so self-aggrandizing, that it gets tacky. The shit speaks for itself. The work should speak for itself. I’m getting out of here. Let everyone else go make all the noise, I’m going in the other room, I’m going in the meditation room for a little bit and focusing on doing the good work and putting energy into that. It’s an old thing that Wale used to say to me when we were focused on doing WaleMania and stuff, ‘SHINE. Still Here Ignoring Negative Energy.’ It sounds funky, but it’s such an important thing for his career, for my career, focus on that and put in the work, not just for yourself, but your company, the men and women out there killing themselves in the ring, all the crew in the back putting in long hours, everyone on the team. It’s more important to focus on that than just going out there and trying to get a retweet. Retweets don’t pay, the work you put in pays.”
Gigi Rey Weighs In Om Her Experiences On AEW Dark
Gigi Rey has worked a number of bouts in AEW on Dark, and she recently shared her thoughts about the experience thus far. The indy star spoke with Love Wrestling for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below:. Gigi Rey is reflecting on her experience wrestling on...
Konnan Says He Hasn’t Talked With Triple H About AAA-WWE Relationship But There Is Interest
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Konnan spoke about a relationship between AAA and WWE, noting there’s interest but he hasn’t talked to Triple H about it. Here are highlights:. On AAA working with WWE: “No. I’ve never talked to Hunter personally, but through other channels. There’s been...
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review 1.20.23
Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. We’re still in California and this week’s Dynamite is going to be a bit tough to follow. There is a good chance that we are going to get some solid matches though, as tends to be the case around here. AEW Rampage can be rather fun when it comes to focusing on some of the lower-level stuff and that might be what happens again this week. Let’s get to it.
Bray Wyatt Makes Return To Firefly Fun House On WWE SmackDown
Bray Wyatt returned to old stomping grounds on this week’s WWE Smackdown, showing up in the Firefly Fun House. Friday’s show saw Wyatt appear in a segment in the Fun House where he reunited with Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, Ramblin’ Rabbit, and Huskus. The segment...
WWE Reportedly Making Office Cuts
– WWE is making cuts to its office staff, according to a new report. Fightful Select notes that the company is making the cuts today to its office staff, though no specific details were given on which departments are getting cut. WWE has not made any official announcement regarding the...
KiLynn King On Her Free Agent Status, Wanting To Work With Billie Starkz
KiLynn King is one of the more in-demand women’s wrestlers on the independent scene, and she recently discussed her free agent status and more. King spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview, and a few highlights from the discussion are below:. On getting her opportunity...
Brodie Lee Documentary Premiering Next Month, Amanda Huber Says Her Family Had Nothing To Do With It
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a documentary about Brodie Lee will debut on Vimeo on Demand on February 3 at 7 PM ET. The special will be called ‘This Is Brodie Lee’ and features interviews with friends, wrestlers and relatives. It follows the first match of his career and was directed by Joe Brand of Classy Wolf Media. Here’s a synopsis:
