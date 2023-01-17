ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Why Adderall Is in Short Supply Right Now—and What To Do if You're Affected

By Kaitlin Vogel
 5 days ago

A pharmacist and a neurologist break it down.

Prescribed to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy, Adderall can have many positive effects for people who are candidates for the medication.

The FDA recently announced Adderall shortages both for the immediate-release tablets and extended-release capsules in October 2022, and there remains a shortage even months later. So, what's going on? And what can you do about it?

We spoke to doctors to find out—here's everything you need to know.

Why Is There an Adderall Shortage?

There are two primary factors driving the shortage. First of all, there's increased demand for the drug—Adderall prescriptions increased between 10 and 20% from 2020 to 2021 . Further increases are likely to be seen when the analysis is done for 2022, Dr. Brian Staiger, PharmD and doctor of pharmacy and a clinical pharmacist, explains.

This increase in demand is likely due to an increase in prescribing during the COVID-19 pandemic and the explosion of telemedicine services. The second reason is manufacturing constraints—not from raw material shortages, but likely labor shortages and federal manufacturing quotas due to unforeseen demand, Dr. Staiger states.

“The shortage is an unfortunate result of a combination of increased demand for the medication (due to increased diagnosis of ADHD and prescriptions) and decreased supply due to a labor shortage at Teva pharmaceuticals, the main company that makes Adderall and generic equivalents,” says Dr. Karen Keough, MD , a pediatric neurologist and medical director at Pediatrix Child Neurology Consultants of Austin. “The shortage has been ongoing since August 2022, but has been increasingly noticeable to patients as more pharmacies are unable to fill prescriptions in a timely manner.”

What To Do About the Adderall Shortages

There are several options you can try if you’ve been impacted by the shortage.

“While Teva is by far the largest manufacturer of generic Adderall, it is produced by others, some of which have reported no supply problems,” says Dr. Staiger. "This information can be verified and is kept up to date via ASHP (whom the FDA uses for some of their data).”

ASHP has reported on the immediate-release tablets and extended-release capsules . It is important to note here that it can sometimes be a challenge for individual pharmacies to order from a different manufacturer than they usually use, so just because a manufacturer reports availability doesn't necessarily mean your pharmacy can order it, Dr. Staiger explains.

Many times, finding your specific dose of Adderall available somewhere comes down to whether or not a particular pharmacy has it available to them, so vigilance is key. "Patients should plan to request refills with a little extra time. Ordering a few days in advance can help a lot,” notes Dr. Keough.

However, it's worth noting that Adderall is a Schedule II controlled substance, and it may be a challenge to get information on stock from a pharmacy if you are calling around, especially if the pharmacy is not your usual, Dr. Staiger adds.

Aside from calling around and trying to find the drug (from any manufacturer), you can speak with your doctor about other therapy options for treating ADHD and narcolepsy. Adderall is an amphetamine-type stimulant, of which there are many other alternative options, Dr. Staiger explains. In terms of other amphetamines, this includes:

  • Dextroamphetamine
  • Mydayis (amphetamine; dextroamphetamine extended-release)
  • Zenzedi (dextroamphetamine)
  • Vyvanse (lisdexamfetamine)

That being said, dextroamphetamine is the only generic option on this list—the others may have insurance restrictions.

There are also methylphenidate-type stimulants, which are similar to amphetamines in terms of mechanism of action and overall effect, Dr. Staiger states. These include:

  • Ritalin/Methylin (methylphenidate)
  • Focalin (dexmethylphenidate)
  • Concerta (methylphenidate extended-release)

If an individual is having trouble finding Adderall, the above options are very commonly utilized to prevent a pause in treatment and are often just as effective in treating the same conditions, Dr. Staiger explains. However, it's crucial for the individual to talk to their doctor about what drug is right for them.

