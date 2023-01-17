Read full article on original website
Related
Kristin Chenoweth Gives Wedding Update After Postponing with Fiancé Josh Bryant: 'Working on It'
"We're going to do a small thing and just have our closest [loved ones]," Kristin Chenoweth explained of her wedding plans with fiancé Josh Bryant after postponing their nuptials in July Kristin Chenoweth is deep into her delayed journey to the altar. The Emmy Award winner, 54, joked that she's "still" engaged to fiancé Josh Bryant on Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan as she shared an update on their nuptials, which were postponed in July. "We're working on it, yeah," she told hosts Kelly Ripa and...
Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details
There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
Pregnant Meghan McCain Shows Off 9-Month Baby Bump: 'Fully Cooked'
The bun is almost out of the oven.The arrival of Meghan McCain's second child is fast approaching — and she has the photos to prove it! On Wednesday, January 18, The View alum posted two selfies to Instagram showing off her very pregnant belly. "9 months — fully cooked! 🤍," the soon-to-be mother-of-two, who is already mom to her and husband Ben Domenech's 2-year-old daughter, Liberty, captioned the upload of her in an oversized grey sweater and long skirt.The Republican commentator confirmed she was expecting another baby in September 2022, sharing in an interview at the time, "Ben and...
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Olivia Newton-John’s Missing Boyfriend Patrick McDermott Didn’t Fake His Own Death: Report
Nearly 20 years after Olivia Newton-John’s missing boyfriend Patrick McDermott went missing at sea, a podcast series suggests that the theories of he faked his death to escape debts are false. According to the DailyMail, Olivia Newton-John’s on-and-off boyfriend went missing in June 2005 after he took an overnight...
Popculture
Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5
Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies On Anniversary Of Character's Departure
"As The World Turns" star Rita Walter has died at the age of 71, according to Soaps.com. Walter died on Christmas day, which was also the 41st anniversary of her departure from the famed soap opera.
Today’s Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb abruptly leave set on live TV after Carson Daly teases a ‘big day’ for the show
TODAY hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have made an abrupt exit from the show to go take part in a very special tradition. The TV pair, who celebrated five years of hosting Today together on Tuesday, were asked to go ring the opening bell during the third hour at the New York Stock Exchange.
Wynonna Judd: I knew ‘something wasn’t right’ before mom Naomi’s suicide
Wynonna Judd revealed she knew “something wasn’t right” with her mother, Naomi, just weeks before her tragic 2022 suicide. “She was very fragile,” Wynonna, 58, told Hoda Kotb on her “Making Space” podcast Monday of their final performance together at the CMT Awards on April 2, 2022. “I knew something wasn’t right in terms of her being off a little bit, a bit nervous,” the Judds performer explained. Wynonna also noted that as they harmonized on their hit song “Love Can Build a Bridge” she sensed worry in her mother’s demeanor. “I think it’s because she hadn’t sung in a long time,” she...
Are Lara Spencer and Rick McVey Still Together? Inside ‘GMA’ Host’s Relationship and Love Life
Good Morning America host Lara Spencer has shared so many parts of her personal life with viewers since joining the team in 2011. When it comes to her relationships, the news anchor has revealed rare insight into her two marriages to ex David Haffenreffer and Rick McVey. Keep scrolling for details on whether Lara and Rick are still together.
Pregnant Rumer Willis Spotted with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas for First Time Since Announcing Baby
The couple announced that they're expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post last month Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are out and about after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram last month! The couple was spotted walking close to each other in Los Angeles this week for the first time together since their baby revelation. Photographed together in a parking lot, Willis, 34, wore a beige sweater, black bottoms, and slide-on shoes, while her partner opted for a striped shirt, black skinny jeans...
Miranda Lambert Admits She Made a Critical Mistake Regarding Her Dog’s Christmas Presents
Just days before Christmas, Miranda Lambert admitted she made a critical error when it came to one of her beloved dogs' presents.
Trisha Yearwood Has Been Happily Married to a Fellow Country Star for Almost Two Decades
Over the last 30 years or so, Trisha Yearwood has established herself as a driving force in modern country music. She first broke onto the scene with her 1991 hit track "She's in Love with the Boy," a song that promptly went number one on Billboard's country chart. In the years that followed, Trisha's successes nabbed her three Grammy Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, three Country Music Association awards, and one Daytime Emmy.
Jeremy Renner Shares Pic With Hospital Staff
Jeremy Renner lived to celebrate his 52nd birthday on Saturday—and he thanked the hospital staff who helping him recover from a snow-tractor accident by sharing a picture of himself with ICU workers on his Instagram. “Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” the Marvel actor wrote above a photo of himself in a hospital bed, wearing an oxygen mask, surrounded by the medical team. Earlier in the week, Renner posted a video of himself getting a head massage from his sister in the ICU.Read more at The Daily Beast.
What Happened to Kelly Ripa? Host’s Absence From ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Explained
So many viewers tune in to Live With Kelly and Ryan to get their daily dose of dynamic hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. In January 2023, Kelly missed several episodes of the series and was very vocal about the reason behind her absence. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to the beloved TV host.
Christina Hall Shuts Down Wanting Kids With Husband Josh: 'I Think My Head Would Fall Off'
Christina Hall is constantly busy, as she juggles her marriage to Josh Hall, her three kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with Ant Anstead — and filming her TV shows. Now that the blonde beauty, 39, and Josh are settled, the former revealed if more kids are in her future. "We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she stated. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good.""Our hands are full," she added. The duo, who...
Kelly Osbourne speaks out after Sharon Osbourne confirms birth of her son
Kelly Osbourne is already a momma bear. One day after Sharon Osbourne revealed on her TV show that her daughter had given birth to her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson, the reality star shared a statement asking for her family's privacy. "I am not ready to share him with...
The Sweet Reason Kim Basinger Says Ireland Baldwin’s Pregnancy Is “Like Mother, Like Daughter”
Watch: Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland CALLS OUT "Obsessed" Haters. When it comes to pregnancies, the apple does not fall far from the tree in Kim Basinger's family. On Jan. 4, the L.A. Confidential actress shared the special similarity she saw between her pregnancy with Ireland Baldwin and now Ireland's own baby bump. Accompanying the post with separate sonograms, Kim wrote, "I know it's hard to read…But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland."
Angelina Jolie and Daughter Shiloh Enjoy Coffee Date in London After Watching Play: See Photo
Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, whom she shares with actor Brad Pitt, rang in the new year by taking in a play in London’s West End. The pair were photographed having a coffee date with actor Paul Mescal, who stars in the production of A Streetcar Named Desire, which Angie, 47, and Shiloh, 16, attended at the Almeida Theatre. The trio got together at the venue’s cafe afterward, where they looked engaged in conversation.
msn.com
Hallmark Fans Can’t Handle What Lacey Chabert Posted on Instagram About Her New Movie
Hallmark fans, you'll want to hear what Lacey Chabert just announced on Instagram. Nearly one year after the network released the popular The Wedding Veil trilogy, the actress shared that she was teaming back up with Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser and When Calls the Heart star Kevin McGarry to make another set of movies for the franchise. What's more, the first one is set to drop as part of Hallmark's "New Year, New Movies" programming, titled The Wedding Veil: Expectations.
People
387K+
Followers
66K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0