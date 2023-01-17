Read full article on original website
Caroline Wozniacki reveals her feud with controversial star Jelena Ostapenko at Australian Open
Retired tennis player Caroline Wozniacki has lifted the lid on her feud with controversial Latvian star Jelena Ostapenko while commentating at the Australian Open.
Tennis-Australian Open 2023: order of play on Monday
Jan 22 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourts on the eighth day of the Australian Open on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding):. * Day session: From 11 a.m. local time (0000 GMT)
BBC
Coco Gauff column: How TikTok and Jaden Smith help escape Australian Open pressure
Coco Gauff, who shot to fame by reaching the Wimbledon last 16 as a 15-year-old in 2019, is the latest leading WTA Tour player to write a BBC Sport column. In her latest piece before the Australian Open fourth round, the American seventh seed talks about her other role as a TikTok trendsetter and how her dad became a viral sensation.
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae
Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
tennisuptodate.com
Martina Navratilova among those to blast Australian Open for scheduling after Murray marathon: "It's crazy, it's not fair"
Martina Navratilova joined other members of the tennis community in criticism of the Australia Open scheduling that saw a match finish at 04:00 local time. It was a 5-hour match between Murray and Kokkinakis but there was no need for the match to go on that long. There are many ways the situation could have been avoided and she joined the likes of McEnroe and Murray's brother Jaime who criticized the scheduling. Speaking to the tennis channel Navratilova called it unfair:
Golf.com
‘He’s full of s—’: Nelly Korda calls ‘BS’ on brother Sebastian’s claim he’s worst athlete in family
Nelly Korda is in Orlando and in contention at the LPGA’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. But it’s another member of her family who’s making even bigger waves in professional sports this week. And, no, we’re not talking about her sister and fellow LPGA pro Jessica...
Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant! The Tennis Star Confirms She’s Expecting Her First Child
Naomi Osaka is expecting her first child with boyfriend Cordae. The tennis player shared a photograph of her sonogram on Twitter and Instagram today, writing, “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023.”. The sonogram was followed by a...
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal
Boris Becker offered a harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal after seeing the Spanish star lose early in this year’s Australian Open. Nadal lost to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Aussie Open after being bothered by a hip injury. The 36-year-old won in Melbourne last year as Novak Djokovic was denied entry into... The post Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Caroline Garcia, Aryna Sabalenka, Belinda Bencic through to fourth round
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Fourth seed Caroline Garcia fought back to beat Laura Siegemund and reach the fourth round of the...
Alison Riske-Amritraj blasts Australian Open ump for ‘sleeping’ during point
American tennis star Alison Riske-Amritraj accused the umpire of “sleeping” during her doubles match in a fiery exchange Friday at the Australian Open. The first-round match involved Riske-Amritraj and her Czech partner Linda Fruhvirtova against Russian partners Natela Dzalamidze and Alexandra Panova. Up 3-1 in the second set after dropping the opener and at deuce, the point was halted by chair umpire Nico Helwerth and awarded to the Russians, causing Riske-Amritraj to unload on the umpire and then an official. During a volley, Riske-Amritraj’s shot hit her opponent in the leg and Riske-Amritraj apologized to her immediately after it happened, before the...
NBC Sports
2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores
At the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic can win a men’s record-extending 10th Australian Open title and tie Rafael Nadal for the most men’s major singles titles in history. Djokovic was PointsBet Sportsbook’s pre-tournament favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
BBC
LPGA Tour: Charley Hull takes joint second behind Brooke Henderson at Tournament of Champions
-16 B Henderson (Can); -12 M Stark (Swe), C Hull (Eng); -11 N Korda (US); -9 N Hataoka (Jpn) Selected others: -2 G Dryburgh (Sco); -1 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng) England's Charley Hull finished joint second behind winner Brooke Henderson at the LPGA season-opening Tournament of Champions in Florida. Canada's...
