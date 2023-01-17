Friars To Play DePaul On January 21: Providence will play its first home game since January 7 when it hosts DePaul on Saturday, January 21 on FS1. Providence and DePaul have met 50 times in school history, with the first meeting coming on February 16, 1961 when the Friars earned an 81-77 victory in Providence. The Friars lead the all-time series, 37-13. PC has recorded a 20-4 record versus DePaul in Providence, a 15-8 mark on the road and a 2-1 record on neutral courts. The teams have met 30 times since DePaul joined the BIG EAST with the Friars recording a 22-8 mark. In the first game between the two teams this season, the Friars earned a 74-59 win at DePaul on January 1, 2023. In the last meeting between the two teams in Providence, the Friars earned a 76-73 win in overtime at the AMP on February 12, 2022.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 15 HOURS AGO