Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?Ted RiversProvidence, RI
Just Announced: SNAP & HIP Food Boxes Delivered To Your Door By Local Farm-to-Table Grocery StoreDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family Member in MassachusettsFinnBrockton, MA
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over ItDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Women's Basketball Game Notes vs. Georgetown
GAME NOTES (PDF) | LIVE STATS | WATCH. FRIARS SET TO HOST GEORGETOWN ON SATURDAY EVENING AT ALUMNI HALL... Providence will host Georgetown on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I. Tip-off is slated for 5:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on the BIG EAST Digital Network on FloSports.
No. 22/20 Men's Basketball Game Notes Vs. DePaul
Friars To Play DePaul On January 21: Providence will play its first home game since January 7 when it hosts DePaul on Saturday, January 21 on FS1. Providence and DePaul have met 50 times in school history, with the first meeting coming on February 16, 1961 when the Friars earned an 81-77 victory in Providence. The Friars lead the all-time series, 37-13. PC has recorded a 20-4 record versus DePaul in Providence, a 15-8 mark on the road and a 2-1 record on neutral courts. The teams have met 30 times since DePaul joined the BIG EAST with the Friars recording a 22-8 mark. In the first game between the two teams this season, the Friars earned a 74-59 win at DePaul on January 1, 2023. In the last meeting between the two teams in Providence, the Friars earned a 76-73 win in overtime at the AMP on February 12, 2022.
Sisson Sets U.S. Women’s Half Marathon Mark
HOUSTON, Texas – On Sunday, January 15, former Friar Emily Sisson set the U.S. Women's half marathon mark when she completed the 13.1 mile Houston Half Marathon in the record time of 1:06.52. Sisson established the mark after finishing second overall in the race behind Hiwot Gebremaryam of Ethiopia, who won in a time of 1:06.28. Sisson bested the previous U.S. record set by herself by 19 seconds (1:07.11). Sisson's previous record was established last spring at the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon in Indianapolis.
No.13 Women’s Hockey Ties With No.14 UConn, 2-2
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The No.13 Providence College women's hockey team skated to a 2-2 tie against No. 14 UConn, on Friday, Jan. 20 at Schneider Arena. UConn earned the extra point with the shootout victory. SCORE. Providence – 2 | UConn – 2 (UConn wins shootout, 1-0)
Max Crozier, Parker Ford Named Hobey Baker Award Nominees
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – — Providence College senior co-captainsMax Crozier (Calgary, Alta.) and Parker Ford (Wakefield, R.I.) were named nominees for the 2023 Hobey Baker Award on Thursday (Jan. 19). Crozier is tied for second on the team in scoring with 19 points and leads all Friars with 17...
No. 22/20 Men’s Basketball Falls To No. 20/18 Marquette, 83-75
MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The No. 22/20 Providence College men's basketball team was defeated by No. 20/18 Marquette, 83-75, on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. The Friars fell to 14-5 overall and 6-2 in BIG EAST play. Redshirt senior Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.) led the Friars with 20 points to go along with seven rebounds. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) notched his seventh double-double of the season via 19 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore Devin Carter (Miami, Fla.) added 18 points.
Almost century-old, annual high school football game coming to a close in Bristol County
SOMERSET, Mass. (WLNE) — A historic football game that has kicked off every year since the 1930’s between Case and Somerset-Berkley high schools might be coming to an end. The game is played every year on Thanksgiving Day. This decision was first made by the Case Cardinals, after...
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
Friars Lead Wire-To-Wire In 74-66 Win At Butler
INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – The Providence College women's basketball team led wire-to-wire in a 74-66 victory over Butler on Jan. 18 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Grace Efosa paced five players in double figures with 16 points and Janai Crooms added 12 points and 11 rebounds for her 10th career double-double. The Friars improved to 12-8 overall (3-6 BIG EAST), while the Bulldogs dropped to 7-12 (2-8 BIG EAST).
LHS Renovation Committee makes colorful choices
LINCOLN – The Lincoln High School Renovation Committee met at the senior center on Jan. 12 to discuss color choices and details for the new Physical Education Center courts. The committee deliberated on the color of the mats surrounding the gym, the color of the court and the color of the lines on the court. No custom colors will be created, and instead the committee is working with the color palette the distributors have to match the Lincoln Lion blue as closely as possible.
“We currently don’t have any legal protections for forests like this” - Nathan Cornell
Nathan Cornell considers it the finest stand of beeches in Rhode Island. “They look really impressive this time of year because the leaves turn a metallic, coppery-gold color that stands out against the white bark,” he explains, motioning towards a grove of the old-growth forest near the Community College of Rhode Island. Fog billows eerily from a swamp behind the grove, tracing a frosty rime upon trees which were ancient when the Knight Campus was still the Knight Estate.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List Worthy
Rhode Island is home to some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chomp Kitchen and Drinks. Located in both Providence and Warren, Chomp opened in 2013 with immediate success.
Eye on RI: make the most of winter!
Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local eventsand attractions!. Providence Art Club- Join the Providence Art Club on Sunday, January 22 for celebratory receptions to accompany three new exhibitions. The galleries will be open 12-4pm and refreshments will be served 2-4pm. Pinball Championship- On the weekend...
Education experts weigh in on ‘chaotic’ school district
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Harvard Professor Paul Reville, a nationally known expert in school management issues, termed the crisis of confidence in the North Kingstown school system operations “a catastrophic situation and has put the entire system at risk.”. Brown University Professor Kenneth Wong, an authority in governance...
Kids coat drive to be held in Providence
Hundreds of children in need will receive winter coats Thursday morning as part of an annual distribution drive.
Hope & Main opens marketplace in downtown Providence
City and state leaders were on hand Wednesday to cut the ribbon and celebrate the opening of Downtown Makers Marketplace on Westminster Street.
Woman hit by RIPTA bus in Providence
(WJAR) — Providence police said a woman was taken to the hospital Friday night after she was hit by a RIPTA bus in the city. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority bus was making a turn at Exchange Street and Exchange Terrace when the accident occurred, according to police.
Warwick Area Career & Tech Center
Every student who decides to build their story – and potentially, their career – at the Warwick Area Career & Tech Center is able to take advantage of the unique benefits the program offers. Hands-on, project-based learning is the norm here, as are opportunities to learn both in and out of the classroom.
New urban eatery and market opens in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new urban eatery and market opened in Providence Wednesday. The marketplace, developed by Hope & Main, will “showcase foods and products from the food incubator’s diverse member community.”. “For me, what’s really exciting about this is [that] 40% of Hope and Main’s...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?
Jonathan Nelson is a businessman and philanthropist from Rhode Island. He is the founder and CEO of Providence Equity Partners, a private equity firm that invests in media, communications, and education companies.
