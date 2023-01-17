Know Them? Trio Wanted For Stealing Wallet At Stamford Restaurant, Police Say

Police in Stamford are asking the public for help identifying three people who allegedly stole a woman's wallet from her purse at a local restaurant.

The incident took place in Stamford on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Mecha Noodle Bar, at 151 Broad St., when the woman reported her wallet was stolen from her purse, said Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police.

Her credit cards were used at various stores including Target in Stamford with between $750 to $1,000 charged to different cards, Scanlan said.

If anyone can identify the suspects call 203-977-4407, or send a confidential text tip to Tip411.