Yesterday, Pink Floyd announced a 50th anniversary box set of The Dark Side of the Moon, and to celebrate the occasion, whoever mans the group’s Facebook page changed their profile picture to a new logo inspired by the album’s well-known artwork. The image featured the triangular prism and black background from the original cover, only this time the rainbow of light wasn’t refracting through it; instead, a “50” centered in the middle to represent the 50 years since the album was first released in 1973 featured the rainbow inside its zero.

2 DAYS AGO