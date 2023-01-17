Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Elon Musk Says Twitter's Subscription Program Will Get an Ad-Free Tier
Under the ownership of Elon Musk, Twitter has embraced the idea of a paid subscription program, the ubiquitous Twitter Blue. Now, Musk seems to be entertaining the idea of another type of paid tier that would, one assumes, be to Twitter Blue what Twitter Blue is to standard Twitter. In a new article at The Verge, Emma Roth has more details on Musk’s announcement, which came — where else? — on his Twitter account.
MySanAntonio
Pink Floyd Fans Are Mad About the Band's "Woke" Rainbow
Yesterday, Pink Floyd announced a 50th anniversary box set of The Dark Side of the Moon, and to celebrate the occasion, whoever mans the group’s Facebook page changed their profile picture to a new logo inspired by the album’s well-known artwork. The image featured the triangular prism and black background from the original cover, only this time the rainbow of light wasn’t refracting through it; instead, a “50” centered in the middle to represent the 50 years since the album was first released in 1973 featured the rainbow inside its zero.
