ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Chevy’s new Corvette is quick and electric

By Daniel J. Graeber
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. automaker Chevrolet said Tuesday it was marking the 70th anniversary of the debut of its Corvette line with the introduction of its first electrified version of the classic sports car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQd0p_0kHewiZC00
The 2024 Corvette E-Ray performing maneuvers on The Rink at Rockefeller Center in New York City. Chevrolet says this is the only sports car that runs on a V8 supported by electric power. Photo courtesy of Chevrolet.

Chevy introduced the concept model of its Corvette in 1953. Marking the anniversary, the company introduced the 2024 E-Ray, a 6.2 liter, V8 model that's electrified.

"Corvette has been a halo for Chevrolet since 1953," said Scott Bell, the vice president of Chevrolet. "E-Ray's unprecedented blend of confidence, luxury performance, sophistication and style provides a new reason for more people to experience Corvette."

The Corvette is already quick, but the all-wheel drive E-Ray is Chevy's quickest ever. It can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds and get through a quarter mile in 10.5 seconds.

Its small-block V8 engine boasts 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque at the rear axle. That's complemented by a 160 horsepower, 125 lb-ft torque electric motor that drives the front wheels for a combined 655 horsepower vehicle.

By comparison, the 2024 Ford Mustang GT gets 480 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque from its V8, which Ford says are the highest figures ever for a standard V8 in the Mustang's history.

Chevy said the E-Ray is the only sports model out that runs on two separate propulsion systems. Furthermore, there's no need to plug it in because the battery is charged by coasting and braking.

"The electrification technology enhances the feeling of control in all conditions, adding an unexpected degree of composure," added Tadge Juechter, the executive chief engineer for Corvette.

But it all comes at a cost. On sale this year, the Corvette E-Ray has a suggested retail price of $104,295 for the base model. That's about twice as much as the base model for Tesla's Model 3 .

The general increase in the use of electric vehicles led consultant group Wood Mackenzie to expect those vehicles to account for nearly 40% of all of vehicles by 2040.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like

This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
KENTUCKY STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver

Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Motorious

C8 Corvette Rockets Off Dyno And Crashes Into Wall

Graphic designers have started getting just a little bit too good in recent years. Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much everyone had a lot of free time with the global shut down a few years ago and all. But whatever the case, these skilled artists have created some incredibly realistic photos and videos. One such motion picture featured a C8 Corvette running test on the dyno, what happens next you might not expect.
Carscoops

Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?

Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Looper

American Pickers Once Bought A Dodge A100 Hot Rod Truck And Only Frank Fritz Could Fit In It

If you happen to find yourself with some free time, a want for some new stuff, and a bit of cash to burn, antiquing is a great way to go. Driving around seeking out little hobby shops and full-on trinket warehouses to sift through is a fun way to spend recreational time. On the other hand, if you had enough passion for it, it could also be quite a lucrative career path. Just ask the folks on "American Pickers," who've found a way to turn digging through mountains of old stuff into a means of paying the bills.
game-news24.com

Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price

Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.
MotorBiscuit

Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half

This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
523K+
Followers
71K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy