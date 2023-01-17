ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Did new Cardinals GM send strong message to Kyler Murray?

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YuOuw_0kHewZZX00

Dec 5, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday introduced Monti Ossenfort as their new general manager, and some believe the executive may have delivered a subtle message to Kyler Murray.

Ossenfort spoke with reporters about building a team and not simply collecting talent. He said the Cardinals are “trying to build a sustainable program” that can be successful for years to come, not only in 2023. The former Tennessee Titans director of player personnel then delivered an unprompted remark about egos.

“Ego will not be tolerated in this organization,” Ossenfort said.

Many people felt that comment was directed toward Murray, and you can understand why. The star quarterback has developed a reputation for being difficult to work with. We all saw what happened with Murray’s infamous “ video game clause ” in the massive contract extension he signed with the Cardinals. Murray also had issues with Kliff Kingsbury this season and was recently ripped by an anonymous teammate .

The Cardinals gave Murray a $230 million extension last offseason that includes $160 million guaranteed, so they are very much committed to him. Ossenfort may have been making a generic statement to the entire team, or that could have been his way of trying to motivate the former first overall pick.

The post Did new Cardinals GM send strong message to Kyler Murray? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 10

RobertMarsha Farrell
5d ago

Well then I quess Cardinals will be looking for quarterback who can recognize defenses and able to perform at a professional level. rff

Reply(2)
11
mark
5d ago

Yep, that’s one thing I got out of it as well. Soon as I heard that I knew he was directing that toward Murry

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?

Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

49ers have already made QB decision for 2023?

The San Francisco 49ers are currently riding rookie quarterback Brock Purdy to playoff success, and he has impressed many during his unexpected late-season audition. That audition has apparently made quite the impression on the team’s brass. The 49ers have already privately decided that Purdy will get the chance to start in 2023 ahead of Trey... The post 49ers have already made QB decision for 2023? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

Cowboys host ripped for shocking Christian McCaffrey comments

A Dallas Cowboys radio host is sorry for earlier comments he made that wished injury upon star San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the teams’ NFC playoff clash. Bryan Broaddus, a Cowboys fan that hosts GBAG Nation on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, made the comments earlier this week. Pathetic radio sports Read more... The post Cowboys host ripped for shocking Christian McCaffrey comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McDermott responds to Stefon Diggs’ postgame move

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott had a somewhat surprising response to Stefon Diggs’ behavior at the end of Sunday’s playoff loss to Cincinnati. McDermott was asked about Diggs’ attempt to leave the stadium early at the end of Buffalo’s 27-10 defeat in the AFC Divisional Round Sunday. Interestingly, McDermott was fully defensive of his player,... The post Sean McDermott responds to Stefon Diggs’ postgame move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BUFFALO, NY
The Comeback

Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski still backs starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns struggled to a 7-10 finish, good for last place in the AFC North, while Watson served a 12-game suspension for gross sexual misconduct to begin the season. Watson didn’t exactly light the world on fire upon his return to the field, Read more... The post Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Zac Taylor hilariously taunts NFL after Bengals win

The Cincinnati Bengals have been the subject of a wide array of contingency plans over their canceled Week 17 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Bengals keep rendering those contingencies irrelevant, much to the delight of coach Zac Taylor. The Bills and Kansas City Chiefs would have met in Atlanta next week in the AFC... The post Zac Taylor hilariously taunts NFL after Bengals win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out

Patrick Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury, and he put up a big fight before leaving. Mahomes suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter of the game after Arden Key fell on his leg (video here). Mahomes remained in the game for the... The post Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend

Sabrina Ionescu had some exciting personal news to share this week. Ionescu, who stars for the WNBA’s New York Liberty, announced Saturday over Instagram that she is engaged to her boyfriend Hroniss Grasu. She shared some awesome pictures of Grasu proposing to her. Take a look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by... The post WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ILLINOIS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen took Bills’ playoff loss extremely hard

Josh Allen played poorly in his Buffalo Bills’ season-ending loss on Sunday, and he took the defeat hard. Allen went 25/42 for 265 yards and an interception, though he added a rushing touchdown. His Bills were beaten soundly 27-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game. Allen hardly got anything going... The post Josh Allen took Bills’ playoff loss extremely hard appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game

The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers

It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Ja’Marr Chase says Joe Burrow is on a different level from Josh Allen

Josh Allen is widely viewed as one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the NFL, but Ja’Marr Chase does not think the Buffalo Bills star has anything on Joe Burrow. Before Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Chase told ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin that he believes Burrow is often “overlooked.”... The post Ja’Marr Chase says Joe Burrow is on a different level from Josh Allen appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Veteran NBA Player Reportedly Wants To Be Traded

The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly agreed to find veteran center Serge Ibaka a new NBA home before this year's trade deadline, Shams Charania reports. Ibaka has been away from the team due to "personal reasons." The 14th-year big man recently expressed his discontent with the Bucks due to his ...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady disciplined by NFL over dirty play against Cowboys

Tom Brady is beginning his offseason a little lighter in the wallet. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady was officially fined by the NFL $16,444 for his attempted trip of Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker in last Monday’s wild-card playoff game (per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport). The league ruled that the move from Brady was... The post Tom Brady disciplined by NFL over dirty play against Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Burrow has message for NFL about neutral-site game

The Cincinnati Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow made sure there would be no neutral site AFC Championship game this year. Cincinnati beat the Buffalo Bills 27-10 on Sunday in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game in Buffalo. The lack of a neutral-site game was hardly lost on Burrow, either. Burrow was asked by CBS reporter... The post Joe Burrow has message for NFL about neutral-site game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones responds to Mike McCarthy job questions after latest playoff exit

Jerry Jones had to give yet another sad press conference after his team’s latest disappointing playoff result. The Dallas Cowboys once again failed to make it past the divisional round of the playoffs, losing on Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers by the final of 19-12 to end their season. When the game was over,... The post Jerry Jones responds to Mike McCarthy job questions after latest playoff exit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Referee Shawn Hochuli goes viral for hot mic moment during Chiefs-Jaguars game

Crew chief Shawn Hochuli had just about enough of the crowd during Saturday’s game in Kansas City. Hochuli was working the Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars divisional playoff game and had a hilarious moment before announcing a roughing the passer penalty in the second quarter. The veteran ref stepped up to make the call but was... The post Referee Shawn Hochuli goes viral for hot mic moment during Chiefs-Jaguars game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
196K+
Followers
24K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy