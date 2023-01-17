ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI

The War Memorial in Grosse Pointe Farms Names Interim President and CEO

By Jake Bekemeyer
DBusiness Magazine
DBusiness Magazine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fZZTE_0kHewU9u00
Maria Miller was named interim president and CEO of The War Memorial in Grosse Pointe Farms. // Courtesy of The War Memorial

The War Memorial, a patriotic, cultural, and community center on the shores of Lake St. Claire in Grosse Pointe Farms, has appointed Maria Miller, its chief financial officer, to interim president and CEO, effective Feb. 1.

Miller’s appointment was upon the recommendation of the Grosse Pointe War Memorial Association Board of Directors, chaired by Dr. Donna Hoban.

“The War Memorial will greatly benefit from Maria’s energy and commitment to the institution and its community,” says Hoban. “Her knowledge as a financial leader in the non-profit area will provide vision and continuity over this transition. I am grateful for her willingness to step into this role.”

Miller will continue to serve in both capacities until the successful replacement of a permanent president and CEO for The Fred M. Alger Center at The War Memorial, its Community Foundation, and Les Braves Park and Gardens ― scheduled to open spring 2023.

Miller joined The War Memorial team in March of 2022 having been a financial leader in the nonprofit sector for 20 years, most recently as vice president of finance at Beaumont Health. At Beaumont, Miller oversaw finance for the Beaumont Grosse Pointe campus, successfully leading the hospital to favorable financial results on operations.

During her 10 months with The War Memorial, Miller has stabilized the finance structure, automating, and streamlining functions for maximum efficiencies. She has established the financial framework for the upcoming community foundation.

“I’m extremely humbled and grateful to the board of directors for their faith in me as interim CEO,” says Miller. “I am excited to continue the vision set forth by the board and leadership at TWM and look forward to partnering with our community to continue to provide memorable experiences.”

Charles Burke, newly appointed president and CEO of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, has served as leader of The War Memorial since 2014. His work has empowered the total transformation of The War Memorial as a regional impact organization welcoming more than 300,000 patrons with over 3,000 events annually, all while incubating more than 65 nonprofit organizations.

“Charles has done an admirable job leading The War Memorial, and I am grateful for his vision and service to the institution and his enduring commitment to the community,” says Hoban. “Collectively, we are eternally grateful for his impactful tenure championing The War Memorial.”

Additionally, Nikki Charbonneau, who was named chief administrative officer in May of 2021, has been promoted to chief operating officer.

The post The War Memorial in Grosse Pointe Farms Names Interim President and CEO appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesalinepost.com

1900 Covington Dr, Ann Arbor

New Listing - Rock Solid, Airey Built Quad-level walking distance to Dicken Elementary school in Ann Arbor. You will love this easy-living 4 BR, 2 BA home with a long list of quality updates including Roof, Furnace, AC, and Windows. Call Matt for a private showing, $449,900. 734-476-7100.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Port Huron lake house has beach and balconies

A two-story, brick home with more than 100 feet of beach on Lake Huron, a five-car garage, and two balconies with a view of the water is on the market. The traditional-style house is located at 3201 Conger Street near Gratiot Avenue and Garfield Street in Port Huron, about a tenth of a mile from Lighthouse Park and about a mile from the Bluewater Bridge.
PORT HURON, MI
UPMATTERS

The American town demolished for developments that never happened

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo (KTVI) – Allenton, Missouri, used to be a small town near Eureka, Missouri. There was a general store, a post office, and a school there. Families settled in, and houses sprung up. The community was small, but, as is customary in small towns, everyone knew everyone.
EUREKA, MO
fox2detroit.com

Downtown Ann Arbor fire decimates building, wipes out restaurant and vape shop

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A decades-old building in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. The fire took place on Maynard between Liberty and Williams streets inside a restaurant and the Vape City vape shop. No one was inside the building when it happen or when the fire started–and no one including firefighters were hurt.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wlen.com

Monroe County Sheriff Announces New Hires

Monroe, MI – Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough has announced the hiring of three new corrections officers, Officer Worley, Officer Sorrell and Corrections Officer Black. Officer Worley grew up in Erie, and graduated from State Line Christian School. He graduated from Siena Heights University with a bachelors degree majoring in Criminal Justice. Worley formerly worked for ProMedica Hospital as a security officer.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Magazine

Troy, MI
452
Followers
496
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Business, Economy, Executives, Lawyers, Lifestyles, News, Press Releases

 https://www.dbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy