The War Memorial in Grosse Pointe Farms Names Interim President and CEO

The War Memorial, a patriotic, cultural, and community center on the shores of Lake St. Claire in Grosse Pointe Farms, has appointed Maria Miller, its chief financial officer, to interim president and CEO, effective Feb. 1.

Miller’s appointment was upon the recommendation of the Grosse Pointe War Memorial Association Board of Directors, chaired by Dr. Donna Hoban.

“The War Memorial will greatly benefit from Maria’s energy and commitment to the institution and its community,” says Hoban. “Her knowledge as a financial leader in the non-profit area will provide vision and continuity over this transition. I am grateful for her willingness to step into this role.”

Miller will continue to serve in both capacities until the successful replacement of a permanent president and CEO for The Fred M. Alger Center at The War Memorial, its Community Foundation, and Les Braves Park and Gardens ― scheduled to open spring 2023.

Miller joined The War Memorial team in March of 2022 having been a financial leader in the nonprofit sector for 20 years, most recently as vice president of finance at Beaumont Health. At Beaumont, Miller oversaw finance for the Beaumont Grosse Pointe campus, successfully leading the hospital to favorable financial results on operations.

During her 10 months with The War Memorial, Miller has stabilized the finance structure, automating, and streamlining functions for maximum efficiencies. She has established the financial framework for the upcoming community foundation.

“I’m extremely humbled and grateful to the board of directors for their faith in me as interim CEO,” says Miller. “I am excited to continue the vision set forth by the board and leadership at TWM and look forward to partnering with our community to continue to provide memorable experiences.”

Charles Burke, newly appointed president and CEO of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, has served as leader of The War Memorial since 2014. His work has empowered the total transformation of The War Memorial as a regional impact organization welcoming more than 300,000 patrons with over 3,000 events annually, all while incubating more than 65 nonprofit organizations.

“Charles has done an admirable job leading The War Memorial, and I am grateful for his vision and service to the institution and his enduring commitment to the community,” says Hoban. “Collectively, we are eternally grateful for his impactful tenure championing The War Memorial.”

Additionally, Nikki Charbonneau, who was named chief administrative officer in May of 2021, has been promoted to chief operating officer.

The post The War Memorial in Grosse Pointe Farms Names Interim President and CEO appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .