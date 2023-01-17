ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Report: Home Sale Decline Continues in Metro Detroit

By Jake Bekemeyer
DBusiness Magazine
DBusiness Magazine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Bpzw_0kHewTHB00
Home sales continue to fall in metro Detroit. // Stock Photo

According to the latest regional housing report from RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan in Troy, the trend of home sales falling has continued, dropping 32.8 percent, from 3,752 in December 2021 to 2,521 in December 2022.

Despite this major year-over-year drop, the decline from November 2022 was 22 sales.

“A return to seasonality in the market contributed to the drop in home sales over last year. As we see a return to a more balanced market, buyers and sellers are able to negotiate, and sellers no longer have the solid upper hand they had the past couple of years,” says Jeanette Schneider, president of RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan.

“This is ultimately healthy for the market overall and is especially good news for buyers still dealing with low inventory and affordability issues. We anticipate that 2023 will continue to be a fairly neutral market that doesn’t specifically favor buyers or sellers.”

The median sales price dropped from $263,875 to $257,975, or 2.2 percent, year-over-year. The price drop was more significant month-over-month, dropping from $271,685. Homes are taking longer to sell, increasing to 34 in November 2022 and 41 in December 2022 from 33 days in December 2021, marking steady increase.

The months supply of homes, of which six is considered balanced, continues its steady climb. Sitting at 2.9 months now, it has increased nearly a half point — from 2.5 — month-over-month, and from 1.4 year-over-year.

The pending number of sales is down big year-over-year, too, from 2,734 to 2,064 — 24.5 percent. Month-over-month, the decrease is more significant, down from 2,819.

Broken down to county-specific data, Macomb County saw the largest drop, moving from 656 to 382, or 41.8 percent. Livingston and Oakland counties took the second biggest home sale hits year-over-year, dropping 38.3 percent from 193 to 119 and 35.2 percent from 1,305 to 845, respectively. Wayne County saw a drop of 26.5 percent, from 1,598 to 1,175, and the city of Detroit dropped from 369 sales to 346 — 6.2 percent.

The median price fell 17.2 percent in the city of Detroit, from $80,000 to $66,250. Oakland County fell from $320,000 to $300,000, or 6.3 percent. Wayne County fell from $170,000 to $162,000 — 4.7 percent — and Macomb County fell 2.4 percent from $225,500 to $220,000. Livingston County was the only to mark an increase, moving up 2.9 percent from $340,000 to $349,900.

Oakland and Livingston counties saw modest increases in the average number of days spent on the market, increasing 11.4 percent from 35 days to 39 and 13.2 percent from 33 days to 38. Macomb County and the city of Detroit increased similarly, with Macomb jumping from 34 to 43 days — or 26.5 percent — and 40 days to 51, or 27.5 percent. Wayne County saw the largest increase, jumping 40 percent from 30 to 42 days.

The post Report: Home Sale Decline Continues in Metro Detroit appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Fitness studio closes in Detroit, owner blames high rent

(CBS DETROIT) – A fitness studio that introduced hot yoga to those living in Detroit's West Village is closing its doors.Amina Daniels left New York City and returned to her hometown of Detroit to make it a healthier place."They needed a community where they can train, sweat, and restore," Daniels said. Winner of the Hatch grant, she had funds for her fitness studio, but initially, some weren't buying into her idea."I looked at 91 properties. So that is 91 'noes,'" Daniels saidEventually, she opened Live Cycle Delight in March 2017 on Agnes off Van Dyke.Business boomed so much that she opened...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

5 charged in attempted Stellantis car theft • 5 charged in Ulta robbery • Rochester woman wins $500k Powerball

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nine arrests were made with five currently facing charges for trying to steal trucks from the Stellantis SHAP Tuesday, Five women are charged after stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a Livingston County Ulta store, and a Rochester woman credits a sleepless night to her $500k Powerball win: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ROCHESTER, MI
Detroit News

First Detroit Snowfest off-road event blows into Holly Oaks Saturday

Southeast Michigan’s biggest annual off-road event, Detroit 4fest in September, now has a winter partner. The first annual Detroit Snowfest Powered by Jeep kicks off Saturday with hundreds of off-road warriors in Wranglers, Rubicons, Broncos, Raptors, ZR2s, RZRs, 4Runners, 4X4s and side-by-sides expected to descend on Holly Oaks ORV Park.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

WDIV anchor Sandra Ali says farewell for new opportunity

Detroit — Longtime weekend night anchor Sandra Ali is calling it a wrap Sunday night at Detroit’s WDIV (Channel 4). Ali, who has worked at the downtown station for more than a decade, said she's moving on to a new opportunity. She declined to say where she's headed next but hinted in her goodbye to viewers on Sunday that she would be on TV again "soon."
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Mission Point Lighthouse: A Michigan Marvel

Past the snow-covered cherry orchards and vineyards, and nearly halfway between the equator and the North Pole, the Mission Point Lighthouse remains a beacon to tourists in winter. Located at the tip of Old Mission Peninsula and 19 miles north of Traverse City, the lighthouse resides in aptly named Lighthouse...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan could raise billions from toll network, state study says

(FOX 2) - The state of Michigan is expanding possibilities for how to pay for its road repairs, considering a potential system of road tolls on its highway network to raise funds by the end of this decade. Implementing a toll system "could generate significant transportation revenue" for the state...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kristen Walters

Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week

A major grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Michigan next week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Meijer will be opening its newest Michigan grocery store location in Lake Orion, according to the company's website.
LAKE ORION, MI
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Magazine

Troy, MI
452
Followers
496
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Business, Economy, Executives, Lawyers, Lifestyles, News, Press Releases

 https://www.dbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy