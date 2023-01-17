Patchogue Deli Shutters Due To Rising Rent, Catering Business To Continue

Sequoia Deli, located at 205 Waverly Ave. in Patchogue Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The owners of a Long Island deli announced that they closed their business due to the rising cost of rent.

Sequoia Deli of Patchogue closed as of Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to the announcement.

The owners said the rent increased by 26 percent last January, and they got behind in payments.

The landlord made the decision not to renew the lease and proposed to raise the rent again this month, they added.

Ultimately, they said the cost was too great to continue operating their business in the building, located at 205 Waverly Ave.

"It's unfortunate because we, Nicholas and Mike, loved our customers," they said. "We loved seeing you every day or every week. We had funny conversations with a whole bunch of you, and we will never forget the good times."

The catering services will continue to be available to customers, and the business may open at a new location in the area at a later date, they said.

"Until we see each other again, we wish everyone a Happy New Year and our best wishes for a great 2023," the owners said.

