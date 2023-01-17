ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

2-2-5

(two, two, five)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Evening’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Evening” game were:. 01-04-08-09-14-15-17-18-21-22-25-41-42-44-47-50-57-58-78-80, BE: 14. (one, four, eight, nine, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, seventy-eight, eighty; BE: fourteen)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (eight, nine, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine) 02-04-17-22-23-26-28-33-34-42-46-48-50-64-65-67-69-70-71-75 (two, four, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-five) Match 4. 07-13-19-20 (seven, thirteen, nineteen, twenty) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000. Powerball. Estimated...
OLYMPIA, WA
Evan Crosby

10 Cleveland Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour

Cleveland, OH. - You might have heard that "Cleveland rocks." Well, it turns out that's not just because the city is home to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Greater Cleveland area has a population of over 3.6 million, as well as large, diverse economy that "rocks" because it's centered around several key industries:
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're looking for a fantastic loaf of bread, you should check out this bakery on the eastside. Their breads are preservative-free and baked fresh every day with all natural ingredients. One of their most popular breads is their multigrain bread, which is made with whole wheat flour, sunflower kernels, sesame seeds, flax seeds, oat groats, and honey. You should also check out their Pugliese bread, which has a thick crust, is chewy on the inside, and is great for dipping into soups. If you prefer something sweet, they have a great selection of croissants, which are also baked fresh and in house.
CLEVELAND, OH
13abc.com

Man wanted for Toledo homicide arrested in Cleveland

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was wanted for a December 2021 homicide was arrested in Cleveland by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. USMS says on Jan. 17, members of NOVFTF located and arrested Titus Crittendon, 26 near the 9700 block...
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: Do you recognize this robbery suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man captured on surveillance video robbing a woman in a CVS parking lot is wanted by Cleveland police. The robbery took place on Jan. 11 around 8:10 p.m., police said. According to police, the man robbed a woman of her keys while she was in...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
624K+
Post
664M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy