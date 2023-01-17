ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
38th Annual Kingdom Day Parade celebrates Dr. King's legacy in Los Angeles

By Anabel Munoz
ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38mTrg_0kHeuV7300

The 38th Annual Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

LA's multicultural extravaganza is the nation's largest and longest-running Kingdom Day celebration.

Though it rained in the morning, the sun came out in time to shine on paradegoers.

"I'm so blessed to be here," said spectator Jerrlyn Edwards. "I've never missed an MLK parade in about seven years."

Thousands of people lined the parade route to see marching bands, floats, drumlines and dancers.

NY drumline excited for West Coast debut in LA's Kingdom Day Parade

Besides the chance to perform in LA's Kingdom Day Parade, members of the Blue Angels Drumline are excited about seeing palm trees and the Hollywood sign for the first time.

There were some political protests too, with groups like the Bus Riders Union calling for more buses and teachers "and less police, less brutalization."

But mostly it was just a day to remember Dr. King's messages and lessons of courage and love.

"To love one another. Love," said spectator Larry Lucas. "It's all about love with him. Stop the hatred."

Monday's parade was covered live on ABC7 and hosted by anchors Leslie Sykes and Rachel Brown, while anchor Marc Brown celebrated his 34th year of participating in the event.

