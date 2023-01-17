KALAMAZOO, MI — Now in its 18th year, the Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-off is ready to spice things up yet again on the last Saturday in January. After two years of being held outside due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cook-off will move back inside, taking place at 27 downtown Kalamazoo businesses and restaurants, between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO