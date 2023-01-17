Read full article on original website
Calvin University student earns national prize for research on former prisoners earning degrees
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Calvin University student has received a national prize for her research on how access to higher education can help formerly incarcerated people be more successful reintegrating into society after prison. Emily Steen, a senior at Calvin, is one of three students across the country...
KRESA seeking renewal of countywide tax to help pay for school district operations
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo County school boards have been voting on whether a 1.5-mill regional education enhancement millage renewal will appear on the May 2 ballot. Unlike the previous request for three years, voters could be asked to extend the tax for six years this time around. An enhancement millage...
Incubator kitchen brings hope, opportunity to Grand Rapids food startups
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Inside Kzoo Station, a new incubator kitchen launching in Grand Rapids’ Boston Square Business District, Jeanetta Hudnell talks enthusiastically about the business she hopes to build there. The grandmother, who lives a half-mile from the Southeast Side kitchen, started pickling vegetables during the COVID-19...
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
Locally owned dispensary opens 24/7 location near I-94 in Kalamazoo County
PORTAGE, MI-- For those who love marijuana, they will never be empty-handed thanks to Lake Effect opening a 24/7 drive-thru. The new highly visible location close to I-94 is Lake Effect’s latest effort to attract and retain customers in the increasingly competitive legal cannabis market in Michigan.
Surplus savings are last symptom of pandemic overbuying
With no business background between them, brothers Ross and Blake Kunzi took a chance launching their overstock business in 2019. They accumulated a small inventory of returned goods through liquidation and used profits from Facebook Marketplace, eBay and garage sales to open Korting Outlet in West Michigan. The young entrepreneurs,...
Body found in Kent County swampy area identified as missing Wyoming man
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Police have identified a body found in a swamp year near M-6 as that of a Wyoming man who went missing in mid-November. Wyoming police on Friday, Jan. 20, said the body has been confirmed to be Raymond Tarasiewicz, 69. He went missing Nov. 21 and...
After a year of integration, Bell’s continues to expand national footprint in 2023
KALAMAZOO, MI — Acclimation, integration and innovation — three words that sum up the first year of Bell’s Brewery following the sale of the longtime independent brewery by founder Larry Bell. Bell, who founded the brewery in 1985, announced the sale of the popular craft brewery to...
Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-Off to spice up last weekend of January
KALAMAZOO, MI — Now in its 18th year, the Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-off is ready to spice things up yet again on the last Saturday in January. After two years of being held outside due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cook-off will move back inside, taking place at 27 downtown Kalamazoo businesses and restaurants, between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Divers search for father after 2 girls escape vehicle that plunged into lake
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two girls escaped from their father’s vehicle after it plunged into Lake Macatawa, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. The 52-year-old father, of Otsego, has not been located as of Sunday, Jan. 22, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lt. Eric Westveer told MLive/The Grand Rapids Press.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Field and Fire Café offers pastries, locally sourced brunch in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Looking for a wholesome, locally sourced meal in downtown Grand Rapids? Field and Fire Café is the spot for a flavorful breakfast, lunch or a sweet bite of pastry. The café, at 820 Monroe Ave. NW Suite 100, serves both breakfast and lunch, along...
Man shot multiple times at Kent County trailer park
GAINES TOWNSHIP, MI – A 22-year-old man was shot multiple times early Saturday at a trailer park in Cutlerville. Kent County sheriff’s deputies did not disclose the extent of the man’s injuries but said he is hospitalized in stable condition. The shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m....
Body found in swampy area near M-6, police investigating
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Police are investigating after a body was located in a swampy area near Ivanrest Avenue SW and M-6. Kent County sheriff’s deputies said a person walking a dog found the body on Friday, Jan. 20. The area is along Ivanrest Avenue SW between M-6 and...
Woman struck by gunfire while sleeping
WYOMING, MI – A woman was asleep early Saturday when her home was shot multiple times and she was struck by gunfire. Wyoming Public Safety Lt. Rory Allen said the 50-year-old woman was struck once in the arm and is hospitalized in stable condition. The shooting was reported just...
Suspect arrested in Kent County after stabbing another man
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 19-year-old man Sunday morning for allegedly stabbing another man, Kent County sheriff’s deputies said. The victim, a 30-year-old Tyrone Township man, is in stable condition at an area hospital. Police responded to a 9 a.m. report of a stabbing Sunday, Jan....
Two people injured in crash on stolen motorcycle in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – Two people were injured in a crash on a stolen motorcycle Friday morning. An 18-year-old man was driving a motorcycle around 10:13 a.m., Jan. 20, south on Sharon Avenue at the intersection with East Roosevelt Avenue in Pennfield Township, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said.
Griffins continue to earn points, but overtime losses keep them out of the playoff picture
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - After a busy weekend on home ice, the Grand Rapids Griffins hit the road last week for a pair of games, before returning to Van Andel Arena for one last home contest before a long road trip. Buy Griffins tickets: Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek, GriffinsHockey.com. SQUEAKING OUT...
Driver’s body found, girls recovering after escape from submerged vehicle
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Rescuers recovered the body of a man whose car went into Lake Macatawa overnight. Two young girls escaped the submerged vehicle, and, after several hours, sought help Sunday, Jan. 22, at a nearby house. The vehicle was removed that afternoon near Lakeway Drive off of South...
Barefoot and drenched, girls held each other for hours before knocking at his front door
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – He saw a little face through his front-door window and knew she needed help. There were actually two girls, barefoot, shivering in wet winter coats. They spent the night outside after climbing through the hatchback of their father’s car that went into Lake Macatawa.
Firefighters rescue man seconds before train hits his Jeep
PORTAGE, MI – Firefighters rescued a man from a Jeep stuck on railroad tracks seconds before a train hit the vehicle. A two-vehicle crash happened around 6:20 a.m., Jan. 20, at the intersection of Shaver Road and West Centre Avenue. A Jeep rolled on its side and was on the railroad tracks, with a man still inside, the Portage Department of Public Safety said.
