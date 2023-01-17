ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Surplus savings are last symptom of pandemic overbuying

With no business background between them, brothers Ross and Blake Kunzi took a chance launching their overstock business in 2019. They accumulated a small inventory of returned goods through liquidation and used profits from Facebook Marketplace, eBay and garage sales to open Korting Outlet in West Michigan. The young entrepreneurs,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-Off to spice up last weekend of January

KALAMAZOO, MI — Now in its 18th year, the Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-off is ready to spice things up yet again on the last Saturday in January. After two years of being held outside due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cook-off will move back inside, taking place at 27 downtown Kalamazoo businesses and restaurants, between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Woman struck by gunfire while sleeping

WYOMING, MI – A woman was asleep early Saturday when her home was shot multiple times and she was struck by gunfire. Wyoming Public Safety Lt. Rory Allen said the 50-year-old woman was struck once in the arm and is hospitalized in stable condition. The shooting was reported just...
WYOMING, MI
Firefighters rescue man seconds before train hits his Jeep

PORTAGE, MI – Firefighters rescued a man from a Jeep stuck on railroad tracks seconds before a train hit the vehicle. A two-vehicle crash happened around 6:20 a.m., Jan. 20, at the intersection of Shaver Road and West Centre Avenue. A Jeep rolled on its side and was on the railroad tracks, with a man still inside, the Portage Department of Public Safety said.
PORTAGE, MI
