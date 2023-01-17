GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 3 Evening
9-9-9
(nine, nine, nine)
Cash 3 Midday
0-2-9
(zero, two, nine)
Cash 3 Night
6-2-3
(six, two, three)
Cash 4 Evening
9-2-6-1
(nine, two, six, one)
Cash 4 Midday
3-1-6-2
(three, one, six, two)
Cash 4 Night
5-6-4-7
(five, six, four, seven)
Cash4Life
01-05-26-38-48, Cash Ball: 3
(one, five, twenty-six, thirty-eight, forty-eight; Cash Ball: three)
Fantasy 5
10-15-24-25-38
(ten, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $180,000
Georgia FIVE Evening
5-3-7-6-6
(five, three, seven, six, six)
Georgia FIVE Midday
5-3-9-0-1
(five, three, nine, zero, one)
Mega Millions
02-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(two, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000
