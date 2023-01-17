ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

WTHR

IMPD safely locates missing woman

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed a missing woman believed to be in extreme danger Sunday morning was safely located Sunday afternoon. Rashonda Banks, 24, was last seen Sunday morning in the area of 27th and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. streets. Police indicated Banks could be connected to an attempted armed robbery with shots fired that occurred around 6:30 a.m. Sunday on West 27th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: Woman killed in south side shooting was not intended target

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning in the Pine Glen Apartments off Hanna Avenue and South Meridian Street. Police said shots came from outside the apartment on Burkhart Drive around 2:30 a.m. A woman, whose name has not been shared, was wounded and taken to the hospital, where she died.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman killed after south side shooting at apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS – One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Burkhart East Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived at the scene, authorities located someone suffering from what appeared to be gunshot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

17-year-old female killed in Indy shooting identified

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon’s shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy as Indy police are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday to the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

House fire leaves 1 dead in Marion

MARION, Ind. — A deadly house fire with entrapment in Marion has left one person dead in the 1600 block of North King Road. The victim and homeowner has been identified as 71-year-old Melissa L. Dasch. There was one adult and two children in the home at the time...
MARION, IN
FOX59

Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-65 north of Franklin

UPDATE: The coroner’s office ruled the death a suicide. ORIGINAL STORY: JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a death investigation is underway on I-65 just north of Franklin. Troopers responded to the 91 mile marker on I-65 southbound shortly before 8:50 a.m. This is in between Hurricane Road and State Road 44. According […]
FRANKLIN, IN
WTHR

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were shot Thursday afternoon on the north side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. the 3100 block of Guilford Avenue. Police were called about a person in the street. They didn't find that person, but did see a car driving erratically.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Howard County corrections officer charged with battery of inmate

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County corrections officer is being charged with felony battery after he reportedly swept the legs out from underneath an inmate and caused her head to crash into the floor. The Howard County Circuit Court issued a summons for Colin M. Byrd, 22, on Friday charging him with battery resulting in […]
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Anderson woman charged with stabbing man during fight

ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being stabbed in Anderson. Police said the man, 49-year-old Donny Cole, was in a fight with 42-year-old Laketha McCullough in the 2200 block of Fulton Street, near Raible Avenue and West 25th Street, shortly after 4 p.m. During that...
ANDERSON, IN
