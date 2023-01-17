Read full article on original website
Man found shot and killed on east side Indy sidewalk
Police are investigating after a person was killed on the east side of Indianapolis.
IMPD: Person injured in shooting at west side apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was injured in a shooting early Monday at an apartment complex on Indianapolis' west side, IMPD said. Shortly before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 7100 block of Islander Drive, just southwest of Interstate 465 and Interstate 74, for a report of a person shot.
IMPD safely locates missing woman
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed a missing woman believed to be in extreme danger Sunday morning was safely located Sunday afternoon. Rashonda Banks, 24, was last seen Sunday morning in the area of 27th and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. streets. Police indicated Banks could be connected to an attempted armed robbery with shots fired that occurred around 6:30 a.m. Sunday on West 27th Street.
WTHR
Police: Woman killed in south side shooting was not intended target
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning in the Pine Glen Apartments off Hanna Avenue and South Meridian Street. Police said shots came from outside the apartment on Burkhart Drive around 2:30 a.m. A woman, whose name has not been shared, was wounded and taken to the hospital, where she died.
Woman killed after south side shooting at apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS – One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Burkhart East Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived at the scene, authorities located someone suffering from what appeared to be gunshot […]
IMPD investigating early morning homicide on Indy's southside
IMPD officers are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning at the Pike Glen apartments on the south side.
25-year-old Indianapolis man sentenced to 85 years in deadly 2021 robbery on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man found guilty in a 2021 deadly robbery on the city's northwest side was sentenced to 85 years in prison. Davoncia Beasley, 25, was convicted of murder, felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury after killing 32-year-old Keegan Wolf. On Sept. 25, 2021,...
17-year-old female killed in Indy shooting identified
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon’s shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy as Indy police are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday to the […]
Man critically injured in shooting on Indy’s near northwest side
Police were called to the 1300 block of West 32nd Street at around 10:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
Lafayette man dies in crash on I-865 ramp in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The ramp from Interstate 865 west to Interstate 65 north in Boone County was blocked while police investigated a deadly crash involving a Lafayette man Sunday morning near Whitestown. The crash was reported before 5 a.m. and police had to shut down all lanes of...
cbs4indy.com
House fire leaves 1 dead in Marion
MARION, Ind. — A deadly house fire with entrapment in Marion has left one person dead in the 1600 block of North King Road. The victim and homeowner has been identified as 71-year-old Melissa L. Dasch. There was one adult and two children in the home at the time...
WANE-TV
Suspicious car in parking lot leads to arrest for meth possession, dealing
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana State Police trooper spoke the with driver of a car blocking a travel lane within the IU Hospital of Lafayette parking lot early Saturday morning. After a search, the trooper found just over 18 grams of methamphetamine and pills. According to a...
Corrections officer charged with battery of inmate has been disciplined before for similar incident
KOKOMO, Ind. — An internal investigation at the Howard County Jail led to a corrections officer being charged for using excessive force against an inmate and, authorities say, this isn't the first time. Corrections officer Colin Byrd, 22, has been charged with felony battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-65 north of Franklin
UPDATE: The coroner’s office ruled the death a suicide. ORIGINAL STORY: JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a death investigation is underway on I-65 just north of Franklin. Troopers responded to the 91 mile marker on I-65 southbound shortly before 8:50 a.m. This is in between Hurricane Road and State Road 44. According […]
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were shot Thursday afternoon on the north side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. the 3100 block of Guilford Avenue. Police were called about a person in the street. They didn't find that person, but did see a car driving erratically.
Woman hit by SUV in Kokomo, taken to hospital in critical condition
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police say a woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle in Kokomo on Tuesday. The crash happened a little before 7 p.m. at the intersection of North Washington and West Jefferson streets. The Kokomo Police Department said the 25-year-old driver was...
Howard County corrections officer charged with battery of inmate
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County corrections officer is being charged with felony battery after he reportedly swept the legs out from underneath an inmate and caused her head to crash into the floor. The Howard County Circuit Court issued a summons for Colin M. Byrd, 22, on Friday charging him with battery resulting in […]
Anderson woman charged with stabbing man during fight
ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being stabbed in Anderson. Police said the man, 49-year-old Donny Cole, was in a fight with 42-year-old Laketha McCullough in the 2200 block of Fulton Street, near Raible Avenue and West 25th Street, shortly after 4 p.m. During that...
Mother injured when shots fired into near northwest Indy home was running for cover with baby
INDIANAPOLIS — A mother is recovering after someone shot multiple rounds into her home on the near northwest side of Indianapolis early Wednesday morning. She told 13News how she ran for cover to save her baby. Police responded to the shooting just after midnight Wednesday at a home on...
IMPD: 21-year-old man arrested for role in shooting on city's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man Tuesday for his alleged role in a shooting that injured a woman on Indianapolis' east side Sunday night. Just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 15, officers responded to the 3000 block of North Shadeland Avenue, near East 30th Street, for a report of a person shot.
WTHR
