Sam Smith was the musical guest on the first new episode of Saturday Night Live in 2023. Smith brought along one surprise guest and one expected one. Sharon Stone popped up in their performance for the recently-released single “Gloria,” laying down for most of the time while Smith sang amidst a crew of sparkly hooded figures. This was Stone’s first appearance on the show in over three decades — she acted as host in April 1992, shortly after Basic Instinct was released. Stone also popped up in the night’s final sketch (“Film Noir”).

21 HOURS AGO