Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stereogum
Neil Young Pays Tribute To David Crosby
Neil Young has shared a statement on the death of David Crosby, his former bandmate in Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Although Young and Crosby famously feuded for years, Young’s statement focuses on his most positive memories of their stint as friends and bandmates, expressing his love for Crosby and reminiscing about the good times.
Stereogum
Watch Dipset And 21 Savage Join Drake At The Apollo
Drake finally performed at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Sunday night, after the show was postponed twice — first it was set to take place in November, then December, now this weekend. Drake highlighted a whole bunch of tracks from across his career during the setlist.
Stereogum
Jesus Piece – “Gates Of Horn”
It’s been nearly five years since the thunderingly heavy Philadelphia band released their hellacious debut album Only Self, which was my favorite hardcore album of 2018. That’s a long time, but Jesus Piece are back in a big way. Next month, the band is heading out on tour with Show Me The Body, Scowl, Zulu, and TrippJones. A couple of months ago, they released the awesome single “An Offering To The Night.” Now, Jesus Piece have finally announced the impending release of their sophomore LP …So Unknown.
Stereogum
Ian Hunter’s New Album Features Jeff Beck, Taylor Hawkins, Ringo Starr, Slash, Joe Elliott, & Many More
Ian Hunter of Mott The Hoople has a new album on the way, and its lengthy guest list includes two recently deceased rock legends and two Hollywood actors, as well as members of Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Wilco, and even the Beatles. As Rolling Stone reports, Hunter’s forthcoming Defiance...
Stereogum
Sam Smith Brings Sharon Stone And Kim Petras To SNL Appearance
Sam Smith was the musical guest on the first new episode of Saturday Night Live in 2023. Smith brought along one surprise guest and one expected one. Sharon Stone popped up in their performance for the recently-released single “Gloria,” laying down for most of the time while Smith sang amidst a crew of sparkly hooded figures. This was Stone’s first appearance on the show in over three decades — she acted as host in April 1992, shortly after Basic Instinct was released. Stone also popped up in the night’s final sketch (“Film Noir”).
Stereogum
Miya Folick – “Get Out Of My House”
It was just last September that LA singer/singwriter Miya Folick released her 2007 EP, which featured bedroom-pop gems like “Bad Thing,” “Nothing To See,” “Ordinary,” and “Oh God.” Today, Folick is announcing her sophomore album, Roach, which will be out in May and follows her 2018 debut, Premonitions.
Stereogum
Stream Riot Stares’ Catchy, Heavy New Hardcore Album Sounds Of Acceleration
For about five years now, the Charleston, South Carolina hardcore stompers Riot Stares have been perfecting their tough, melodic, groove-centric sound. Riot Stares’ first two EPs, their self-titled 2016 debut and 2017’s Let The Phase Speak, were both promising, but they only hinted at what the band could do at album length. Today, Riot Stares release their full-length debut Sounds Of Acceleration, and it’s a good one.
Stereogum
Bleary Eyed – “Run”
Bleary Eyed are a Philadelphia quartet playing a poppy strain of shoegaze-adjacent, sample-based indie rock, like a slightly more straightforward spin on Philly neighbors like Knifeplay, Spirit Of The Beehive, and They Are Gutting A Body Of Water. They’re releasing a self-titled EP in March, and today they’ve shared its opening track, a contagious groove called “Run.” According to a statement from Bleary Eyed, it’s “lyrically about people struggling to refind some of their identity coming out of the quarantine, people getting knocked down socially, losing their circles, feeling lost in general.” Watch Nathan Salfi and Ben Abrams’ video for the track below.
Stereogum
Naomi Sharon – “Another Life” & “Celestial” (Prod. Noah “40” Shebib)
Last night, Drake announced Naomi Sharon as the first female signing to his OVO label. Referring to Sharon as “my dear friend,” he wrote on Instagram, “I been waiting for this day for too long now where the world finally gets to digest the insane amount of work you have put in since we met.” To mark the occasion, the Dutch R&B singer shared two new tracks, both produced by Drake’s longtime sonic architect Noah “40” Shebib.
