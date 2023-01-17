Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
Washington State Patrol issues a silver alert in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Bradley McClure was last seen wearing shorts with a USMC logo and a sweater with sleeves cut off. He’s 64-years-old with gray hair and blue eyes, about 5’11” and weighs 240 lbs. WSP believes he is headed to Phoenix, Arizona in a...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima hosting East-West Corridor open house
YAKIMA, Wash.- The City of Yakima will host an open house about the ongoing East-West Corridor project on Monday, January 23 at the Yakima Convention Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. According to a press release from the City of Yakima representatives from the City of Yakima, Yakima County...
FOX 11 and 41
Kadlec volunteers donate $130K to hospital
RICHLAND, Wash.- Volunteers with Kadlec Regional Medical Center presented a check for $130,000 to the hospital on January 20. The donation will be put towards the purchase of a second Da Vinci surgical robot for the hospital. The $130,000 donated today came from proceeds from the Kadlec gift shop, which is run by hospital volunteers.
FOX 11 and 41
Driver headed west on River Road in Yakima dies from speeding early Sunday morning
YAKIMA, Wash. — A woman driving west on River Rd in Yakima died after speeding. Yakima Police say the car wasn’t found until about 5:30 Sunday morning. Officers believe the 32-year-old driver died at the scene. She didn’t turn correctly on the 3400 block and began to leave the roadway.
FOX 11 and 41
Benton County adds ballot drop box at Finley Middle School
FINLEY, Wash.- The Benton County Auditor’s Office has partnered with the Finley School District for the installation of a drive-up ballot drop box at Finley Middle School. The ballot drop box installed in Finley is located in the parking lot of Finley Middle School located at 37208 S. Finley Rd., Kennewick.
FOX 11 and 41
Central Washington University student found dead in dorm room
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Students at Central Washington University got an email from President James Wohlpart about a fellow student dying on campus. According to the email, the student was found in their dorm room and seemed to have died of natural causes. We reached out to the Kittitas County...
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick woman dead after shooting in East Wenatchee Saturday evening
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee Saturday evening after a woman was shot. Witnesses say they saw a woman fall out of the passenger side of the car on the road. The driver then go out of the car and shot the woman multiple times.
Odd radar signal is detected in Eastern Washington. Can you solve the mystery?
A uniform, circular burst was detected near Benton City.
FOX 11 and 41
Finley School District helps make voting more accessible, adding ballot drop box
FINELY, Wash.— The new voting box in Finley was installed on Friday, January 20. Benton County Auditor’s Office installed the drop box at Finley Middle Schools. It’s the first and only drop box in Finely. The closest one being about ten miles away in Downtown Kennewick. The...
Trooper struck near Sunnyside, transported to ER
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper was struck from behind near Sunnyside Thursday morning, Jan 19. This information comes from Trooper Chris Thorson, who tweeted about the incident. Traffic alert in Sunnyside: One of our troopers was struck from behind while parked on the right shoulder, westbound I-82 at MP 66. He has been transported to the ER...
610KONA
Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers
Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
14-year-old Yakima driver identified in fatal crash
YAKIMA CO., Wash. – A 14-year-old Yakima driver has died after a fatal crash just outside of Naches Friday. Authorities identified him as Angel Comachoagustin. The crash happened on SR 12, about 13 miles west of Naches, just after 12 p.m. Authorities said a preliminary investigation showed Comachoagustin lost control of his car while rounding a curve. The car went...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: 14-year-old driver dies in Highway 12 rollover crash
WASHINGTON.- UPDATE: 8:19 p.m. The rollover crash that partially blocked Highway 12 involved one car, driven by a 14-year-old boy with a 15-year-old passenger, according to the Washington State Patrol. Both boys, from the Yakima County area, had been wearing seat belts while driving east on Highway 12, 13 miles west of Naches just after noon on January 20.
FOX 11 and 41
One person dead after wrong way crash in Toppenish Saturday morning
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a car crash off SR 22 early Saturday morning. According to WSP, the car was headed eastbound on SR22 when the driver swerved over the center line and hit another car driving westbound. The two passengers headed westbound were transported to...
ifiberone.com
Minivan rolls after colliding with $140,000 Tesla at dangerous intersection near Quincy
QUINCY - One of the most dangerous intersections in the region claimed another crash on Monday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol. At about 3:30 p.m., Washington state troopers say a local couple was traveling westward on SR 283, approaching Adams Road, when they were cut off by a Tesla Model X Plaid going towards Quincy on Adams Road.
kpq.com
Enraged Man Allegedly Drives Car into Tavern’s Front Entrance
A Grant County drinking establishment has damage after a hostile patron vandalized the business using his car. The incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday at the R Place Tavern in Desert Aire when 31-year-old Antonio Rabadan Altamirano of Mattawa drove his vehicle into its front entrance. "He'd made threats...
kpq.com
Lockdown lifted at Orchard Middle School
Everything is back to normal at Orchard Middle School after the school was briefly locked down this morning. "We had a staff member at Orchard Middle School hear a loud sound that she perceived as a gun shot outside the building." Wenatchee Schools Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle said. The staff...
kpq.com
YET ANOTHER MOVIE FILMED IN LEAVENWORTH IS COMING IN FEBRUARY
YET ANOTHER MOVIE FILMED IN LEAVENWORTH COMING IN FEBRUARY. As a fan of rom-coms, I stumbled upon a movie over the Christmas season called on the Lifetime Channel, Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas. A story about a meteorogist doing her national weather forecast show from a small town…where of course romance blossoms. Suddenly, I noticed it was filmed in Leavenworth! Well, duh. I mean, Leavenworth is Christmastown USA (according to another movie filmed there, All I Want For Christmas).
