Yakima, WA

FOX 11 and 41

Yakima hosting East-West Corridor open house

YAKIMA, Wash.- The City of Yakima will host an open house about the ongoing East-West Corridor project on Monday, January 23 at the Yakima Convention Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. According to a press release from the City of Yakima representatives from the City of Yakima, Yakima County...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Kadlec volunteers donate $130K to hospital

RICHLAND, Wash.- Volunteers with Kadlec Regional Medical Center presented a check for $130,000 to the hospital on January 20. The donation will be put towards the purchase of a second Da Vinci surgical robot for the hospital. The $130,000 donated today came from proceeds from the Kadlec gift shop, which is run by hospital volunteers.
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Benton County adds ballot drop box at Finley Middle School

FINLEY, Wash.- The Benton County Auditor’s Office has partnered with the Finley School District for the installation of a drive-up ballot drop box at Finley Middle School. The ballot drop box installed in Finley is located in the parking lot of Finley Middle School located at 37208 S. Finley Rd., Kennewick.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Central Washington University student found dead in dorm room

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Students at Central Washington University got an email from President James Wohlpart about a fellow student dying on campus. According to the email, the student was found in their dorm room and seemed to have died of natural causes. We reached out to the Kittitas County...
ELLENSBURG, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Kennewick woman dead after shooting in East Wenatchee Saturday evening

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee Saturday evening after a woman was shot. Witnesses say they saw a woman fall out of the passenger side of the car on the road. The driver then go out of the car and shot the woman multiple times.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Trooper struck near Sunnyside, transported to ER

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper was struck from behind near Sunnyside Thursday morning, Jan 19. This information comes from Trooper Chris Thorson, who tweeted about the incident. Traffic alert in Sunnyside: One of our troopers was struck from behind while parked on the right shoulder, westbound I-82 at MP 66. He has been transported to the ER...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
610KONA

Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers

Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

14-year-old Yakima driver identified in fatal crash

YAKIMA CO., Wash. – A 14-year-old Yakima driver has died after a fatal crash just outside of Naches Friday. Authorities identified him as Angel Comachoagustin. The crash happened on SR 12, about 13 miles west of Naches, just after 12 p.m. Authorities said a preliminary investigation showed Comachoagustin lost control of his car while rounding a curve. The car went...
NACHES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: 14-year-old driver dies in Highway 12 rollover crash

WASHINGTON.- UPDATE: 8:19 p.m. The rollover crash that partially blocked Highway 12 involved one car, driven by a 14-year-old boy with a 15-year-old passenger, according to the Washington State Patrol. Both boys, from the Yakima County area, had been wearing seat belts while driving east on Highway 12, 13 miles west of Naches just after noon on January 20.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

One person dead after wrong way crash in Toppenish Saturday morning

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a car crash off SR 22 early Saturday morning. According to WSP, the car was headed eastbound on SR22 when the driver swerved over the center line and hit another car driving westbound. The two passengers headed westbound were transported to...
TOPPENISH, WA
kpq.com

Enraged Man Allegedly Drives Car into Tavern’s Front Entrance

A Grant County drinking establishment has damage after a hostile patron vandalized the business using his car. The incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday at the R Place Tavern in Desert Aire when 31-year-old Antonio Rabadan Altamirano of Mattawa drove his vehicle into its front entrance. "He'd made threats...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Lockdown lifted at Orchard Middle School

Everything is back to normal at Orchard Middle School after the school was briefly locked down this morning. "We had a staff member at Orchard Middle School hear a loud sound that she perceived as a gun shot outside the building." Wenatchee Schools Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle said. The staff...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

YET ANOTHER MOVIE FILMED IN LEAVENWORTH IS COMING IN FEBRUARY

YET ANOTHER MOVIE FILMED IN LEAVENWORTH COMING IN FEBRUARY. As a fan of rom-coms, I stumbled upon a movie over the Christmas season called on the Lifetime Channel, Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas. A story about a meteorogist doing her national weather forecast show from a small town…where of course romance blossoms. Suddenly, I noticed it was filmed in Leavenworth! Well, duh. I mean, Leavenworth is Christmastown USA (according to another movie filmed there, All I Want For Christmas).
LEAVENWORTH, WA

