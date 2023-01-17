New Mexico Democratic leadership discusses legislative session priorities

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amid the start of the 2023 legislative session in Santa Fe, New Mexico Democrats are expected to address their legislative priorities in a news conference Monday morning. The news conference is expected to be among leaders of the party, which is expected to helmed by a new House Speaker.

KRQE News 13 will livestream the news conference here on this page. Coverage is expected to begin around 11 a.m.

The news conference comes just before Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to deliver her State of the State speech. Lawmakers that are expected to be at Tuesday’s news conference include House Speaker Nominee Javier Martinez, Majority Floor Leader Gail Chasey, Majority Whip Reena Szczepanski, Majority Caucus Chair Ray Lara. Martinez is expected to replace previous speaker Brian Egolf, who retired from the state legislature at the end of 2022.

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated.

