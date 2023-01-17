ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

New Mexico Democratic leadership discusses legislative session priorities

By Chris McKee
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amid the start of the 2023 legislative session in Santa Fe, New Mexico Democrats are expected to address their legislative priorities in a news conference Monday morning. The news conference is expected to be among leaders of the party, which is expected to helmed by a new House Speaker.

Roundhouse Roundup: What to expect on day one of New Mexico's 2023 legislative session

The news conference comes just before Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to deliver her State of the State speech. Lawmakers that are expected to be at Tuesday’s news conference include House Speaker Nominee Javier Martinez, Majority Floor Leader Gail Chasey, Majority Whip Reena Szczepanski, Majority Caucus Chair Ray Lara. Martinez is expected to replace previous speaker Brian Egolf, who retired from the state legislature at the end of 2022.

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated.

