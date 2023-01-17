ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nye County, NV

Comments

kunr.org

Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada

According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
NEVADA STATE
pvtimes.com

Pahrump Valley Winery closes

Pahrump’s KPVM TV News 25 is reporting that the Pahrump Valley Winery is closed for business as of Monday, Jan. 16. Though the winery’s doors were open and employees were on site as of Tuesday, Jan. 17, the business is not serving food or alcohol. Financial woes. Last...
PAHRUMP, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Are children safe? Inspectors find significant issues at five Nevada facilities

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - State inspectors question the safety of children in five different facilities in Nevada, according to a new state report. The facilities include youth homes, detention locations, and a healing center in Nye County. The state inspected 19 children’s facilities where they suspected there may be issues. Five did not pass their test. That includes one location that’s made headlines for years.
NEVADA STATE
indybay.org

Driver of Truck Killing Paiute Journalist Myron Dewey Seeks Plea Deal

Driver Killing Paiute Journalist Myron Dewey Seeking Plea Deal. The driver of the truck that killed Paiute journalist Myron Dewey is seeking a plea deal, Myron's daughter Taylor Dewey said following a pre-trial hearing at Tonopah Justice Court in Nye County, Nevada. Myron was killed when John David Walsh of...
NYE COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Mary Jane's Forecast: Jan. 21, 2023

Mary Jane's Forecast: Jan. 21, 2023 6:45 p.m. Police: Shooting at southeast Las Vegas valley gas …. Metro police are investigating a shooting at a southeast Las Vegas valley gas station that left one man dead. Las Vegas valley celebrates the Lunar New Year. Las Vegas valley celebrates the Lunar...
LAS VEGAS, NV

