Read full article on original website
Related
Lake Mead forecast to drop nearly 20 feet by September while other reservoirs rise
By the end of September, Lake Mead is expected to be nearly 20 feet below its current level, according to projections released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
pvtimes.com
Pahrump skate park will close beginning on Monday for start of $550k renovation
The skate park at Ian Deutch Memorial Park will close beginning on Monday, Jan.23 through Tuesday, Jan.31 as construction crews begin sand-blasting there as part of a $550,000 renovation project. The skate park renovations will be funded by the Town of Pahrump and a grant through the Nevada Division of...
kunr.org
Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada
According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
thenevadaindependent.com
New year, same trouble: Another last-minute vote pushed by Fiore being questioned
Michele Fiore’s rushed exit from the Las Vegas City Council late last year continues to generate trouble as she settles into her new duties as Justice of the Peace in Pahrump. Just how much trouble remains to be seen. Former Councilwoman Fiore finds herself on the receiving end of...
Power outages can be expected ahead of wind advisory for most of Southern Nevada
The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a wind advisory for most counties in Southern Nevada until Monday afternoon.
Fox5 KVVU
Cadence neighbors call Warm Springs Road dangerous, want safety concerns addressed
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Driving on Warm Springs in Henderson through the still developing Cadence Community can be a challenge according to those who live there. As homes and apartments continue to be built, neighbors say construction is making the stretch of road unsafe to drive. “It is more...
Coyotes running wild: Man captures video of coyotes near Sunset Park
A Las Vegas man, Norman Coles recorded video of a pack of coyotes running through the lot of an Albertsons and crossed the street into Sunset Park.
Body found floating in Colorado River at Bullhead City
A woman was found dead on Tuesday morning, floating in the Colorado River in Bullhead City, Arizona, according to police.
pvtimes.com
Pahrump Valley Winery closes
Pahrump’s KPVM TV News 25 is reporting that the Pahrump Valley Winery is closed for business as of Monday, Jan. 16. Though the winery’s doors were open and employees were on site as of Tuesday, Jan. 17, the business is not serving food or alcohol. Financial woes. Last...
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Kona Purdy never wanted to live anywhere but Hawaii. As a Native Hawaiian, he wanted his children to grow up like he did: rooted in their culture, and nourished by the mountains and ocean. But raising a family in Hawaii meant squeezing nine people into...
Why coyotes are being spotted in the Las Vegas valley
Doug Nielsen, Nevada Department of Wildlife Education Supervisor, said coyotes enter the city due to urban sprawl and the decades long drought impacting the region.
Rats raid storage units, destroying belongings worth thousands of dollars
Matt Wolberd and Joe Hughes had two storage units that were raided by rats. The insurance suggested by the storage unit facility, only covered $250.
Fox5 KVVU
Are children safe? Inspectors find significant issues at five Nevada facilities
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - State inspectors question the safety of children in five different facilities in Nevada, according to a new state report. The facilities include youth homes, detention locations, and a healing center in Nye County. The state inspected 19 children’s facilities where they suspected there may be issues. Five did not pass their test. That includes one location that’s made headlines for years.
Fox5 KVVU
Proposed bill would allow non-citizens to become police officers in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of North Las Vegas is spearheading a proposal that would allow non-U.S. citizens that live and work in Nevada to patrol the streets. The city came up with the idea for Assembly Bill 30 when they were trying to find new ways to recruit more police officers.
Animal Foundation in need of donations for pet food pantry
The Animal Foundation is asking for the public's help stocking its pet food pantry.
indybay.org
Driver of Truck Killing Paiute Journalist Myron Dewey Seeks Plea Deal
Driver Killing Paiute Journalist Myron Dewey Seeking Plea Deal. The driver of the truck that killed Paiute journalist Myron Dewey is seeking a plea deal, Myron's daughter Taylor Dewey said following a pre-trial hearing at Tonopah Justice Court in Nye County, Nevada. Myron was killed when John David Walsh of...
KESQ
Wind Advisory issued January 21 at 2:59AM PST until January 23 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest. Deserts and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California,. Eastern Mojave Desert, Cadiz Basin and San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Spring Mountains-Red.
Digging deeper into pet boarding regulations after Henderson dog dies in sitter’s care
There are many apps and services out there that allow us to leave our pets in the care of a sitter, but it is often hard to tell if someone is licensed to do so.
Man killed by driverless car after it rolls down driveway dragging him with it in west Las Vegas valley
A 77-year-old man was killed by his own vehicle after it rolled down a driveway dragging him with it, police said.
8newsnow.com
Mary Jane's Forecast: Jan. 21, 2023
Mary Jane's Forecast: Jan. 21, 2023 6:45 p.m. Police: Shooting at southeast Las Vegas valley gas …. Metro police are investigating a shooting at a southeast Las Vegas valley gas station that left one man dead. Las Vegas valley celebrates the Lunar New Year. Las Vegas valley celebrates the Lunar...
Comments / 3