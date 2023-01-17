Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23Joel EisenbergProvidence, RI
Talbots is Closing a Store in Providence Mall Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenProvidence, RI
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?Ted RiversProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Just Announced: SNAP & HIP Food Boxes Delivered To Your Door By Local Farm-to-Table Grocery StoreDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
Massachusetts Man Who Killed Entire Family Set to Be Released
SPRINGFIELD — A man who murdered a family of five — including two young children — by burning them to death in their home nearly four decades ago will be released on parole this year. Clarence Carter was just 17 years old in 1985 when he broke...
How Many People in Massachusetts Actually Search for ‘How to Dispose of a Body’
COHASSET — Did you know that Massachusetts residents looked up "dismemberment" more than 330 times in the past three months?. Murder suspect Brian Walshe's Google history is on everyone's mind, after prosecutors revealed his search history during his arraignment Wednesday. Walshe is accused of murdering his wife Ana after...
Massachusetts State Poem Appears to Endorse ‘Institutional Racism’
The special commission that was appointed through an act of the legislature and signed by then-Governor Charlie Baker to reevaluate the Massachusetts state seal and motto voted unanimously in May 2022 to replace both. It has been more than a year since that vote, and the commission has yet to...
Is It Attleboro or Attleborough? Reddit Explains
Why is it Attleboro, but just next door it's North Attleborough?. One confused Redditor took to the internet to ask, posting a screenshot of Google Maps and asking for an explanation. In true internet fashion, Reddit users delivered with Massachusetts and "ugh" jokes aplenty, along with a respectable number of...
Environmentalists Ask People ‘If You See These Eggs, Destroy Them’
If you are a fan of winter hiking, then environmental experts in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are looking for your help. Seems now is the time to eliminate the invasive spotted lantern flies (SLF) before they hatch and you can have a hand in it. The Rhode Island Department of...
Massachusetts Residents Spent Christmas Cash at Casinos, Not Malls
The 2022 Christmas shopping season was even worst than first thought, according to figures released by the U.S. Commerce Department. Retail stores, restaurants, and even popular online shopping venues saw disappointing sales across the country in November and December. The Commerce Department was expecting a decline of 0.8 percent, but...
What Massachusetts Gas Prices Might Be in the First Quarter of 2023
People drove a lot during the 2022 holidays, and that helped to drive gasoline prices up in many areas of the country. The cold snap that followed resulted in sharply lower demand for gas, forcing prices back down. "As we head toward February, pump prices will likely dip, barring any...
Woodstock Inn Brewery Offers Taste of Fall River 200 Miles Away
Nestled in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, Woodstock Inn Brewery has a taste of Fall River on its menu, but how did it get there?. We know our food here on the SouthCoast is pretty awesome — so awesome, in fact, that a restaurant just about 200 miles away wants in on it.
Creative and Hardworking Lalie Wants a Happy Family [TUESDAY’S CHILD]
Lalie is an eighth-grader with a terrific personality. She is philosophical and a great conversationalist. She speaks up for herself and tries very hard at everything she does. Her favorite activities are making art projects, playing with peers, being outside and just being busy. Music, singing, dancing and cooking are...
1420 WBSM
Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0