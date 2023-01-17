ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freetown, MA

Is It Attleboro or Attleborough? Reddit Explains

Why is it Attleboro, but just next door it's North Attleborough?. One confused Redditor took to the internet to ask, posting a screenshot of Google Maps and asking for an explanation. In true internet fashion, Reddit users delivered with Massachusetts and "ugh" jokes aplenty, along with a respectable number of...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Fairhaven, MA
