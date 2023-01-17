Read full article on original website
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes ‘gelling at the perfect time’ at midpoint of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Francis J. Michel
LODI – Francis J. “Mike” Michel, age 88, of Lodi, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, January 16, 2023. He was born on September 30,1934 in Lodi, son of the late William and Verna (Cooper) Michel. After graduating from Lodi High School in 1952, Mike proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Some of the highlights of his military career were spent stationed in Pensacola, Fla., a place which he recalled with fondness and told many stories about. Upon returning home to his hometown after his time in the Navy, Mike met the love of his life, Mary Ann (Marks) Michel and they were married on September 3, 1965, in Maple Heights, Ohio. Mike worked as a plumber and became a partner at Michel Plumbing and Heating, where he worked until his retirement. Mike enjoyed Leinenkugel’s beer, playing softball, and playing in Lodi’s “Soon to be Famous Band”. He was also a proud bugler for the American Legion. Some of the highlights of Mike’s life include his recent trip to Hawaii, where he got to see Pearl Harbor; the Badger Honor Flight to Washington D.C.; and his many trips up to the cabin in Minong, Wis. More recently, Mike could be found out at “Minong South”, his home away from home on the Wisconsin River.
Ronald Lewke
Ronald E. Lewke, age 77, was taken to his forever resting place on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at his home in Columbus, WI, surrounded by family. He was born on April 1, 1945 in Columbus to Walter and Clara (Duenow) Lewke. Ron was previously married to the late Mary Sue Lewke and together had four children. He was also lucky in life to be partnered to the late Shirley A. Beckus for 18 wonderful years. He was a successful farmer, though never fully retired as true farmers don’t, and enjoyed splitting his time between Wisconsin and Texas.
Floyd Edward “Buzz” Busse
Floyd Edward “Buzz” Busse, Madison, Wisconsin, passed away at 97 years young on January 15, 2023. Born March 13, 1925 to Edward and Viola (Mauer) Busse in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Buzz was the oldest of 5 siblings, all deceased now. After high school he proudly served in the United...
Robert Humke
Robert Humke, age 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, due to complications from Parkinson’s Disease. A celebration of life will be held at WELLSPRING UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 5702 S. Hill Drive, Madison. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m., a memorial service at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at the church.
Dennis Michael Ebert
STOUGHTON – Dennis M. Ebert, age 79, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at his home. He was born on Feb. 15, 1943, in Milwaukee, the son of Glen and Leora (Giguere) Ebert. Dennis married Charlotte “Charlie” Nelson Ebert in 1978. Dennis attended UW-Milwaukee...
Lorraine Elder
Lorraine Elder, 87, of Richland Center died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Our House Senior Living in Richland Center. She was born on April 26, 1935, the daughter of Tillmon and Buena (Frye) Fry. On April 19, 1952, she was united in marriage to Donald Elder at the Willow Valley United Methodist Church. Lorraine and Donald farmed together. She enjoyed gardening, embroidering, and baking, especially peanut butter cookies and Russian Tea Cookies. Lorraine collected dishes and hummingbirds.
Gerald F. Norton
Hollandale – Gerald F. Norton, age 81, of Hollandale, best known as “G” by his friends, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on April 1, 1941, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Dodgeville, to Grant and Bernadine (Kelly) Norton. On April 13, 1941, he was christened Jerry at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hollandale and was also confirmed at St. Patrick’s.
Marjorie Wilhelmina Kaye
MADISON – Marjorie W. (Vruwink) Kaye, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Fountainhead Homes. A funeral service will be held at CHRIST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 944 E. Gorham St., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. A full obituary will appear in the Jan. 29, 2023, edition of the Wisconsin State Journal.
Ruth Marie Bazil
Ruth Marie Bazil, 87, of Muscoda died Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Riverdale Healthcare in Muscoda. She was born on December 5, 1935 in Bentonville, AR the daughter of Van Vester and Joyous Viola VanMeter. Ruth enjoyed fishing, gardening, crocheting, sewing, and quilting. She was a beloved member of the Avoca Bible Church.
Arya Rayn Mallett
Madison – Arya Rayn Mallett, age 9 months, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 13, 2023. She was born on March 18, 2022, to Samantha Trumm and Daniel Mallett at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI. Arya was born with beautiful long brown hair and the most piercing...
Priscilla A. U’Ren
Priscilla Ardis U’Ren, aged 92, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2023, at Crestridge Assisted Living Center. Priscilla was born October 27, 1930, in Blanchardville Twp. to Herbert U’Ren and Elizabeth (Thompson) U’Ren. She was the third and last child to join that union. Priscilla...
WATCH: Previewing Restaurant Week with Amara
MADISON, Wis. — Abby Hampton and Jillian Weingart from Amara restaurant join Live at Four ahead of Madison Magazine’s Restaurant Week. For more information about Restaurant Week, click or tap here. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
Badgers complete sweep of Minnesota State
MADISON, Wis. — No. 8 Wisconsin broke out the brooms Sunday afternoon to not only complete the weekend sweep of Minnesota State, but the season series. The Badgers got on the board in the 1st period courtesy of Lacey Eden. That goal marked her 16th on the season. Then Wisconsin found the back of the net six more times while also shutting out the Mavericks.
Robert Rodney (Bobby) Holt
Robert Rodney (Bobby) Holt, age 48, of Madison, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on Nov. 29, 1974, in Madison, the son of Robert and Shirley (Ellestad) Holt. Bobby graduated from Madison East High School in 1994. He worked as a machine operator for Evco in DeForest for many years.
Snow covered roads Sunday morning
According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
Name released of Madison woman killed in Sun Prairie wreck
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison woman who died in a crash on a Sun Prairie highway. According to the medical examiner, Adrienne Nash died following the Jan. 14 wreck. Its preliminary investigation indicates Nash, 52, died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
Woman killed in weekend crash in Sun Prairie identified
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday released the name of the woman killed in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151 in Sun Prairie over the weekend. Adrienne Nash, 52, of Madison, was pronounced dead at a hospital from injuries she suffered in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. RELATED: One person...
Fire at Stoughton home causes $600K in damages
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at a home in Stoughton Tuesday night. Firefighters, police and paramedics were sent to the 1400 block of Kings Lynn Road just before 5:45 p.m. after a car fire was reported in a garage. Crews arriving on scene saw heavy flames coming from the garage and requested extra help. All residents...
Driver threatens group of teens with gun on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A group of high school students told police that a driver threatened them with a gun Sunday night on Madison’s east side. The teens were in town for a sporting event and were at a fast food restaurant in the 1700 block of Thierer Road. The teens reported that a vehicle approached them at around 10:30 p.m....
