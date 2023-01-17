ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigil held for woman found dead after east Baltimore rowhome fire

A Baltimore family wants answers after their loved one was found dead after a fire inside a vacant rowhome. Firefighters were called around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of North East Avenue in the Ellwood Park neighborhood for a fire. They were met with heavy smoke and fire in the back of the house.
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland State Police troop commander takes on new challenge at 2023 Polar Bear Plunge﻿

WESTMINSTER, Md. — The troop commander of the Maryland State Police Westminster barracks is taking on a new challenge at this year'sPolar Bear Plunge. Before the main plunge on Feb. 4, the Super Plungers will go into the icy water of the Chesapeake Bay 24 times in 24 hours, all to raise money for Special Olympics Maryland athletes. This year, there are some new members of the team.
WESTMINSTER, MD
Gov. Wes Moore emphasizes making service a priority in Maryland

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Newly inaugurated Gov. Wes Moore is calling for Maryland to be a "state of service." On Saturday, Moore shared his vision Saturday at Union Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Randallstown, echoing the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., saying: "Everybody can be great because anybody can serve."
MARYLAND STATE
Wintry mix in parts of Maryland come Sunday

|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @TTasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @DalenciaWBAL | @wbaltv11. A wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow are in the forecast for the northern Baltimore suburbs Sunday evening into early Monday morning.
BALTIMORE, MD
New restaurant plans 3-course dinner for Harford County Restaurant Week

BEL AIR, Md. — Restaurants plan to serve some special meals forHarford County Restaurant Week. Sous chef Chris Rinaudo and his team are cooking up a little bit of everything at Lib's Grill in Bel Air. The restaurant is just 5 months old, so it's kicking off its first restaurant week with a three-course special for $35.23.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
One-Eyed Mike's bar in Fells Point bar hits the auction block

The landmark One-Eyed Mike's bar -- known for its exclusive club that draws swarms of regulars to Fells Point -- is headed to auction next month. The bar, whose Grand Marnier Club has a roster of nearly 3,500 members, is being sold in an online auction that opens Feb. 17 and closes Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. The opening bid is $650,000 and a $20,000 deposit is required, said Paul Cooper, principal at Alex Cooper Auctioneers, who is handling the sale.

