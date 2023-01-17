The landmark One-Eyed Mike's bar -- known for its exclusive club that draws swarms of regulars to Fells Point -- is headed to auction next month. The bar, whose Grand Marnier Club has a roster of nearly 3,500 members, is being sold in an online auction that opens Feb. 17 and closes Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. The opening bid is $650,000 and a $20,000 deposit is required, said Paul Cooper, principal at Alex Cooper Auctioneers, who is handling the sale.

