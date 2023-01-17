Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates to personally prosecute murder trial
Ivan Bates will personally prosecute a murder case, the Baltimore City state's attorney announced Friday. While it's not unheard of for a jurisdiction's top prosecutor to litigate a criminal case, it is rare in Baltimore. "I want everybody to recognize the reason I entered my appearance is because, at the...
Wbaltv.com
Vigil held for woman found dead after east Baltimore rowhome fire
A Baltimore family wants answers after their loved one was found dead after a fire inside a vacant rowhome. Firefighters were called around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of North East Avenue in the Ellwood Park neighborhood for a fire. They were met with heavy smoke and fire in the back of the house.
Wbaltv.com
Bel Air Athletic Club's operator responds to 11 News amid impending closing
BEL AIR, Md. — The operator of a decades-old athletic center that will soon close responded to 11 News about its business. Video above: Bel Air Athletic Club to close permanently in February (Jan. 18, 2023) The Bel Air Athletic Club said it must close permanently on Feb. 16.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland State Police troop commander takes on new challenge at 2023 Polar Bear Plunge
WESTMINSTER, Md. — The troop commander of the Maryland State Police Westminster barracks is taking on a new challenge at this year'sPolar Bear Plunge. Before the main plunge on Feb. 4, the Super Plungers will go into the icy water of the Chesapeake Bay 24 times in 24 hours, all to raise money for Special Olympics Maryland athletes. This year, there are some new members of the team.
Wbaltv.com
Gov. Wes Moore emphasizes making service a priority in Maryland
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Newly inaugurated Gov. Wes Moore is calling for Maryland to be a "state of service." On Saturday, Moore shared his vision Saturday at Union Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Randallstown, echoing the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., saying: "Everybody can be great because anybody can serve."
Wbaltv.com
Formerly homeless young people get fresh haircut, fresh start from student barbers
Student barbers are giving young adults in drug treatment and dealing with trauma a fresh haircut and fresh starts for the new year. This effort is about helping young people who are formerly homeless start the year off with hope and helping them set and achieve goals. Carl Williams, a...
Wbaltv.com
Plan to replace Grove Park Elementary School with nursing facility meets resistance
Some northwest Baltimore residents are upset over plans to build a new skilled nursing facility. Plans involve demolishing the old Grove Park Elementary School, which closed in 2018. The Baltimore City Department of Housing has since awarded a bid for the site to a company that plans to build a skilled nursing facility.
Wbaltv.com
Wintry mix in parts of Maryland come Sunday
|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @TTasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @DalenciaWBAL | @wbaltv11. A wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow are in the forecast for the northern Baltimore suburbs Sunday evening into early Monday morning.
Wbaltv.com
New restaurant plans 3-course dinner for Harford County Restaurant Week
BEL AIR, Md. — Restaurants plan to serve some special meals forHarford County Restaurant Week. Sous chef Chris Rinaudo and his team are cooking up a little bit of everything at Lib's Grill in Bel Air. The restaurant is just 5 months old, so it's kicking off its first restaurant week with a three-course special for $35.23.
Wbaltv.com
One-Eyed Mike's bar in Fells Point bar hits the auction block
The landmark One-Eyed Mike's bar -- known for its exclusive club that draws swarms of regulars to Fells Point -- is headed to auction next month. The bar, whose Grand Marnier Club has a roster of nearly 3,500 members, is being sold in an online auction that opens Feb. 17 and closes Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. The opening bid is $650,000 and a $20,000 deposit is required, said Paul Cooper, principal at Alex Cooper Auctioneers, who is handling the sale.
