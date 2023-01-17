Attention hunters… We may be on the verge of a CWD outbreak in Louisiana. Five more cases of chronic wasting disease have been discovered in deer harvested in Tensas Parish. This comes after a second case of CWD was confirmed last month. State Wildlife Veterinarian Jim LaCour said the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is working on zeroing in on the outbreak. He says, “We’re getting more and more samples in a more and more concentrated area, and we’re kind of zeroing in on the main area of the CWD infection of deer in Louisiana.”

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO