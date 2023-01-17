Read full article on original website
gamblingnews.com
Ohio Gambling Regulator Imposes $150K Fine against Caesars
Earlier this month, the leading gambling operator was one of the three that received a notice of violation by the gambling watchdog in Ohio. Besides Caesars, early in January, DraftKings, as well as BetMGM received such a notice. The Commission’s main issue with the operators’ ads was that they “lacked required problem gambling message” and at the same time promoted “free” bets falsely.
gamblingnews.com
No Constitutional Changes Needed for Betting in Georgia
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Melton’s opinion is that the legalization of sports betting in the state should be viewed as an expansion of the lottery. Georgia Politicians Push for the Legalization of Sports Betting. Recently, there has been an increased push to pass legislation through the General Assembly, with...
lailluminator.com
Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.
Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
gamblingnews.com
Ohio Gambling Regulator Could Ban Sports Bettors Threatening Athletes
The possibility to enforce a ban on any person who threatens or speaks against athletes from the Buckeye State came as a result of a complaint received from a basketball coach at the University of Dayton. Coach Anthony Grant issued the complaint after his players received criticism after recording a...
FBI most wanted suspect has Louisiana ties; cost taxpayers over $1 billion in Medicare reimbursements
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— There’s a suspect on the run who authorities say cost taxpayers more than $1 billion dollars in illegal Medicare reimbursements, and he just may be in Louisiana. Khalid Sataray is known to many as a businessman and an entrepreneur who once had a very successful career. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, […]
gamblingnews.com
Leadstar Media Receives New Licenses in Michigan
Leadstar Media, a sports betting affiliate focused on creating products tailored to punters’ needs, has received two gaming licenses in Michigan. Thanks to that, it will now be able to provide its sports betting and iGaming expertise to people in the state. Leadstar Media Secures Michigan Licenses. The local...
gamblingnews.com
North Carolina Education Lottery Awarded Contract to Pollard Banknote
Although sports betting in North Carolina has been struggling to get through, the lottery scene seems to be thriving. Its initial term is until October 31, 2025, with an option for annual renewals for up to three additional years. This latest contract will enable Pollard to support the North Carolina Education Lottery (NCEL) with an analysis of online traffic patterns across channels, thus providing further insight on how to improve the overall online experience.
Gun owners weigh in on Alabama’s new concealed carry law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some gun owners voice their concerns following Alabama’s new concealed carry law. Thursday night, people in Baldwin County will have an opportunity to learn more about the law and ask questions. The law took affect at the first of the year and allows gun owners to carry a weapon without a […]
theadvocate.com
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when
Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
Should Illinois follow Tennessee and Pass “Bentley’s Law”?
Bentley's Law passed in Tennessee, should Illinois consider bringing this new DUI law to the Land of Lincoln? Here is what you need to know about Bentley's Law and why it is a groundbreaking new law to protect the victims of DUIs... The state of Tennessee passed a first-of-its-kind law...
Freda Bush, well-known Mississippi OB/GYN, dies
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Well-known Jackson doctor and pro-life leader, Dr. Freda Bush, died on Sunday, January 15. Bush was a health care provider at East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates, P.A. in Jackson and served the community as an OBGYN for 30 years. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) released the following statement on the passing of Bush. […]
gamblingnews.com
Internet Vikings to Support ODDSworks in PA
Internet Vikings, a global iGaming hosting provider, has inked a Pennsylvania-facing agreement with the US-based games provider ODDSworks. As announced on LinkedIn, Internet Vikings is ready to support any company seeking to capitalize on the opportunities in the iGaming and sports betting markets. Internet Vikings and ODDSworks Ink a New...
Kait 8
Arkansas bill could make car registration a little easier
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker has introduced a bill that could give car owners a little extra time to get their tags. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Rep. Fran Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge) introduced House Bill 1150, which extends the time allowed to register a motor vehicle from 30 to 60 days.
It may not be a billion dollars, but one lucky Mississippi Lottery player has ended up with $30,000. Is it you?
Although nobody in the Magnolia State won the recent $1.35 billion Mega Millions, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player will soon walk away with $30,000. Mississippi Lottery officials report that one $30,000 winning ticket from the Tuesday, Jan. 17, Mega Millions drawing was purchased at a Circle K in Ocean Springs.
hottytoddy.com
Kabir Karriem Wants to Stop Lee from Sharing Holiday with MLK
In the 1980s as a national effort was made to establish a holiday for civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., the Mississippi Legislature struck an unusual compromise as many other states did at the time. The compromise was to honor King, recognized universally as the leader of the fight...
Mississippi sheriff warns public of gift card scheme that is defrauding residents of thousands of dollars
Mississippi officials are warning residents to be aware of a gift card scheme that is stealing thousands of dollars that likely will never be recovered. The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office reports that local resident became a victim of such a scheme. On Jan. 4, 2023, the sheriff’s office...
kicks96news.com
MCPA: Two Labs Approved to Begin Testing Medical Marijuana in MS
It’s a big step toward the start of medical marijuana sales in Mississippi. The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance says it’s learned that the State Health Department has approved two labs to begin testing the products that’ll soon be available in dispensaries. The labs are located in Flowood and Natchez.
Arkansas sheriffs push back on new ATF gun policy
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Multiple Arkansas sheriff's offices are pushing back against a new gun policy from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, (ATF). This new federal rule states that those who use a "brace stabilizer" attachment will have to register their weapons with the government.
Louisiana Law—If You Order a Pizza for Someone, You Have to Tell Them or It's a $500 Fine
Louisianans know our state is a little quirky. Here in the Bayou State, we do things a little differently sometimes.
q973radio.com
Five More Cases of Chronic Wasting Disease Found in Louisiana Deer
Attention hunters… We may be on the verge of a CWD outbreak in Louisiana. Five more cases of chronic wasting disease have been discovered in deer harvested in Tensas Parish. This comes after a second case of CWD was confirmed last month. State Wildlife Veterinarian Jim LaCour said the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is working on zeroing in on the outbreak. He says, “We’re getting more and more samples in a more and more concentrated area, and we’re kind of zeroing in on the main area of the CWD infection of deer in Louisiana.”
