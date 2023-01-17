ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

gamblingnews.com

Ohio Gambling Regulator Imposes $150K Fine against Caesars

Earlier this month, the leading gambling operator was one of the three that received a notice of violation by the gambling watchdog in Ohio. Besides Caesars, early in January, DraftKings, as well as BetMGM received such a notice. The Commission’s main issue with the operators’ ads was that they “lacked required problem gambling message” and at the same time promoted “free” bets falsely.
OHIO STATE
gamblingnews.com

No Constitutional Changes Needed for Betting in Georgia

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Melton’s opinion is that the legalization of sports betting in the state should be viewed as an expansion of the lottery. Georgia Politicians Push for the Legalization of Sports Betting. Recently, there has been an increased push to pass legislation through the General Assembly, with...
GEORGIA STATE
lailluminator.com

Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.

Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
HATTIESBURG, MS
gamblingnews.com

Ohio Gambling Regulator Could Ban Sports Bettors Threatening Athletes

The possibility to enforce a ban on any person who threatens or speaks against athletes from the Buckeye State came as a result of a complaint received from a basketball coach at the University of Dayton. Coach Anthony Grant issued the complaint after his players received criticism after recording a...
OHIO STATE
gamblingnews.com

Leadstar Media Receives New Licenses in Michigan

Leadstar Media, a sports betting affiliate focused on creating products tailored to punters’ needs, has received two gaming licenses in Michigan. Thanks to that, it will now be able to provide its sports betting and iGaming expertise to people in the state. Leadstar Media Secures Michigan Licenses. The local...
MICHIGAN STATE
gamblingnews.com

North Carolina Education Lottery Awarded Contract to Pollard Banknote

Although sports betting in North Carolina has been struggling to get through, the lottery scene seems to be thriving. Its initial term is until October 31, 2025, with an option for annual renewals for up to three additional years. This latest contract will enable Pollard to support the North Carolina Education Lottery (NCEL) with an analysis of online traffic patterns across channels, thus providing further insight on how to improve the overall online experience.
TENNESSEE STATE
theadvocate.com

Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when

Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 42

Freda Bush, well-known Mississippi OB/GYN, dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Well-known Jackson doctor and pro-life leader, Dr. Freda Bush, died on Sunday, January 15. Bush was a health care provider at East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates, P.A. in Jackson and served the community as an OBGYN for 30 years. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) released the following statement on the passing of Bush. […]
JACKSON, MS
gamblingnews.com

Internet Vikings to Support ODDSworks in PA

Internet Vikings, a global iGaming hosting provider, has inked a Pennsylvania-facing agreement with the US-based games provider ODDSworks. As announced on LinkedIn, Internet Vikings is ready to support any company seeking to capitalize on the opportunities in the iGaming and sports betting markets. Internet Vikings and ODDSworks Ink a New...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas bill could make car registration a little easier

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker has introduced a bill that could give car owners a little extra time to get their tags. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Rep. Fran Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge) introduced House Bill 1150, which extends the time allowed to register a motor vehicle from 30 to 60 days.
JONESBORO, AR
hottytoddy.com

Kabir Karriem Wants to Stop Lee from Sharing Holiday with MLK

In the 1980s as a national effort was made to establish a holiday for civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., the Mississippi Legislature struck an unusual compromise as many other states did at the time. The compromise was to honor King, recognized universally as the leader of the fight...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kicks96news.com

MCPA: Two Labs Approved to Begin Testing Medical Marijuana in MS

It’s a big step toward the start of medical marijuana sales in Mississippi. The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance says it’s learned that the State Health Department has approved two labs to begin testing the products that’ll soon be available in dispensaries. The labs are located in Flowood and Natchez.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
THV11

Arkansas sheriffs push back on new ATF gun policy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Multiple Arkansas sheriff's offices are pushing back against a new gun policy from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, (ATF). This new federal rule states that those who use a "brace stabilizer" attachment will have to register their weapons with the government.
ARKANSAS STATE
q973radio.com

Five More Cases of Chronic Wasting Disease Found in Louisiana Deer

Attention hunters… We may be on the verge of a CWD outbreak in Louisiana. Five more cases of chronic wasting disease have been discovered in deer harvested in Tensas Parish. This comes after a second case of CWD was confirmed last month. State Wildlife Veterinarian Jim LaCour said the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is working on zeroing in on the outbreak. He says, “We’re getting more and more samples in a more and more concentrated area, and we’re kind of zeroing in on the main area of the CWD infection of deer in Louisiana.”
LOUISIANA STATE

