WTHR

Police: Woman killed in south side shooting was not intended target

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning in the Pine Glen Apartments off Hanna Avenue and South Meridian Street. Police said shots came from outside the apartment on Burkhart Drive around 2:30 a.m. A woman, whose name has not been shared, was wounded and taken to the hospital, where she died.
WTHR

Man shot, killed on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who had been shot was found dead in the street on the east side of Indianapolis on Sunday. Police were called to investigate a shooting just before 1 p.m. in the 4800 block of East Michigan Street. They arrived to find the man dead in...
FOX59

Woman killed after south side shooting at apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS – One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Burkhart East Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived at the scene, authorities located someone suffering from what appeared to be gunshot […]
WTHR

IMPD: Driver seriously injured after crashing into near southeast side house

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously injured when they crashed into a house on Indianapolis' near southeast side late Sunday. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched for a person in need of help in the 2500 block of South State Avenue, south of East Raymond Street, after a caller said they needed help but wouldn't state the issue, police told 13News.
cbs4indy.com

17-year-old female killed in Indy shooting identified

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon’s shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy as Indy police are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers...
WTHR

IMPD K-9s help get 90 lbs of meth off Indianapolis streets

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers seized more than $270,000 worth of methamphetamine Wednesday on the city's near east side, thanks to the assistance of two K-9 officers. Detectives tried to conduct a traffic stop in the 200 block of Parkview Avenue, but the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Zakahia Roney, led offers on a short pursuit.
FOX59

Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-65 north of Franklin

UPDATE: The coroner’s office ruled the death a suicide. ORIGINAL STORY: JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a death investigation is underway on I-65 just north of Franklin. Troopers responded to the 91 mile marker on I-65 southbound shortly before 8:50 a.m. This is in between Hurricane Road and State Road 44. According […]
WISH-TV

Man, woman arrested for 5 Indy-area bank robberies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man and woman accused of five-Indy area bank robberies. In December and early January, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and FBI Violent Crimes Task Force began investigating a series of armed bank robberies involving “similar suspects with similar actions,” IMPD said in a statement Friday.
FOX59

Police arrest suspect after woman injured in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a man in connection with a Sunday night shooting that injured a woman on Indy’s east side. Tyrone Bostick, 21, was taken into custody on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and battery by means of a deadly weapon, according to jail records. Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, officers with IMPD East […]
WTHR

FBI, IMPD arrest 2 in serial bank robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI and IMPD arrested two suspected serial bank robbers believed to be behind a half dozen holdups in and around Indianapolis. The investigation began December 2022 as the robbers began hitting banks. On Jan. 18, investigators were working a robbery at a Chase Bank on Castle...
