Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartmentscreteIndianapolis, IN
IMPD investigating a person shot and killed on the east side
IMPD is investigating after a person was shot and killed on Indy’s east side near the Emerson Heights and Tuxedo Park neighborhoods.
WTHR
Police: Woman killed in south side shooting was not intended target
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning in the Pine Glen Apartments off Hanna Avenue and South Meridian Street. Police said shots came from outside the apartment on Burkhart Drive around 2:30 a.m. A woman, whose name has not been shared, was wounded and taken to the hospital, where she died.
Man shot, killed on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man who had been shot was found dead in the street on the east side of Indianapolis on Sunday. Police were called to investigate a shooting just before 1 p.m. in the 4800 block of East Michigan Street. They arrived to find the man dead in...
IMPD investigating early morning homicide on Indy's southside
IMPD officers are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning at the Pike Glen apartments on the south side.
2 men killed, another critically injured in crash involving suspected drunk driver on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were killed and another was critically injured in a two-car crash involving a suspected drunk driver Sunday evening on the south side of Indianapolis. The crash happened just before 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of South Meridian Street and East Southport Road. Preliminary information leads...
Woman killed after south side shooting at apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS – One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Burkhart East Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived at the scene, authorities located someone suffering from what appeared to be gunshot […]
IMPD: Driver seriously injured after crashing into near southeast side house
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously injured when they crashed into a house on Indianapolis' near southeast side late Sunday. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched for a person in need of help in the 2500 block of South State Avenue, south of East Raymond Street, after a caller said they needed help but wouldn't state the issue, police told 13News.
25-year-old Indianapolis man sentenced to 85 years in deadly 2021 robbery on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man found guilty in a 2021 deadly robbery on the city's northwest side was sentenced to 85 years in prison. Davoncia Beasley, 25, was convicted of murder, felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury after killing 32-year-old Keegan Wolf. On Sept. 25, 2021,...
cbs4indy.com
17-year-old female killed in Indy shooting identified
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon’s shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy as Indy police are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers...
IMPD is searching for missing Indy woman believed to be in extreme danger
IMPD is seeking the public's help in locating 24-year-old Rashonda Banks who was last seen in the 600 block of W. 27th ST.
IMPD: 1 critically wounded in northwest Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting on the near northwest side late Friday. IMPD Maj. Mike Leepper told 13News calls reporting the sound of gunfire came in just after 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 32nd Street. When officers...
Man critically injured in shooting on Indy’s near northwest side
Police were called to the 1300 block of West 32nd Street at around 10:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
WANE-TV
Suspicious car in parking lot leads to arrest for meth possession, dealing
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana State Police trooper spoke the with driver of a car blocking a travel lane within the IU Hospital of Lafayette parking lot early Saturday morning. After a search, the trooper found just over 18 grams of methamphetamine and pills. According to a...
IMPD K-9s help get 90 lbs of meth off Indianapolis streets
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers seized more than $270,000 worth of methamphetamine Wednesday on the city's near east side, thanks to the assistance of two K-9 officers. Detectives tried to conduct a traffic stop in the 200 block of Parkview Avenue, but the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Zakahia Roney, led offers on a short pursuit.
Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-65 north of Franklin
UPDATE: The coroner’s office ruled the death a suicide. ORIGINAL STORY: JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a death investigation is underway on I-65 just north of Franklin. Troopers responded to the 91 mile marker on I-65 southbound shortly before 8:50 a.m. This is in between Hurricane Road and State Road 44. According […]
Corrections officer charged with battery of inmate has been disciplined before for similar incident
KOKOMO, Ind. — An internal investigation at the Howard County Jail led to a corrections officer being charged for using excessive force against an inmate and, authorities say, this isn't the first time. Corrections officer Colin Byrd, 22, has been charged with felony battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
WISH-TV
Man, woman arrested for 5 Indy-area bank robberies
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man and woman accused of five-Indy area bank robberies. In December and early January, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and FBI Violent Crimes Task Force began investigating a series of armed bank robberies involving “similar suspects with similar actions,” IMPD said in a statement Friday.
Police arrest suspect after woman injured in east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a man in connection with a Sunday night shooting that injured a woman on Indy’s east side. Tyrone Bostick, 21, was taken into custody on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and battery by means of a deadly weapon, according to jail records. Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, officers with IMPD East […]
FBI, IMPD arrest 2 in serial bank robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI and IMPD arrested two suspected serial bank robbers believed to be behind a half dozen holdups in and around Indianapolis. The investigation began December 2022 as the robbers began hitting banks. On Jan. 18, investigators were working a robbery at a Chase Bank on Castle...
WTHR
Teens in custody after vandalizing school buses
Both teens are suspects in a series of arsons around Tippecanoe County. The school buses were vandalized in August.
WTHR
