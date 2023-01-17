Read full article on original website
Bolivia taps Chinese battery giant CATL to help develop lithium riches
LA PAZ (Reuters) – Bolivia has chosen a consortium including Chinese battery giant CATL to help develop the South American country’s huge, but largely untapped, reserves of lithium after a lengthy bidding process involving firms from the United States and Russia. The deal announced at an event in...
GM invests $918 million in U.S. plants for gas engine, EV components
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – General Motors said Thursday it was investing $918 million in four U.S. plants for V-8 gasoline engine production and electric vehicle components. The largest U.S. automaker has a two-prong strategy to ramp up EV production while continuing to invest in its current gasoline-engine vehicles that account for the vast majority of profits and most of its U.S. vehicle sales.
India’s Reliance Industries misses profit view on windfall tax
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly profit as India’s biggest company by market valuation took a hit from the government’s windfall tax on fuel exports. The taxes were levied on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuels midway last year, halting...
Davos 2023: China reopening? Good for growth, but tread with caution
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – China’s declaration that it is open for business was welcomed by attendees at the World Economic (WEF) as a likely boost to global growth, though many also expressed caution over how it could drive up global COVID-19 cases and inflation. The topic of China’s...
Amazon launches air freight service in India
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc on Monday launched its own air cargo fleet in India, Amazon Air, as it seeks to expand and speed-up deliveries across one of its key markets. India is the third market, after the United States and Europe, where the company has launched Amazon Air....
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
Davos 2023: CEOs face challenge over sluggish climate efforts
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – A return to Davos by corporate titans and their bankers after recent record Alpine temperatures has turned a spotlight on just how quickly they are moving to rein in carbon emissions. The number of organisations pledging to get to net-zero emissions by mid-century has soared...
Honda, GS Yuasa agree to collaborate in lithium-ion batteries
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co Ltd and battery maker GS Yuasa Corp on Monday said they will collaborate in the high-capacity, high-output lithium-ion battery business, and plan to establish a joint venture by the end of this year. The partners said they will join in the...
New Delhi to tap brakes on capex growth, key subsidies – Reuters poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Indian government is set to tap the brakes on a torrid pace of capital investment growth in the coming fiscal year as a slowing economy limits spending power by weakening tax revenue, according to a Reuters poll of economists. Food and fertiliser subsidies that help...
Americanas’ billionaire shareholders say they were unaware of accounting problems
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Americanas SA three largest shareholders, the billionaire founders of 3G Capital, said on Sunday they had not known of $4 billion in accounting ‘inconsistencies’ at the Brazilian retailer. In their first official statement since Americanas filed for bankruptcy this month, Jorge Paulo Lemann,...
Nokia signs new 5G patent deal with Samsung
OSLO (Reuters) – Nokia said on Monday it has signed a new cross-license patent agreement with Samsung following the expiry of a previous agreement at the end of 2022. “Under the agreement, which covers Nokia’s fundamental inventions in 5G and other technologies, Samsung will make payments to Nokia for a multi-year period beginning 1 January 2023,” the Finnish company said.
Bitcoin rises 2.3% to $23,199
(Reuters) – Bitcoin rose 2.3% to $23,199 at 10:07 GMT on Saturday, adding $521 to its previous close. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 40.6% from the year’s low of $16,496 on January 1. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, surged/rose...
Apple appeals investigation by UK competition watchdog
LONDON (Reuters) – Technology giant Apple has filed an appeal against an investigation by Britain’s competition watchdog into the dominance of its mobile browsers in the cloud gaming market. Last November, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Britain’s competition regulator, launched a full investigation into cloud gaming and...
Intesa falls on reported $22 billion asset sales to meet ECB risk concerns
MILAN (Reuters) – Shares in Intesa Sanpaolo fell by 2% on Friday after Bloomberg reported Italy’s biggest bank was cutting as much as 20 billion euros ($22 billion) in risk-weighted assets to address supervisory remarks about its inadequate risk models. Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on...
German finance minister warns against quick decoupling from China
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany must reduce its dependence on China gradually as decoupling from the Chinese market would costs jobs in Europe’s biggest economy, Finance Minister Christian Lindner was quoted as saying on Sunday. Germany is working on a new China strategy that takes a more sober view...
South32 sees shipping delays tying up cash in inventory
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australian diversified miner South32 Ltd on Monday reported production of key commodities that largely met expectations but noted that shipping snarls had led to an inventory buildup, impacting working capital. In its quarterly report, South32 met coal, aluminium and copper forecasts and slightly exceeded analyst estimates...
Marketmind: Euro rising
SYDNEY (Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole. It’s been a quiet start to the week in Asia with much of the region on holiday. U.S. stocks futures are near flat, but EUROSTOXX futures added 0.5% to extend their recent bullish run.
U.S. wants to see quicker progress on World Bank reforms- Yellen
LUSAKA (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said the United States wanted to see quicker progress on the World Bank’s plans for expanding its lending capacity to address climate change and other global crises. The World Bank’s “evolution roadmap”, reported by Reuters earlier this month,...
Novartis warns U.S. plan to curb drug prices could hit key research
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – U.S. government plans to rein in drug prices could discourage work in some of Novartis’s most promising areas of research, the Swiss drugmaker warned on Friday, urging Washington to rethink the “unintended” effects of its new rules. U.S. President Joe Biden in August...
Brazilian lender Santander’s Chairman Rial resigns
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian lender Santander Brasil SA said on Friday its chairman and former chief executive, Sergio Rial, is resigning from his position at the firm. The resignation comes just days after Rial quit his short-lived job as chief executive of retailer Americanas SA after finding accounting “inconsistencies” that led the company to file for bankruptcy protection.
