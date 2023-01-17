Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Postgame Announcement
Dak Prescott had a promise for everyone following the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Prescott, who threw two interceptions in the game, had a promise for everyone following the contest. ...
CBS Sports
Former NFL DL Derek Wolfe kills mountain lion that was 'wreaking havoc' in Colorado neighborhood
NFL players are widely regarded as tough, but former defensive lineman Derek Wolfe showed just how fearless he is after he received a call asking if he wanted to stalk a mountain lion that was "wreaking havoc" in a Colorado neighborhood. Wolfe grabbed his bow and arrow and agreed to go find and eventually kill it.
CBS Sports
Julian Edelman says there's one team Tom Brady definitely won't be playing for in 2023
One of the biggest questions of the NFL offseason revolves around Tom Brady and where he's going to end up in 2023. Brady's contract with the Buccaneers expired at the end of the season, which means when March rolls around, he'll be hitting free agency for just the second time in his 23-year career, but that's only assuming he doesn't retire.
AFC Championship brings boost in revenue to Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Bengals big win in western New York Sunday also has huge ramifications for Kansas City outside of the field of play. The city, for the fifth year in a row, will receive a revenue boost. “You know how exciting it is! It’s the most exciting thing in the world. […]
CBS Sports
Ed Reed out as Bethune-Cookman coach after 25 days, claims school will not ratify contract
Former NFL star and Miami legend Ed Reed is out as the coach at Bethune-Cookman just 25 days after he was hired to lead the football program at the historically black university in Daytona Beach, Florida. Reed announced the news in a Twitter post from his foundation on Saturday that explained how a breakdown occurred between himself and the Bethune-Cookman administration.
CBS Sports
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Struggles in divisional round
Aiyuk had two receptions (four targets) for 26 yards in Sunday's 19-12 playoff win over the Cowboys. Aiyuk turned in one of his worst statistical performances of the year, tying his season-low in receptions (two) while garnering his second-lowest target total (four). The 24-year-old has fallen out of favor in the playoffs with Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey dominating recent box scores. That being said, Aiyuk still possesses the fantasy potential to warrant consideration in DFS formats for the upcoming NFC Championship Game against the Eagles next Sunday.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Requires surgery
Pollard suffered a fractured left fibula during Sunday's loss to the 49ers and will require surgery, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Pollard was carted to the locker room late in the first half of Sunday's divisional-round matchup and will face a lengthy recovery process as the Cowboys head into the offseason. The injury usually requires a recovery timetable of approximately three months, so it's possible he'll be able to participate in portions of the offseason program. The 2019 fourth-rounder was in the final year of his rookie contract in 2022 but is a candidate to receive the franchise tag from the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Joe Burrow: Advances to AFC Championship Game
Burrow completed 23 of 36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. He also rushed six times for 31 yards. Burrow started hot despite snowy conditions, connecting on his first nine throws, which included his two touchdowns. The signal -caller opened by finding top target Ja'Marr Chase for a 28-yard score, then hit tight end Hayden Hurst from 15 yards to cap Cincinnati's second drive. With some added production on the ground, Burrow will now prepare for next Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. Facing Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Burrow totaled 332 yards and three touchdowns while not committing any turnovers in a 27-24 victory.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Just three catches
Higgins caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. Higgins had another quiet outing by his standards, as he's now totaled just seven grabs for 65 yards through Cincinnati's first two playoff games. To his credit, though, Higgins drew an important defensive pass-interference call on a third down to begin the fourth quarter, ultimately helping the Bengals extend their lead. After Sunday's victory, Higgins will next face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Against Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Higgins caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 win.
CBS Sports
Cowboys at 49ers score, takeaways: San Francisco does just enough to continue Dallas' title game drought
49ers force two Dak Prescott interceptions, make enough plays offensively to advance to third NFC Championship Game in four years. It was an ugly, back-and-forth struggle for all 60 minutes -- lacking in the beauty that comprised the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers playoff showdowns of the 80's and 90's that had Joe Montana, Steve Young, Roger Craig, and Jerry Rice on one side and Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin on the other -- and as expected, the 49ers did what they have done in each of their previous divisional round showdowns: done what they needed to do to advance to the NFC Championship Game, this time winning by a 19-12 score.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Impressive volume in playoff win
Kelce recorded 14 receptions on 17 targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 27-20 win over Jacksonville. Kelce was targeted on nearly half of Kansas City's 37 pass attempts Saturday, and he responded with an excellent performance. The highlights came on touchdown grabs of eight and one yards, and he also recorded long gains of 15 and 14 yards. While he may not see this level of volume again, Kelce will remain the centerpiece of the Chiefs' offense as they head into an AFC Championship game matchup against either Buffalo or Cincinnati.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jaydon Mickens: Remains with New York
Mickens signed a reserve/future contract with the Giants on Sunday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Mickens joined the team's practice squad Dec. 14 and never played this season after he appeared in 11 games between the Jaguars and Buccaneers in 2021. The 28-year-old will work to earn an opportunity to carve out a role for himself in 2023.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Won't return Sunday
Pollard (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against San Francisco, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Pollard sustained a left ankle injury late in the first half of Sunday's matchup, and coach Mike McCarthy said at halftime that the running back will be unavailable for the second half. Prior to his departure, Pollard rushed six times for 22 yards while securing two of three targets for 11 yards. His injury was described as a high-ankle sprain by the Fox broadcast, putting his availability for next weekend's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles in doubt if the Cowboys advance, but more work will be available for Ezekiel Elliott and Malik Davis to close out Sunday's game against San Francisco.
CBS Sports
Anatomy of Cowboys' playoff loss to 49ers: Dak Prescott's turnovers, Mike McCarthy's decisions among miscues
The Dallas Cowboys' season came to a close on Sunday night with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. The loss made this their 12th consecutive playoff berth without making it to the conference title game, the longest streak since the NFL-AFL merger. They've now gone 27 years since making it to the NFC championship, a streak exceeded only by the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and division rival Washington Commanders.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Makes most of 13 touches
Pacheco rushed the ball 12 times for 95 yards in Saturday's 27-20 win over the Jaguars. He added one reception for six yards. Pacheco paced the Chiefs' backfield with 13 touches, and he was narrowly more involved than Jerick McKinnon. Pacheco made the most of his opportunity, and his effort was highlighted by a 39-yard gain midway through the second quarter -- a run that set up a one-yard touchdown catch for Travis Kelce two plays later. It remains to be seen how work will be split between Pacheco and McKinnon moving forward, particularly if the Chiefs find themselves in negative game script at any point during the AFC Championship Game.
CBS Sports
Royals' Johan Camargo: Joins Royals on minor-league deal
Camargo signed a minor-league deal with the Royals on Saturday. Camargo struggled to a .237/.297/.316 slash line in 52 games for the Phillies last season, though his 74 wRC+ represented his best mark since 2018. His defensive versatility theoretically makes him a good fit for a bench spot, but he might wind up stuck in the minors waiting for an opportunity.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Ends season as backup
Bridgewater completed 49 of 79 pass attempts for 683 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions across five appearances with the Dolphins in 2022. He also carried the ball three times for 27 yards. Bridgewater served as the backup to rookie Skylar Thompson during the Dolphins' final game, a wild-card playoff...
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Looks likely to play Sunday
Paul (hip) is probable for Sunday's matchup against Memphis, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Paul has missed seven straight games due to a hip issue, but it appears he'll return to action Sunday. Before suffering the injury, the veteran point guard had scored in double figures in 13 of his past 14 appearances and posted 16.9 points, 8.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 33.6 minutes per game. If Paul is indeed available, it seems likely he'd be under a minutes restriction following a lengthy absence.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Boye Mafe: Underwhelming rookie campaign
Mafe posted 41 tackles (28 solo) and three sacks across 17 regular-season games during 2022. The 2022 second-round pick (40th overall) averaged 24.1 defensive snaps per game as a rookie, as Uchenna Nwosu, Darrell Taylor and even Bruce Irvin all ran ahead of him. Mafe still has excellent athletic qualities in addition to a solid collegiate track record. Mafe has a good chance at taking a starting role in 2023, but fantasy managers should temper expectations considering the underwhelming rookie campaign from the 24-year-old.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Disappoints against Jags
McKinnon rushed the ball 11 times for 25 yards in Saturday's 27-20 win over the Jaguars. McKinnon was stymied as a runner, and he was narrowly out-touched by Isiah Pacheco. While he was bottled up on the ground, the more surprising part of McKinnon's performance was the fact that he was not targeted in the passing game. That likely had to do with Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury early in the contest as well as the game script, and the Chiefs could opt to keep McKinnon in the backfield more regularly to serve as an extra blocker in next week's AFC Championship Game.
