Olmsted County, MN

Pine Island Woman Accused of Trying to Strangle Dog is Sentenced

Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman accused of trying to strangle a Kasson woman's dog has been sentenced to two years on probation. 40-year-old Crystal Ondler recently entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a gross misdemeanor DWI charge and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. Several other charges, including a felony burglary charge and a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty, were dismissed.
PINE ISLAND, MN
Olmsted Deputy Cleared of Charges From Planet Fitness Shooting

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Deputy Sheriff involved in a recent shooting will not face criminal charges. Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem says he made the determination after a thorough review of the "event reports and recordings" related to the December 14th incident in the parking lot of the Planet Fitness location in southeast Rochester. That included a statement given by Deputy Sean Cooper, who indicated he believed that he and other deputies faced "imminent harm" when he fired a single shot from his handgun.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Federal Prison

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is headed to federal prison for a drug trafficking conviction. The US Attorney for Minnesota today announced that 41-year-old Erick Fountain Thomas has been ordered to serve 198 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. Back in August, Thomas entered a guilty plea to one count of possession with the intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.
ROCHESTER, MN
Third Man Sent to Prison For Death of Austin Man

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The third adult convicted of manslaughter in connection with the beating death of an elderly Austin man is headed to prison. 19-year-old Francisco Silva earlier admitted to a second-degree manslaughter charge in the case and on Thursday he was given a 41-month prison sentence. Silva, along with 19-year-old Nickalos Taylor and 22-year-old Tyrone Williams were accused of causing the death of 75-year-old David Hall while robbing him of marijuana and other property on October 13, 2021.
AUSTIN, MN
Rochester Man Caught With 6000 Oxy Pills Sentenced to Probation

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was caught in possession of thousands of counterfeit oxycodone pills has been sentenced to 5 years on probation. 26-year-old Dahir Dahir was given a stayed 21-month prison sentence which he could be required to serve if he fails to meet the terms of his probation. The sentence followed the recommendations of a plea agreement reached last fall just before he was scheduled to stand trial on two counts of first-degree drug sales. Instead, Dahir admitted to a third-degree drug possession charge to settle the case.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Man Admits to Near Fatal Stabbing Last Year

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a guilty plea today in a Rochester attempted murder case. 20-year-old Mazem Gisi entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a second-degree assault charge for stabbing another man last May. In exchange, Olmsted County prosecutors dropped a second-degree attempted murder charge and another second-degree assault charge.
ROCHESTER, MN
Elderly Rochester Woman Injured in Fiery Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Rochester woman was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a two-vehicle crash early this evening. The State Patrol says 87-year-old Inez Strahl was traveling west on Civic Center Drive when she attempted to take the left turn onto the south on Highway 52 entrance ramp and collided with Jeep traveling east on Civic Center Drive. The crash occurred around 5:40 PM.
ROCHESTER, MN
Truck Driver Injured in Rollover on I-90 Near Rochester

Dexter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A truck driver was hospitalized following a rollover crash on a slick stretch of I-90 near Rochester Wednesday. State Troopers responded to the wreck between the High Forrest and Dexter exits in Mower County shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The crash report indicates the semi was traveling west when it left the roadway and rolled.
ROCHESTER, MN
8 Inches of New Snow Reported in SE Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The winter storm that arrived in the region late last night blanketed the Rochester area with 6-8 inches of new snow. The National Weather Service received a report of 8 inches of accumulation in southeast Rochester and several reports of 6.5 inches of accumulation in northwest Rochester. The unofficial snowfall total at the Rochester Airport was 6.2 inches. The record for January 19 is 24.4 inches in 1999.
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnesota’s Over Yearlong Streak of Job Gains Is Over

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's streak of 14 consecutive months of job growth ended in December. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development today reported the state experienced a net loss of 5200 jobs last month. A modest gain in the private sector was completely wiped out by the loss of 6100 jobs in the government sector.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

