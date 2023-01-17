Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
FOX Sports' Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant's dad separated during heated exchange at halftime of Lakers-Grizzlies
You just never know what you're going to see at a Lakers game in Los Angeles. Courtside celebrities are a regular occurrence, and they occasionally engage in banter (friendly or not-so-friendly) with players during the game. It's usually in the spirit of competition, but every once in a while things can get out of hand.
CBS Sports
Dillon Brooks says LeBron James doesn't want to go left, but the numbers aren't so clear cut
It's hard to find too much fault with the way Dillon Brooks defended LeBron James on Friday. The four-time MVP shot just 8-of-21 from the floor and finished with 23 points, his lowest total since Dec. 9. James had been averaging 34.1 points per game on over 55 percent shooting since Anthony Davis went down, so in the grand scheme of things, it could be argued that Brooks defended James better than anyone else has since then.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Wizards' Rui Hachimura makes pitch to other teams after 30-point outburst
Leading up to the NBA trade deadline, Wizards forward Rui Hachimura has heard the chatter around his future in Washington, but he's doing his best to keep his focus on the court and his confidence up. "I've just got to keep focus on the moment right now," Hachimura said of...
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Questionable Saturday
Ayton is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers due to a non-COVID-related illness, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Ayton's status will presumably depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off. If he is ultimately unable to go, Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo would be in line for increased workloads.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls out of top 10 after impressive winning streaks snapped by LMU
I rarely punish teams on winning streaks. That's the long and short of it. So even when Gonzaga had close calls this month against sub-80 NET teams like San Francisco, Santa Clara and BYU, I kept Mark Few's program in the top five of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 because the Zags were still winning and, again, I rarely punish teams on winning streaks.
CBS Sports
Bracketology: Purdue jumps over Kansas for top seed, Alabama No. 2 overall in NCAA Tournament projection
Following Kansas State's overtime win Tuesday over in-state rival Kansas, we have a new overall No. 1 seed. Purdue is now the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament bracket projection. The Boilermakers have seven Quadrant 1 wins, the most of any team. The Jayhawks also have seven Quad 1...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Why Kansas remains among top-10 teams amid two-game losing streak
The most notable result from Saturday's jam-packed schedule was TCU's stunning 83-60 win at Kansas that handed the Jayhawks their first two-game losing streak in the Big 12, with at least one of the losses coming at home, since February 2013. Crazy development. But, like I wrote after the blowout,...
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Posts big double-double in loss
Adams closed with 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-9 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists and one block over 26 minutes during Friday's 122-121 loss to the Lakers. Adams was a beast on the boards Friday, tallying a game-high 17 rebounds, eight of which came on the offensive glass. The big man also tied a season high with 16 points, his only weak point being another poor performance from the charity stripe. Adams ranks fourth in the NBA with 11.4 boards per game, but he's outside the top 150 in nine-category fantasy leagues due to his mediocre scoring (8.6 PPG), tepid blocks production (1.1 BPG) and atrocious free-throw shooting (35.2 percent).
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Participates in shootaround
Gobert (groin) participated in morning shootaround and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Houston, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert has missed a pair of games with soreness in his right groin but appears to be making progress toward a return. His activity in shootaround is certainly an encouraging sign, but fantasy managers will have to wait until Gobert goes through warmups before a decision is made on his status. Naz Reid has started in both contests without Gobert and would be in line to do so again if Gobert ends up sitting.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Delivers diverse line in win
Kuzma finished with 25 points (9-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 138-118 win over the Magic. Kuzma rolled to his third consecutive double-double in the resounding win, and he's also supplemented his immense production as a scorer and rebounder with at least five assists and four three-pointers in each of those three contests. The Wizards lost star big man Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) in the third quarter of Saturday's game, and if he's forced to miss additional time, both Kuzma and Bradley Beal could be forced to shoulder even more of the offensive burden for Washington.
CBS Sports
Michigan State vs. Indiana: Prediction, pick, spread, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Two traditional powers from the Big Ten are set for a critical conference battle Sunday on CBS as Indiana plays host to Michigan State in a game featuring teams trying to navigate through the sprawling middle tier of the league standings. The meeting is the first of two between the programs this season and shapes up as one of the best matchups of the day in college basketball.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Friday
Curry has been ruled out Friday against Cleveland due to left hip tightness. Curry has played at least 31 minutes in four of the last five matchups, averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 33.8 minutes per game during that time. However, he'll be one of several Warriors who will sit out the second half of a back-to-back set following Thursday's overtime loss to Boston. It wouldn't be surprising to see Curry back in action for Sunday's game against the Nets.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Out again Sunday
Ayton (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Ayton will miss both halves of the Suns' weekend back-to-back set due to an illness. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Hornets. In his absence, Bismack Biyombo figures to draw another start, while Jock Landale garners an increased role off the bench.
CBS Sports
College basketball scores, winners and losers: Kansas State a new Bracketology No. 1 seed after Kansas slips
The countdown to Selection Sunday for the 2023 NCAA Tournament will hit seven weeks on Sunday, and conference races across the country are starting to take shape. But the sport's hierarchy at the top remains a muddy picture, and that was evident again Saturday as a pair of top-five teams suffered defeats early in the day.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Game-time decision
Ovechkin (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Saturday against Vegas, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Ovechkin skipped the morning skate for maintenance. If he is unable to play, Anthony Mantha is slated to fill in alongside Dylan Strome and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Ovechkin has amassed 30 goals, 52 points, 205 shots on net and 125 hits in 48 games this season.
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Looks likely to play Sunday
Paul (hip) is probable for Sunday's matchup against Memphis, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Paul has missed seven straight games due to a hip issue, but it appears he'll return to action Sunday. Before suffering the injury, the veteran point guard had scored in double figures in 13 of his past 14 appearances and posted 16.9 points, 8.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 33.6 minutes per game. If Paul is indeed available, it seems likely he'd be under a minutes restriction following a lengthy absence.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Friday
Rubio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors due to left knee injury management. Rubio appeared in the last four matchups and averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 13.0 minutes per game. However, after missing nearly three months to begin the regular season, he'll rest for the first half of a back-to-back set Friday to preserve his long-term health. Raul Neto is a candidate to see increased run against Golden State.
CBS Sports
Serge Ibaka, Bucks mutually agree to find veteran big man a new team via trade, per report
The Milwaukee Bucks and Serge Ibaka have mutually agreed to find the veteran big man a new team through trade, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ibaka has been away from the team due to what has been described as personal reasons. The Bucks acquired Ibaka at last season's trade...
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Won't play Saturday
Tatum has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup in Toronto due to left wrist soreness. Tatum struggled to find any consistency from the field in Thursday's overtime win over Golden State, despite scoring 34 points, and he appears to have also picked up a wrist injury during the contest. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but Tatum's next chance to suit up will come Monday in Orlando. In the MVP candidate's absence, Grant Williams will presumably enter the starting lineup again, while Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Sam Hauser figure to all be candidates for increased run off the bench.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Bags apple Thursday
Backstrom tallied an assist and three shots during Thursday's 4-0 win over the Coyotes. Despite coming close to netting his first goal of the season, Backstrom came away from Washington's 4-0 victory with his third helper in six games since returning from major hip surgery in the offseason. The 35-year-old should only get better as he shakes the rust off, so fantasy managers patient enough to stash Backstrom on their rosters should get some healthy dividends for the balance of the 2022-23 season.
