Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
NBC Sports
Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to Roger Goodell to rescind fake injury fine
The entire Saints organization was unified in insisting that they had been wrongly disciplined for a fake injury, and Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the matter. Benson got personally involved and sent a strongly worded letter to Goodell denying any wrongdoing by the...
The Bills’ Dream Season Came to an End Because of One Man
The emotion of this Bills’ season seemed to set up a dream ending. On Sunday, another Super Bowl contender had other plans.
NBC Sports
Report: Jets requested interview with Bill Callahan, but he signed an extension with Browns
Bill Callahan is staying with the Browns. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Jets recently requested permission to speak with Callahan about their offensive coordinator vacancy, but that Callahan will be remaining in Cleveland after signing an extension with the team. Callahan has been the offensive line coach...
NBC Sports
Kittle unbothered by Shanahan's response to his positivity
George Kittle and the word "positivity" are synonymous, but not everyone is on board with the 49ers tight end's upbeat outlook on life -- and football. Coach Kyle Shanahan has spoken out about Kittle's fun-loving attitude in the past, saying that sometimes, he can be too positive in certain situations.
NBC Sports
Report resurfaces that Lamar Jackson turned down $133 million fully guaranteed
On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing. Here’s what we said in September, since...
NBC Sports
Skip Bayless throws temper tantrum after 49ers beat Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have a noisy fanbase; they are, after all, "America's Team." However, there might not be a louder fan than FS1's Skip Bayless. Heading into the Cowboys-49ers matchup, Bayless had complete confidence in Dallas. The "Undisputed" host even tweeted a prediction after Dallas' 31-14 wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
AFC Championship brings boost in revenue to Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Bengals big win in western New York Sunday also has huge ramifications for Kansas City outside of the field of play. The city, for the fifth year in a row, will receive a revenue boost. “You know how exciting it is! It’s the most exciting thing in the world. […]
NBC Sports
Colts plan to give second interviews to up to five coaching candidates, starting soon
The Colts have 14 potential candidates for their head-coaching position. They have interviewed 11. Sooner than later, the field will begin to narrow. The second wave of interviews likely will begin next week, with the final list depending on whether the finalists are available to be interviewed again. One name...
NBC Sports
Derek Carr: Rather than tell my side of what happened, I’m choosing to move on
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been fairly quiet since he was benched late in the season, and he says he’s going to remain quiet. Carr wrote on Twitter today that he’s not planning to give any interviews about what happened and is instead focused only on getting ready to play the 2023 season elsewhere.
NBC Sports
Eagles overreactions: Message to NFC was loud and clear
Playoff games are normally wrought with anxiety, close-fought contests that are one-score contests deep into the fourth quarter. At halftime on Saturday, the Eagles' lead in their divisional round matchup vs. the Giants was so big that I decided to unload my dishwasher. It was a start-to-finish lambasting of the...
NBC Sports
Why Kittle maintains fun-loving personality during tense games
George Kittle doesn't take himself too seriously on the football field, even in a high-stakes playoff game. During the 49ers' 19-12 NFC Divisional Playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys, Kittle seemed to know when the FOX Sports sky camera was near him, leading to hilarious facial expressions from the 49ers' tight end.
NBC Sports
The NFL is telling us, without telling us, that neutral-site conference championships may become the norm
Sometimes, it takes careful analysis to understand where the NFL’s hockey puck is going. Other times, it’s obvious. The NFL’s next he-shoots-he-scores (more cash) moment is coming from an apparent plan to make the conference championship games neutral-site affairs. The evidence is hiding in plain sight. With...
NBC Sports
Mattress Mack shades Dak after loss to 49ers costs him $2M
Everything is bigger in Texas, including the gambling losses. The Dallas Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the 49ers in NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Levi's Stadium proved to be costly for the team and one high-stakes gambler. Local Texas mattress salesman, Jim McIngvale, also known as "Mattress Mack," is known...
NBC Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Daniel Jeremiah predicts Patriots take 'Bama star
Much of the debate and discussion over fixing the New England Patriots entering the offseason has centered around the offense, and it makes sense. The offense took a step back during the 2022 season. Starting quarterback Mac Jones didn't make the expected Year 2 leap. The offensive line didn't pass protect well enough and suffered through multiple injuries, the tight ends didn't make a meaningful impact on a consistent basis and the wide receiver group lacked explosiveness.
NBC Sports
Report: Jets request interview with Joe Brady for offensive coordinator
The Jets would like to speak with an assistant coach from a division rival about their offensive coordinator vacancy. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New York has put in a request to interview Buffalo quarterbacks coach Joe Brady. Brady, 33, joined the Bills coaching staff in 2022. After spending...
NBC Sports
Deebo Samuel arrives in flashy fit for 49ers-Cowboys playoff game
The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel arrived at Levi's Stadium where they will host the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday’s divisional round showdown wearing a snazzy Gucci suit accompanied with a turtle neck, matching Gucci satchel and a pair of leather gloves to complete the look. Don't let...
NBC Sports
How Shanahan ruthlessly motivates 49ers defense before games
It’s no secret that Kyle Shanahan makes magic happen with the 49ers’ offense, but apparently, he’s found a way to get the defense going too. In the week before a big game, Shanahan sometimes will mess with the defense and put things in the players’ heads to ignite a fire in them.
NBC Sports
49ers are NFC title game-bound after holding off Cowboys
The 49ers are headed to the NFC Championship Game for the second straight season and third time in four years after beating the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 in the NFC Divisional Playoff on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco will travel to Philadelphia to take on the top-seeded Eagles at...
NBC Sports
Dak, Cowboys lament 'frustrating' turnovers in loss to 49ers
SANTA CLARA -- Most of the visiting locker room at Levi's Stadium had cleared out by the time Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was done addressing reporters just outside, but the theme he hit on was the same one his remaining players later would. "Frankly, turnovers," Jones said about what...
NBC Sports
Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes is a tough nut
After Patrick Mahomes got caught between Corey Peters and Arden Key, and Key fell on the quarterback’s right ankle, bending it sideways, it appeared Mahomes’ day if not his season was done. Mahomes missed only 13 plays, playing through the obvious pain. “He’s a tough kid,” Chiefs coach...
Comments / 0