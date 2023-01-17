ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NBC Sports

Kittle unbothered by Shanahan's response to his positivity

George Kittle and the word "positivity" are synonymous, but not everyone is on board with the 49ers tight end's upbeat outlook on life -- and football. Coach Kyle Shanahan has spoken out about Kittle's fun-loving attitude in the past, saying that sometimes, he can be too positive in certain situations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Skip Bayless throws temper tantrum after 49ers beat Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have a noisy fanbase; they are, after all, "America's Team." However, there might not be a louder fan than FS1's Skip Bayless. Heading into the Cowboys-49ers matchup, Bayless had complete confidence in Dallas. The "Undisputed" host even tweeted a prediction after Dallas' 31-14 wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
KSN News

AFC Championship brings boost in revenue to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Bengals big win in western New York Sunday also has huge ramifications for Kansas City outside of the field of play. The city, for the fifth year in a row, will receive a revenue boost.  “You know how exciting it is! It’s the most exciting thing in the world. […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Derek Carr: Rather than tell my side of what happened, I’m choosing to move on

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been fairly quiet since he was benched late in the season, and he says he’s going to remain quiet. Carr wrote on Twitter today that he’s not planning to give any interviews about what happened and is instead focused only on getting ready to play the 2023 season elsewhere.
NBC Sports

Eagles overreactions: Message to NFC was loud and clear

Playoff games are normally wrought with anxiety, close-fought contests that are one-score contests deep into the fourth quarter. At halftime on Saturday, the Eagles' lead in their divisional round matchup vs. the Giants was so big that I decided to unload my dishwasher. It was a start-to-finish lambasting of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Why Kittle maintains fun-loving personality during tense games

George Kittle doesn't take himself too seriously on the football field, even in a high-stakes playoff game. During the 49ers' 19-12 NFC Divisional Playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys, Kittle seemed to know when the FOX Sports sky camera was near him, leading to hilarious facial expressions from the 49ers' tight end.
IOWA STATE
NBC Sports

Mattress Mack shades Dak after loss to 49ers costs him $2M

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the gambling losses. The Dallas Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the 49ers in NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Levi's Stadium proved to be costly for the team and one high-stakes gambler. Local Texas mattress salesman, Jim McIngvale, also known as "Mattress Mack," is known...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Daniel Jeremiah predicts Patriots take 'Bama star

Much of the debate and discussion over fixing the New England Patriots entering the offseason has centered around the offense, and it makes sense. The offense took a step back during the 2022 season. Starting quarterback Mac Jones didn't make the expected Year 2 leap. The offensive line didn't pass protect well enough and suffered through multiple injuries, the tight ends didn't make a meaningful impact on a consistent basis and the wide receiver group lacked explosiveness.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

Report: Jets request interview with Joe Brady for offensive coordinator

The Jets would like to speak with an assistant coach from a division rival about their offensive coordinator vacancy. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New York has put in a request to interview Buffalo quarterbacks coach Joe Brady. Brady, 33, joined the Bills coaching staff in 2022. After spending...
NBC Sports

Deebo Samuel arrives in flashy fit for 49ers-Cowboys playoff game

The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel arrived at Levi's Stadium where they will host the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday’s divisional round showdown wearing a snazzy Gucci suit accompanied with a turtle neck, matching Gucci satchel and a pair of leather gloves to complete the look. Don't let...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

How Shanahan ruthlessly motivates 49ers defense before games

It’s no secret that Kyle Shanahan makes magic happen with the 49ers’ offense, but apparently, he’s found a way to get the defense going too. In the week before a big game, Shanahan sometimes will mess with the defense and put things in the players’ heads to ignite a fire in them.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

49ers are NFC title game-bound after holding off Cowboys

The 49ers are headed to the NFC Championship Game for the second straight season and third time in four years after beating the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 in the NFC Divisional Playoff on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco will travel to Philadelphia to take on the top-seeded Eagles at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Dak, Cowboys lament 'frustrating' turnovers in loss to 49ers

SANTA CLARA -- Most of the visiting locker room at Levi's Stadium had cleared out by the time Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was done addressing reporters just outside, but the theme he hit on was the same one his remaining players later would. "Frankly, turnovers," Jones said about what...
NBC Sports

Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes is a tough nut

After Patrick Mahomes got caught between Corey Peters and Arden Key, and Key fell on the quarterback’s right ankle, bending it sideways, it appeared Mahomes’ day if not his season was done. Mahomes missed only 13 plays, playing through the obvious pain. “He’s a tough kid,” Chiefs coach...
KANSAS CITY, MO

