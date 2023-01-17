Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
West Virginia receives funding for juvenile justice system
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is getting more than $620,000 to help kids who are incarcerated and prevent others from entering the criminal justice system, two U.S. senators announced. “It’s important that we do all we can to make sure people feel safe and support efforts that help...
SFGate
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Kona Purdy never wanted to live anywhere but Hawaii. As a Native Hawaiian, he wanted his children to grow up like he did: rooted in their culture, and nourished by the mountains and ocean. But raising a family in Hawaii meant squeezing nine people into...
How the California storms were for researchers on the Farallon Islands
A handful of biologists had a front-row seat to this winter's extreme weather.
‘A game-changer’: Where to find the best sandwich in California
Generosity and great barbecue are on the menu at California's best sandwich stop.
2 skiers sustain 'moderate-to-major injuries' in South Lake Tahoe avalanche
The skiers were airlifted to the hospital with "moderate-to-major injuries."
SFGate
CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY FOR. * WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle...
Comments / 0