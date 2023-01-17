ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

West Virginia receives funding for juvenile justice system

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is getting more than $620,000 to help kids who are incarcerated and prevent others from entering the criminal justice system, two U.S. senators announced. “It’s important that we do all we can to make sure people feel safe and support efforts that help...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
SFGate

Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Kona Purdy never wanted to live anywhere but Hawaii. As a Native Hawaiian, he wanted his children to grow up like he did: rooted in their culture, and nourished by the mountains and ocean. But raising a family in Hawaii meant squeezing nine people into...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY FOR. * WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy