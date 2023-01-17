ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Former McDonald's restaurants reopen without branding in Kazakhstan

ALMATY (Reuters) -Several restaurants which used to operate under the McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) brand in Kazakhstan reopened on Monday with no branding to serve fast food under generic names such as "Cheeseburger", weeks after the U.S. company left the local market. Former licensee Food Solutions KZ said in a statement it...
investing.com

Analyst Calls Bitcoin Surge a “Bull Trap”, Predicts Further Drop

© Reuters. Analyst Calls Bitcoin Surge a “Bull Trap”, Predicts Further Drop. Cryptocurrency analyst says the bears are in the denial stage and the market is being manipulated. He predicts that Bitcoin price will drop further into the panic stage. Other opinions suggest that the market is...
investing.com

Exclusive-Brazil launches first anti-deforestation raids under Lula bid to protect Amazon

URUARA, Brazil (Reuters) -Brazilian environmental agents cut through the rainforest with machetes on Thursday in search of criminals in the first anti-deforestation raids under President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has pledged to end surging destruction inherited from his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro. Reuters exclusively accompanied raids led by environmental...

Comments / 0

Community Policy