KGO
Woman dies after Tesla crashes into San Rafael pool, officials say
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman has died after a car she was in crashed into a backyard swimming pool in San Rafael Saturday morning, officials said. It happened just before 7:30 a.m. at Point San Pedro Road. Police say she veered through a fence and into the pool.
KGO
SF's Chinese Chamber of Commerce celebrates Lunar New Year with vibrant 'Rabbit on Parade'
SAN FRANCISCO -- For the third year in a row, San Francisco's Chinese Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the public art project, Rabbit on Parade. Rabbit statues, created by local artists, are on display around San Francisco starting Saturday, Jan. 7 through Sunday, Feb. 5. The event was first organized during the pandemic.
Bay Area grannies kick off the Year of the Rabbit with Lunar New Year hip-hop dance, music video
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A group of Bay Area dancing grannies is kicking off the Year of the Rabbit with hip-hop and an important message. The Grant Avenue Follies dance troupe started in San Francisco's Chinatown in the 1950s. In 2021, ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim reported on their first rap, which was their way to speak out against the attacks on Asian Americans.
