SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A group of Bay Area dancing grannies is kicking off the Year of the Rabbit with hip-hop and an important message. The Grant Avenue Follies dance troupe started in San Francisco's Chinatown in the 1950s. In 2021, ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim reported on their first rap, which was their way to speak out against the attacks on Asian Americans.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO