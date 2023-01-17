Read full article on original website
How Many of These Wicked Awesome Maine Slang Terms Do You Use?
As Mainers, we've heard all sorts of good slang. Ironically, one that didn't make this list that was always a favorite in my house growing up was describing something as "drier than a popcorn fart." This could be an overcooked steak, or it could be your skin in the middle of winter. Just about anything that could be described as "dry" often had popcorn farts attached. At least in our house.
Sneak Peek Of What’s New At The Maine Savings Amphitheater
Back in 2019, the old Darlings Waterfront Pavillion shut down for its last season in 2019, and then Covid his right after. Big plans were made in the time period, and work began for a new, updated and state-of-the-art venue in the Bangor area; The Maine Savings Amphitheater. Folks in...
A Boston TV Station Tours Bangor To See What Inspired Stephen King
A Boston TV station wanted to find out what inspired Stephen King, by paying a visit to Bangor. Chronicle is a show that bills itself as an “Insider's Guide to New England” It airs weeknights at 7:30 on WCVB-TV Channel 5, the ABC affiliate in Boston, Massachusetts. The best way to describe it would be that is similar to the show 207, which airs locally, here on Channel 2.
A Reddit User Asks ‘Who Is The Most Influential Person In Maine?’
As of this moment, I'd say it would be whoever won the Mega Millions jackpot!. I love causally surfing Reddit, because you find a ton of interesting topics and opinions on a variety of topics. Best of all, it comes without all the judgement and nastiness of Twitter & Facebook. It's a chill place to hang.
The Date For The 2023 Maine Whoopie Pie Festival Is Set
On June 24th, the town of Dover-Foxcroft, once again becomes the Whoopie Pie capital of the world, when this beloved yearly event returns for another exciting year. The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival began way back in 2009, and it has become a must-attend afternoon for the whole family and community. We already can't wait to go back and do a broadcast. This will be our 7th appearance. It is truly one of the days that I circle on my calendar because it is such a fun experience. I also love it because the crew at Pat's Pizza in Downtown Dover, always spoil me rotten!
What’s Up With Those Little Shacks at the End of Maine Driveways?
When you grow up in a rural spot, you take certain things for granted. Things are different out in the sticks than they are in the city. Sometimes you don't even have to go all the way into the city, before t8ings start to change. For example, if you live in the city, you're not nearly as likely to have a boat in the back yard. Or a special shed, just for all your extra firewood. Not the regular woodshed, the backup wood shed.
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in Aroostook County, Maine
Everybody was talking about the winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine. It was the first time that’s ever happened in the state. The prize was massive at $1.35 billion. Aroostook County, Maine has had its share of lottery winners. Nothing in the billions, but still massive paydays. There’s been a winner who got $3 million. Other people in the County have won as much as $1.5 million, $1.3 million and $250,000. Many more have taken home tens of thousands of dollars. This includes both drawings and scratch tickets.
Did You Know These 25 Animals Are on Maine’s Endangered Species List?
One of the most wonderful things about living in Maine is its remoteness. With the exception of a few pockets here and there, this state is a wilderness wonderland. It gives Mainers and the thousands of yearly tourists plenty of great opportunities to explore. Whether it's a rocky coastline, quiet...
Can Any Mainers Legally Use Tire Chains, or Just Big Giant Trucks?
The roads lately have all made us wish we drove snow cats. Remember those big machines they drove in the original version of The Shining? The first time I ever saw that movie, I was obsessed with the idea of the snow cats. It's basically an SUV type deal with snow tracks on it instead of tires. Kind of like, half snowmobile, half road vehicle.
One Man Arrested After Stabbing a Stranger Six Times in Winslow, Maine
A 21-year-old man from Winslow is in custody Wednesday after stabbing a 65-year-old man multiple times in broad daylight on Lasalle Street in Winslow, Maine. The man was attacked from behind and stabbed at least six times around 10:00 am on January 18, according to Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid.
Lisa Marie Presley’s California Mansion Is Spectacular [Pictures]
Lisa Marie Presley's final home was a spectacular estate in California, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious property that was a fitting residence for rock music royalty. As celebrity real estate Dirt.com reports, Presley spent the final years of her life in a 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 7,440-square-foot mansion in an exclusive area of Calabasas, Calif. She began renting that house after selling off her family home in Calabasas in 2021, after her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in that house.
