What Tesla's Potential Trading Range Next Week Could Look Like

Shares of Tesla Inc TSLA have traded in a narrow range between $125.02 and $129.99 this week so far. What Happened: The Tesla stock could continue to remain range-bound till next Friday, indicates options market data available for next week at the time of writing. Tesla options expiring on Jan....
This Tesla Analyst Must Be On 'Hallucinogenic Drugs,' Says Value Investor In Response To Morgan Stanley's Value Proposition

As Tesla Inc TSLA shares continued to slip toward Morgan Stanley's bear case, analyst Adam Jonas started to wonder if Tesla was leaning into value territory. A member of CNBC's "Halftime Report" panel suggested Jonas must have been on LSD or another psychoactive drug that produced altered states of consciousness when he started thinking about the Elon Musk-led company as a value play.
Tesla, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, TI Among Companies Reporting This Week: Can Netflix's Optimism Spill Over To Rest Of Tech Space?

Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares jumped nearly 8.5% on Friday before settling at their highest level since April 19, 2022, when shares plunged after the company reported its first loss in net paid subscriber adds in a decade. Although the streaming giant delighted Wall Street with strong paid subscriber growth, earnings expectations for S&P 500 companies, in general, have tempered in the past week.
Salesforce, Tesla And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded mixed this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. PLRX shares jumped 48.8% to $33.49 in pre-market trading after the company announced data from the integris-IPF Phase 2a trial demonstrating bexotegrast 320 mg was well tolerated and achieved statistically significant FVC increase in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
S&P 500 Snaps 3-Session Losing Streak, Market Volatility Decreases

US stocks closed higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones snapping a three-day losing streak. The Dow and S&P 500, however, lost 2.7% and 0.66%, respectively last week, while the Nasdaq added 0.55%. The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to increase rates by 25 basis points...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday saw 23 companies set new 52-week lows. L3Harris Technologies LHX was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Digital Brands Group DBGI. Windtree Therapeutics WINT saw the most pronounced...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: General Motors, Netflix, Ally Financial And Famous Tesla Bear And Bull Debate

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Stocks and Bonds Are Sending Different Messages. One of Them Is Wrong," by Nicholas Jasinski, looks at the two different signals that stocks and bonds are giving for what's ahead in 2023, with stocks poised for a soft landing, while bonds are expecting an imminent recession.
JinkoSolar Owned Jiangxi Jinko Shares Upbeat FY22 Preliminary Profit

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited JKS subsidiary Jinko Solar Co, Ltd (Jiangxi Jinko) disclosed preliminary financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. Jiangxi Jinko's non-GAAP net income was RMB2.50 billion - RMB2.80 billion, up by 371.17% - 427.71% year-over-year. JinkoSolar currently owns a 58.62% equity interest in Jiangxi Jinko.
5 Cheapest Industrials Stocks You Should Think About

The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
