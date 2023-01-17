ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

outlooknewspapers.com

Local Squads Suffer League Losses

First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burroughs High School varsity girls’ soccer team was shut out for just the second time this season after losing at Arcadia, 2-0, in a Pacific League matchup on Tuesday. The Bears previously blanked visiting Glendale in...
BURBANK, CA
foxla.com

Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement

LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Mayfield Senior Graduates Return to School Community

First published in the Jan. 12 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Mayfield Senior School recently hosted a unique gathering over the holiday break to celebrate the Class of 2020. The 2019-20 school year was largely shaped by the global pandemic, which interrupted many of Mayfield’s beloved traditions, and there...
PASADENA, CA
TMZ.com

Mario Lopez Relists Glendale Home with $1.35 Million Price Cut

Mario Lopez is unloading his L.A. area home, and a lucky buyer could get it for a relative steal -- he's put it back on the market with a nearly $1.5 million price cut. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Mario's home in the L.A. suburb of Glendale is now going for $5,150,000, which is a sizeable reduction from the original $6.5M price tag last August. We're told the home was taken off the market during the holiday season, but it was relisted at the top of the year.
GLENDALE, CA
LATACO

Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WBUR

A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires

Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Joel Eisenberg

Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences

The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Friends ID woman who died giving birth at Inglewood hospital

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A woman who died during childbirth has been identified. April Valentine, 31, died on Jan.10 while admitted to Centinela Hospital in Inglewood, California. According to April’s best friend Cheyenne Ne’Shay, April complained for hours about experiencing numbness in her legs. April is an alumni...
INGLEWOOD, CA
vvng.com

Driver killed on 15 Freeway Sunday ID’d

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Malik Gamble, 27, was identified as the driver killed on the 15 Freeway in Victorville Sunday. Gamble was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, when, for reasons still under investigation, the maroon colored 2005 Lexus ES 330 lost control, crashing into the center divider of the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway near Mojave Drive.
VICTORVILLE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Adventist Health Glendale Hosts Armenian Christmas Ceremony

First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Adventist Health Glendale celebrated Armenian Christmas with the hospital’s physicians,. administration, and associates last Thursday, Jan. 5. Mayor Ardy Kassakhian attended the ceremony that celebrates the baptism of Jesus Christ and the Epiphany, the revelation of Jesus as God’s son. The blessing of holy water and Gata bread, a tradition in the Armenian culture for more than 1,700 years, was conducted by His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of Western Diocese Armenian Church of North America. “This meaningful service was the perfect start to the new year and a beautiful reminder of Jesus’ revelation, baptism and, most importantly, His love for each of us,” said Alice Issai, president of Adventist Health Glendale.
GLENDALE, CA

