10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year FestivalDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Standoff With Mass Shooting Suspect Ends In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
Police Searching For Duo Who Stole Nearly A Dozen Vacuums In An Armed Robbery At A Costco Near GlendaleWestmont Community NewsGlendale, CA
10 Dead and Several Injured in California Shooting, Gunman on the Loosehard and smartLos Angeles, CA
outlooknewspapers.com
Local Squads Suffer League Losses
First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burroughs High School varsity girls’ soccer team was shut out for just the second time this season after losing at Arcadia, 2-0, in a Pacific League matchup on Tuesday. The Bears previously blanked visiting Glendale in...
foxla.com
Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement
LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
outlooknewspapers.com
Mayfield Senior Graduates Return to School Community
First published in the Jan. 12 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Mayfield Senior School recently hosted a unique gathering over the holiday break to celebrate the Class of 2020. The 2019-20 school year was largely shaped by the global pandemic, which interrupted many of Mayfield’s beloved traditions, and there...
Two California Residents Win Big In Latest Mega Millions Jackpot Drawing
Here's how much they won.
TMZ.com
Mario Lopez Relists Glendale Home with $1.35 Million Price Cut
Mario Lopez is unloading his L.A. area home, and a lucky buyer could get it for a relative steal -- he's put it back on the market with a nearly $1.5 million price cut. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Mario's home in the L.A. suburb of Glendale is now going for $5,150,000, which is a sizeable reduction from the original $6.5M price tag last August. We're told the home was taken off the market during the holiday season, but it was relisted at the top of the year.
Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
Actor Julian Sands identified as hiker missing in Mt. Baldy area since Friday
Julian Sands, an actor who rose to fame in the 1980s and 90s, is one of two missing hikers currently being searched for in Southern California's mountains, authorities confirmed Wednesday.
Kriz: Another 45 People Died Homeless in OC in December, 488 for the Year. Now, After 2 Weeks of Rain, What’s Next?
Another 45 people died “without fixed abode” in Orange County in December 2022. Their names are:. Walfre POZGONZALEZ who died on December 1st in Anaheim. Hotai GASTON who died on December 1st in San Clemente. David CAHOON who died on December 2nd in Orange. Jesus MURRIETA CEBREROS who...
WBUR
A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires
Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
natureworldnews.com
More Rain to Unload in Los Angeles Next Week; Motorists Advised of Difficult Travel
The latest weather forecast in Los Angeles said that more rain is expected to unload next week as the relentless storm in California continues. Meanwhile, motorists are advised to be extra careful due to travel hazards and difficulty. Los Angeles is not spared from the severe weather conditions in California.
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences
The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
2urbangirls.com
Friends ID woman who died giving birth at Inglewood hospital
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A woman who died during childbirth has been identified. April Valentine, 31, died on Jan.10 while admitted to Centinela Hospital in Inglewood, California. According to April’s best friend Cheyenne Ne’Shay, April complained for hours about experiencing numbness in her legs. April is an alumni...
vvng.com
Driver killed on 15 Freeway Sunday ID’d
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Malik Gamble, 27, was identified as the driver killed on the 15 Freeway in Victorville Sunday. Gamble was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, when, for reasons still under investigation, the maroon colored 2005 Lexus ES 330 lost control, crashing into the center divider of the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway near Mojave Drive.
Two California residents purchase Mega Millions tickets worth nearly $1 million each
While no Californian won the estimated $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Friday, two residents matched five out of the six winning numbers, winning $928,260 each, the California Lottery Press Office announced on Twitter. One ticket was sold at a Chevron gas station on 1101 Broadway in Burlingame, located In San Mateo County. The other […]
outlooknewspapers.com
Adventist Health Glendale Hosts Armenian Christmas Ceremony
First published in the Jan. 14 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Adventist Health Glendale celebrated Armenian Christmas with the hospital’s physicians,. administration, and associates last Thursday, Jan. 5. Mayor Ardy Kassakhian attended the ceremony that celebrates the baptism of Jesus Christ and the Epiphany, the revelation of Jesus as God’s son. The blessing of holy water and Gata bread, a tradition in the Armenian culture for more than 1,700 years, was conducted by His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of Western Diocese Armenian Church of North America. “This meaningful service was the perfect start to the new year and a beautiful reminder of Jesus’ revelation, baptism and, most importantly, His love for each of us,” said Alice Issai, president of Adventist Health Glendale.
3 California cities among highest for life expectancy, report finds
Researchers also found that moving to California might actually make your life longer.
1-month-old girl dies after rollover collision on 101 Freeway in Valley Village, CHP says
A 1-month-old baby girl died after she was ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash on the 101 Freeway, the CHP says.
KTLA.com
Family of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in line of duty in Lake Elsinore speaks out
The family of a Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in the line duty in Lake Elsinore last week is speaking out. Deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was shot Jan. 13 while responding to a call involving domestic violence and a child custody issue, Sheriff Chad Bianco said at last week’s press conference.
Downtown Santa Monica Vons Getting Demolished And Replaced With 8-Story Apartment Complex
Vons, which is located in downtown Santa Monica, is getting demolished within the next week or two to make way for a new five-story apartment complex that will have 280 apartment units with 84 of them for low and moderate-income households.
