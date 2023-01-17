Read full article on original website
Baby was born with a single eye in the middle on forehead after his mother was exposed to radiation
A baby boy was born with a single eye on his forehead and without a nose in Egypt. A rare baby boy with a single eye on his forehead was born in a private hospital in El Senbellawein in Egypt because of a rare birth issue called cyclopia. Babies with this condition often have only one eye, a missing nose, and other physical issues due to poor development when in their mother’s womb. It’s said that this condition is triggered by exposure to radiation or consumption of unnecessary medication during pregnancy. Such children usually don’t survive for long after birth as their internal organs, like the heart, might not have developed completely.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
aiexpress.io
Study highlights the long-term negative impact of climate stress
New analysis led by the NEATLabs on the College of California, San Diego highlights the long-term detrimental impression of local weather stress. Printed January 18 in PLOS Local weather, the research reveals that publicity to traumatic local weather like wildfires can have lengthy lasting results on cognition, notably the flexibility to course of info within the presence of visible interference.
aiexpress.io
Dubai Civil Defence embrace data analysis to prevent fires
Dubai Civil Defence chiefs analysed final 5 years’ information relating to fireside incidents to determine the emirate’s fire-risk scorching spots and to stop main blazes. The authority has launched a sensible system to foretell fire-prone areas and the possible time, permitting them to ship focused security messages to assist save lives.
aiexpress.io
People are ‘begging to be disappointed’ about GPT-4
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman believes there may be an excessive amount of hype across the subsequent main model of GPT. GPT-3 arrived in 2020. An improved model, GPT-3.5, powers the ChatGPT chatbot. Throughout a video interview with StrictlyVC, Altman responded to expectations that GPT-4 will come within the first half...
