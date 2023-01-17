The Gray County Commissioners Court met, for a regularly scheduled meeting on January 16. Among the items discussed were ‘Item 5’, a discussion with Med-Trans Concerning Gray County Heliport Contract. Two representatives from Med-Trans were in attendance to inform the court on upgrades and changes coming to the heliport as well as shed insight into plans for the heliport. After meeting with Tommy Parks, who is over the Helipad, the plans to adjust the layout, to allow a better flow of traffic was decided, but also with the possibility of expanding and adding onto the heliport to allow for more to land at once when needed. In addition to the discussing of the changes to potentially come, the contract was overlooked to insure that the county would be able to get out of if need be. As it sat previously, the other party was able to leave the contract with given notice, but not Gray County. Under the order of County Judge, Chris Porter, the amendments are set to be made with clear wording to give the county that assurance. Also discussed was ‘Item 6’ Consider Grazing Contract for Perry Lefors airport.

GRAY COUNTY, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO