Fitness Chamber Open for Business
The Fitness Chamber officially opened it’s doors to Pampa Monday, January 9th and immediately hit a milestone that owner, Ruben Chaves, was aiming for. “We were offering a special to the first 50 members to sign up, with no sign up fee,” Chaves said. “Within that first day, we hit our mark and I couldn’t be more pleased.”
Explosion and Fire at Johnson Tank Farm leaves 4 in critical condition
It was just a typical Tuesday morning, just after 10 a.m., for an Electric City (about 3 miles north, northwest of Borger) resident that lives approximately 50 to 100 feet from Johnson Tank Farm, when a blast that completely shook his home left him and his young son terrified. “My first thought was that a terrible car accident had just occurred,” said the resident (who wishes to remain anonymous).
Altrusa International of Pampa
Altrusa International Club of Pampa met January 10, 2023 with president Barb Hahn presiding. Sandy Mathis and Pat Johnson served as greeters. Brenda Tucker gave the Accent on the upcoming Altrusa District Conference. The conference to be held April 20-23 in Grapevine will celebrate Altrusa’s 100 year birthday in Texas. The Pampa club was chartered in 1953 along with Borger. Two Pampa club members, Glyndene Shelton and Brenda Tucker have served as District Governor.
Texas Rose Fire
Pampa Fire Department was dispatched to 2841 Perryton Parkway, Texas Rose Steakhouse, on a structure fire. Pampa Fire Department responded with six (6) units and eleven (11) personnel. They were assisted on the scene by Hoover Volunteer Fire Department with one (1) unit and five (5) personnel. The structure was...
New City Commissioner Sworn In
Jimmy Reed is the newly seated commission-er for Ward 4. Commissioner Reed was sworn in on Monday, Jan 9th at the City of Pampa Commission Meeting. Reed replaced the seat of Brian Fisher. “My vision is for Pampa to be a destination where everyone would choose to raise a family....
Pump Up The Jazz with Jazzercise Pampa
Jazzercise Pampa has been at it’s new location at 2211 Perryton Pkwy since the Spring of 2020. “What made us want to open our own location, was more flexibility,” Instructor, Heather McCarley said. “Before, if the building we were working out of was closed, we had to close or cancel those classes. So it’s nice to have our own place.”
Darrell Dwayne (Tater-Tot) Baston
Darrell Dwayne (Tater-Tot) Baston passed away January 15, 2023, in Lubbock, TX. He was born August 28, 1960, to Harold Gene, Sr. and Elizabeth Earlene (Dick) Baston, in Pampa, TX. Darrell attended Pampa High School and went on to become a skilled heavy equipment operator, working in the oil fields.
First City of Lefors Council Meeting of 2023
The City of Lefors recently had their first council meeting of the year. For the public comments session of the meeting, only one comment was presented. Resident Theresa David expressed her concerns pertaining to her water bill to the Council. Shortly after the public comments session concluded, the City Marshal,...
2023 Gray County Livestock Show Results
Submitted All Results Submitted from Gray County Junior Livestock Premium Sale. Kyanna Rice, Anleigh Bowers and Rebecca Scott walked away with Grand Champion awards in five different catagories, swine, lamb, goat, steer and heifer. Piper Morgan, Hudson Scribner, Maddox Bowers and Collin Campbell walked away with Reserve Champion awards in the same five catagories.
Gray County Commissioners Court
The Gray County Commissioners Court met, for a regularly scheduled meeting on January 16. Among the items discussed were ‘Item 5’, a discussion with Med-Trans Concerning Gray County Heliport Contract. Two representatives from Med-Trans were in attendance to inform the court on upgrades and changes coming to the heliport as well as shed insight into plans for the heliport. After meeting with Tommy Parks, who is over the Helipad, the plans to adjust the layout, to allow a better flow of traffic was decided, but also with the possibility of expanding and adding onto the heliport to allow for more to land at once when needed. In addition to the discussing of the changes to potentially come, the contract was overlooked to insure that the county would be able to get out of if need be. As it sat previously, the other party was able to leave the contract with given notice, but not Gray County. Under the order of County Judge, Chris Porter, the amendments are set to be made with clear wording to give the county that assurance. Also discussed was ‘Item 6’ Consider Grazing Contract for Perry Lefors airport.
Pampa Basketball Hosts Dumas Demons and Demonettes
“These boys are resiliant, they were up by 13, and were down by 10 at the 4th quarter,” Freshman Coach, Mike Floyd. “The had a lot of teamwork and hustle. They make it fun to coach because of how dedicated they are to the sport of basketball.”
