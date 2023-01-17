Read full article on original website
Top 10 free sledding hills in Ulster County (if it ever snows)
The best place to go sledding is often the spot no one else knows about or can get to. If you’re fortunately situated in Ulster County, there’s a perfect hill on your property or a short trudge through the snow nearby. Some of us lucky locals grew up in just such a scenario, and sledding is in our blood.
Winter is a great time to learn something new
I walk into a big, brick industrial building in Kingston known as The Shirt Factory. I have never been in this building. I feel a little lost. It feels dusty and a bit impersonal. Trudging up the metal stairs, I begin to feel a little queasy. Why do I suddenly...
Onteora faces “unfathomable” choices as district’s enrollment dwindles
At the age of five – twelve years ago — I was enrolled in Woodstock Elementary School. At that time, it was one of three high-quality K-through-6 schools in the district. At Woodstock, I enjoyed short bus rides, an amazing music and arts program, and great teachers. But...
Most everyone agrees, Gardiner’s current Zoning Code lacks clarity
The January 3 Gardiner Town Board meeting featured an update from planning consultant Dave Church on the results of his research toward revising Gardiner’s Zoning Code, a top-priority task for Majestic and the Board in 2023. Church said that he had completed interviews with most of the major players in the processes affected by zoning law and planned to attend the Planning Board’s January meeting to discuss that body’s perceptions of changes or clarifications needed in the code.
New superintendent of New Paltz Central schools hopes to enhance the district’s social media presence
Newly-appointed Superintendent Stephen Gratto hit the ground running in his first week in the New Paltz Central School District. During a Board of Education meeting held on Wednesday, January 4, Gratto said he’d made an effort to meet — and listen to — as many people as possible during his first few days on the job. He’s also listened to his own family when it comes to social media and he’s hoping to both add to and enhance the district’s social media presence.
