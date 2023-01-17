ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Bring your own cardboard? Rustburg Library to hold 'Fort Night' family event

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Library is hosting a mischief-filled family event this February. "Fort Night" will be held on February 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Attendees will have to work together with their families to build a fort and defend their land from library staff. Guests are encouraged to come in their pajamas or team attire and be ready "for an evening full of silly challenges."
WSET

SEE IT: R.S. Payne Elementary students awarded brand-new bikes

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some elementary students in the Hill City are being awarded for their hard work in the classroom. On Friday, Lynchburg Fire Chief Greg Wormser and Deputy Chief Marques Bush participated in the B.I.K.E. (Believing In Kids Excelling) ceremony at R.S. Payne Elementary School. Multiple students...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

'A Prime Spot:' Fleming Mountain Grill set to open

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — A prime, new spot to eat is set to open in Lynchburg. Fleming Mountain Grill is opening up to the community on Monday for families to enjoy. Co-owners Rodger Keeling, his wife Carolyn, and Kevin Smith are all co-owners of the new restaurant. The owners...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Restaurant Week is underway in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Restaurant Week kicked off Friday and runs through Jan. 29. It includes nearly 30 locations including popular spots like Tuco’s and Frankie Rowlands. Places like Little Green Hive and Cello’s Coffee House are offering meals to go. “It’s a lot of really great...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Texas Roadhouse leases a spot on Danville Mall Property: Brokers

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A nationwide steakhouse chain is headed to the Southside. According to real estate brokers Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, Texas Roadhouse has leased a spot at a site at the Danville Mall. The 7,831-square-foot pad site is located on Piedmont Drive. According to the brokers,...
DANVILLE, VA
wvtf.org

A longtime site for Roanoke's homeless plans to close its doors

A facility that has served Roanoke’s homeless community for more than 50 years is closing at the end of the month. Trust House began in 1970 as a crisis hotline by a handful of former Hollins University students. About 25 people have lived there in recent months. Tommy Oliver...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Central Virginia fire departments conduct brush fire training in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Fire Departments in Central Virginia came together on Saturday for training with the Virginia Department of Forestry. The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company as well as the Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue attended FFI Wildland Day. The Boonsboro Company brought along its...
BEDFORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Junior Lunch Restaurant in Roanoke now loft-style apartments

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Looking for a new place to call home or space to host a small event? Junior’s Loft Apartments are available and open for business. The building sits on Franklin Road in Roanoke and was once the home to the Junior Lunch Restaurant in 1984. Since the historic building went under renovation and now holds a commercial space and 14 apartment units from studios to one bedrooms.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Danville brewery announces 'FunkFest 2023' lineup

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Ballad Brewing is getting ready to kick off its biggest event of the year, FunkFest. FunkFest is an annual celebration of all things "funky" from beer to music. The January 28 event is free to attend. The most important ingredient for FunkFest is a completely...
DANVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Roanoke’s century-old industrial site could play a role in expanding modern biotech and health sciences in the city

Redevelopment plan aims to turn American Viscose property into Roanoke’s newest neighborhoood. Opinion: The redevelopment of the former American Viscose plant in Roanoke has been unthinkable. Until now. Opinion: Viscose and Valleydale were never going to be factories again. The hulking industrial-era smokestacks of Roanoke’s old American Viscose Co....
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Nelson Middle School teacher named NCPS's Teacher of the Year

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Nelson Middle School teacher has been named Nelson County Public School's Teach of the Year. Stephanie Mayo was announced as TOTY on Friday. Ms. Mayo teaches Business Education at Nelson Middle School. "Teacher of the Year is a great honor and reflection of...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March

This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Missing Bedford County teen found safe, officials say

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is thanking the public for their help in finding a runaway teen they believed could be in danger. On Sunday morning, Captain Brian Neal told ABC13 that 16-year-old Cameron Moses has been found safe. The sheriff's office said Moses...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Danville Public Schools announces 2023 teachers of the year

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Public Schools (DPS) has announced the selection of its Teachers of the Year for 2023, recognizing outstanding work in the classroom and school community. The annual tradition allows teachers at every building to vote and honor their peers. The division's Teachers of the Year...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

More than 4,500 people still on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are still more than 4,500 people on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist. Nobody has moved off of the 2022 waitlist since it opened more than four months ago. Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority is still helping families on the 2019 Section 8 waitlist. The...
ROANOKE, VA

