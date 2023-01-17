Read full article on original website
WSET
Bring your own cardboard? Rustburg Library to hold 'Fort Night' family event
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Library is hosting a mischief-filled family event this February. "Fort Night" will be held on February 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Attendees will have to work together with their families to build a fort and defend their land from library staff. Guests are encouraged to come in their pajamas or team attire and be ready "for an evening full of silly challenges."
WSET
Roanoke Co. fire department purchases upgraded thermal imaging camera with grant
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County Fire & Rescue is getting an upgrade to an important piece of equipment, thanks to a grant. The department received funds from the Jacqueline S. (Jackie) and Shelborn L. (S.L.) Spangler Fund of the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia. The $6,200 grant...
WSET
SEE IT: R.S. Payne Elementary students awarded brand-new bikes
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some elementary students in the Hill City are being awarded for their hard work in the classroom. On Friday, Lynchburg Fire Chief Greg Wormser and Deputy Chief Marques Bush participated in the B.I.K.E. (Believing In Kids Excelling) ceremony at R.S. Payne Elementary School. Multiple students...
WSET
'A Prime Spot:' Fleming Mountain Grill set to open
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — A prime, new spot to eat is set to open in Lynchburg. Fleming Mountain Grill is opening up to the community on Monday for families to enjoy. Co-owners Rodger Keeling, his wife Carolyn, and Kevin Smith are all co-owners of the new restaurant. The owners...
WSLS
Roanoke Restaurant Week is underway in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Restaurant Week kicked off Friday and runs through Jan. 29. It includes nearly 30 locations including popular spots like Tuco’s and Frankie Rowlands. Places like Little Green Hive and Cello’s Coffee House are offering meals to go. “It’s a lot of really great...
WSET
Texas Roadhouse leases a spot on Danville Mall Property: Brokers
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A nationwide steakhouse chain is headed to the Southside. According to real estate brokers Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, Texas Roadhouse has leased a spot at a site at the Danville Mall. The 7,831-square-foot pad site is located on Piedmont Drive. According to the brokers,...
wvtf.org
A longtime site for Roanoke's homeless plans to close its doors
A facility that has served Roanoke’s homeless community for more than 50 years is closing at the end of the month. Trust House began in 1970 as a crisis hotline by a handful of former Hollins University students. About 25 people have lived there in recent months. Tommy Oliver...
WSET
Central Virginia fire departments conduct brush fire training in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Fire Departments in Central Virginia came together on Saturday for training with the Virginia Department of Forestry. The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company as well as the Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue attended FFI Wildland Day. The Boonsboro Company brought along its...
WSET
Bedford Firefighters take action to support student being bullied at school
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Dept. has shown its commitment to the community by taking action to support a local student who was experiencing bullying at school. When they received word of the situation, the firefighters decided to take action and show the student that he is not alone.
wfxrtv.com
Junior Lunch Restaurant in Roanoke now loft-style apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Looking for a new place to call home or space to host a small event? Junior’s Loft Apartments are available and open for business. The building sits on Franklin Road in Roanoke and was once the home to the Junior Lunch Restaurant in 1984. Since the historic building went under renovation and now holds a commercial space and 14 apartment units from studios to one bedrooms.
WSET
LIST: VDOT provides updates on active road projects across Central Virginia
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is working around the clock to update road infrastructure across the Commonwealth. Here is a list of active work in the Salem District and when projects are expected to be completed. INTERSTATE 81. INTERSTATE 81 LANE WIDENING CONSTRUCTION PROJECT EXIT 137 TO...
WSET
Danville brewery announces 'FunkFest 2023' lineup
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Ballad Brewing is getting ready to kick off its biggest event of the year, FunkFest. FunkFest is an annual celebration of all things "funky" from beer to music. The January 28 event is free to attend. The most important ingredient for FunkFest is a completely...
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke’s century-old industrial site could play a role in expanding modern biotech and health sciences in the city
Redevelopment plan aims to turn American Viscose property into Roanoke’s newest neighborhoood. Opinion: The redevelopment of the former American Viscose plant in Roanoke has been unthinkable. Until now. Opinion: Viscose and Valleydale were never going to be factories again. The hulking industrial-era smokestacks of Roanoke’s old American Viscose Co....
WSET
Award-Winning Balourdet Quartet to Perform in Lynchburg
Enjoy the beauty of the classics as the Balourdet Quartet take to the stage at the Oakwood Country Club. Emily learns more about this award-winning group and the music they'll be sharing.
WSET
Nelson Middle School teacher named NCPS's Teacher of the Year
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Nelson Middle School teacher has been named Nelson County Public School's Teach of the Year. Stephanie Mayo was announced as TOTY on Friday. Ms. Mayo teaches Business Education at Nelson Middle School. "Teacher of the Year is a great honor and reflection of...
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
WSET
Missing Bedford County teen found safe, officials say
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is thanking the public for their help in finding a runaway teen they believed could be in danger. On Sunday morning, Captain Brian Neal told ABC13 that 16-year-old Cameron Moses has been found safe. The sheriff's office said Moses...
WSET
Bedford County School Board pushes forward with redistricting plan
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County School Board held a special meeting Thursday night at Jefferson Forest High School to hear from parents about the school zone redistricting proposals. The board had three options for parents to look through and for them to decide on. Bedford County...
WSET
Danville Public Schools announces 2023 teachers of the year
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Public Schools (DPS) has announced the selection of its Teachers of the Year for 2023, recognizing outstanding work in the classroom and school community. The annual tradition allows teachers at every building to vote and honor their peers. The division's Teachers of the Year...
WDBJ7.com
More than 4,500 people still on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are still more than 4,500 people on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist. Nobody has moved off of the 2022 waitlist since it opened more than four months ago. Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority is still helping families on the 2019 Section 8 waitlist. The...
