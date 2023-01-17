Texas is a "MANDATORY REPORTER" state.. if ANY adult observes or suspects abuse of a vulnerable person, they have the legal obligation to report it. If a report is not made, that person can be charged with a misdemeanor, resulting in fines or imprisonment..... not to mention a moral obligation to protect those who may be helpless. Please work together to keep our vulnerable populations safe 🖤 it could mean life or death in some situations. At the very least, psychological damage.
Dude looks like a zombie! Drugs are a factor I can tell you by just looking at them! They're lucky the person taking video wasn't me or someone like me. They would have needed an ambulance for both of them after the video was shot! I'm praying for that poor child. I'm sure he's terrified and can't understand what he did wrong to deserve it. Hopefully they have descent family somewhere who can take custody of him. The CPS system is downright scary! The child may find himself in a situation worse than the one they removed him from! Smh this stuff really breaks my heart! 😪🙏
what is it with these gutless wonders that always want to hit innocent children 🤬😡😠 let someone who knows how to nurture and love him adopt him. poor little fella deserves a decent shot at a good life ♥️
