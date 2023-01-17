ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
100.7 WITL

5 Flavorful, Road Trip Worthy Pickle Pizzas For You In Michigan

Remember when pineapple on pizza was controversial? Now, pickle pizza is trend-worthy and equally controversial. These are the five best, 'drive-worthy' pickle pizza pies in Central and Lower Michigan, in no particular order. 1. Chubby Charlie's Pizza (Waterford & other Michigan locations). Reviewers love the pickle pizza with a side...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Top 5 Adventures You Need to Experience in Pure Michigan

How do I love the Great Lake State? Let me count the ways!. No matter the season the Mitten is an enchanting place to explore at any time of the year. From the Porcupine Mountains of the Upper Peninsula to the Motor City, there are so many unique and extraordinary adventures you can only experience in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Michigan Cheaters Beware, This New Facebook Trend Is Looking To Out You

Cheaters never win... that's especially true when it comes to romance and relationships. And to be totally frank- we aren't living in the days of being able to live a double life with multiple wives. Back before the internet, you heard of men who would have families in different cities, or wives and double lives. Now, with all of the internet sleuths, it's increasingly more difficult to be a bad partner.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Big Prairie, Where Michigan Once Had the Largest Desert East of the Mississippi River

How about one of the four major American deserts: Chihuahuan, Great Basin, Mohave, or Sonoran, all in the southwestern United States?. I’ll betcha Michigan doesn’t come to mind at all when you picture a desert…..but once upon a time, Michigan was home to the United States’ largest desert east of the Mississippi River. It wasn’t a natural desert as the ones out west, but one that was basically an accident…and caused by man.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

All 21 Michigan Businesses That Appeared on Shark Tank

I don't have an entrepreneurial bone in my body. Hell, I can barely spell or say entrepreneur. But Shark Tank is one of my all-time favorite shows. For those that aren't familiar with the primetime network television hit that is 14 seasons deep at this point, Shark Tank presents upstart entrepreneurs, inventors and even established businesses the opportunity to secure a deal with one of five millionaire investment sharks to further their business ventures.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Is In-N-Out Burger Coming To Michigan?

A very popular California-based burger chain is expanding, does this mean Michigan may be of the plan?. In-N-Out Burger recently announced the fast-food chain will be opening its first location in the eastern United States. For countless years the hot spot has dominated the West Coast, and now it appears folks in Nashville, Tennesee will get to see (and taste) what the hype is all about.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Did Carly Pearce Just Admit to Bribing a Cop?

Carly Pearce would never get in trouble with the law, especially in her beloved home state of Kentucky -- right? Well...not so fast. The singer shared the whole wild story on Twitter, in a video post that also showed the singer doing her makeup. "I'm doing my makeup, and I'm gonna tell you about the time that I had a warrant out for my arrest," Pearce says at the beginning of the video.
KENTUCKY STATE
100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL

Lansing, MI
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy