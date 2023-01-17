Read full article on original website
5 Flavorful, Road Trip Worthy Pickle Pizzas For You In Michigan
Remember when pineapple on pizza was controversial? Now, pickle pizza is trend-worthy and equally controversial. These are the five best, 'drive-worthy' pickle pizza pies in Central and Lower Michigan, in no particular order. 1. Chubby Charlie's Pizza (Waterford & other Michigan locations). Reviewers love the pickle pizza with a side...
This Amazing Eatery Has Been Named Michigan’s Top Bucket List Restaurant
Michigan is known for having some amazing food selections. When I hear of a new place my ears perk up and I start to drool just a little. I recently saw a "Michigan bucket list" but this wasn't for places you need to see, instead it was a restaurant where you need to eat.
What’s The Shortest River in Michigan and How Short Is It?
When you think of Michigan the Great Lakes are typically one of the first things that come to mind, but the Mitten is so much more! Michigan is truly a winter-water wonderland. In addition to the largest bodies of freshwater on the planet, we're also home to plenty of inland...
Top 5 Adventures You Need to Experience in Pure Michigan
How do I love the Great Lake State? Let me count the ways!. No matter the season the Mitten is an enchanting place to explore at any time of the year. From the Porcupine Mountains of the Upper Peninsula to the Motor City, there are so many unique and extraordinary adventures you can only experience in Michigan.
Michigan Cheaters Beware, This New Facebook Trend Is Looking To Out You
Cheaters never win... that's especially true when it comes to romance and relationships. And to be totally frank- we aren't living in the days of being able to live a double life with multiple wives. Back before the internet, you heard of men who would have families in different cities, or wives and double lives. Now, with all of the internet sleuths, it's increasingly more difficult to be a bad partner.
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
Check Out These 10 Odd Statues in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana
It was unveiled on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and is meant to commemorate a moment between Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. Titled The Embrace, the statue garnered mixed reactions from the public:. From the ground level, it is a bit difficult to grasp the full...
Big Prairie, Where Michigan Once Had the Largest Desert East of the Mississippi River
How about one of the four major American deserts: Chihuahuan, Great Basin, Mohave, or Sonoran, all in the southwestern United States?. I’ll betcha Michigan doesn’t come to mind at all when you picture a desert…..but once upon a time, Michigan was home to the United States’ largest desert east of the Mississippi River. It wasn’t a natural desert as the ones out west, but one that was basically an accident…and caused by man.
All 21 Michigan Businesses That Appeared on Shark Tank
I don't have an entrepreneurial bone in my body. Hell, I can barely spell or say entrepreneur. But Shark Tank is one of my all-time favorite shows. For those that aren't familiar with the primetime network television hit that is 14 seasons deep at this point, Shark Tank presents upstart entrepreneurs, inventors and even established businesses the opportunity to secure a deal with one of five millionaire investment sharks to further their business ventures.
An Open Letter to the Driver Who Actually Used Their Turn Signal
As a Michigander, I often find myself complaining about the terrible drivers that I'm surrounded by. I know I can't be the only one...People going the wrong way down one-way streets; going slow in the fast lane; and plenty more examples. However, this latest incident hits a little bit differently...
MSP Saying Goodbye To Their Motorcycle Police Force After 24 Years
For 24 years, Michigan roadways have been monitored not only by regular officers in their standard Michigan State Police cruisers, but motorcycle units as well. In a move some are disagreeing with, the Michigan State Police are disbanding their Motorcycle patrol and reassigning the officers to standard vehicles. The Michigan...
Is In-N-Out Burger Coming To Michigan?
A very popular California-based burger chain is expanding, does this mean Michigan may be of the plan?. In-N-Out Burger recently announced the fast-food chain will be opening its first location in the eastern United States. For countless years the hot spot has dominated the West Coast, and now it appears folks in Nashville, Tennesee will get to see (and taste) what the hype is all about.
Did Carly Pearce Just Admit to Bribing a Cop?
Carly Pearce would never get in trouble with the law, especially in her beloved home state of Kentucky -- right? Well...not so fast. The singer shared the whole wild story on Twitter, in a video post that also showed the singer doing her makeup. "I'm doing my makeup, and I'm gonna tell you about the time that I had a warrant out for my arrest," Pearce says at the beginning of the video.
