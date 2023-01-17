Read full article on original website
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Jan. 23-29
Brownwood at Glen Rose, 5:45/7:15 p.m. Early at Brock, 6:15/7:45 p.m. Bangs at Miles, 6:30/8 p.m. Zephyr at Blanket, 6/7:30 p.m. Brookesmith at Cherokee, 6/7:30 p.m. May at Rising Star, 6:30/8 p.m. GIRLS SOCCER. Brownwood at Sweetwater, 5 p.m. BOYS SOCCER. Brownwood at Sweetwater, 7 p.m. ***. Wednesday, January 25.
UT-Dallas prolongs Lady Jackets’ drought, 70-48
The Howard Payne University women’s basketball team fell 70-48 to conference opponent UT Dallas Thursday evening at the Brownwood Coliseum. Anna Beamesdefer scored a season-high 14 points for Howard Payne sparked by 3 of 6 shooting from behind the arc. She also pulled down five rebounds. Brenna Welsh followed...
HPU names McGibeny men’s soccer coach
On Thursday, the Howard Payne University athletic department announced the hiring of Brandon McGibeny as head men’s soccer coach. Brandon McGibeny comes to Howard Payne after four seasons as the women’s soccer coach at Cisco College in Cisco, Texas. There, Coach McGibeny built the Wrangler women’s team into a nationally ranked program.
UT-Dallas prevents win streak for Yellow Jackets, 96-66
Howard Payne University’s Armonie Ramey led all scorers with 23 points in a 96-66 Yellow Jacket loss to the University of Texas at Dallas Thursday evening at the Brownwood Coliseum. HPU’s Armonie Ramey scored a season and game-high 23 points with three steals. He was 8 of 16 from...
HPU football announces addition of Terell Sims as receivers coach
The Howard Payne University football program announced Friday the addition of Terell Sims as receivers coach. Terell Sims comes to Howard Payne from Sul Ross State, where he helped lead the Lobos to an ASC-leading passing offense in 2022. The Lobos finished the 2022 season as the #1 passing offense in the ASC (#14 in the nation).
Jason Cole promoted to head football coach at Bangs
Bangs ISD Superintendent Dr. Josh Martin on KOXE Friday morning introduced Jason Cole as the new head football coach and athletic director for the Bangs Dragons. Cole, who served as offensive coordinator on the Dragons’ 7-5 bi-district championship team this past fall, is replacing Kyle Maxfield, who left for Austin’s Brentwood Christian after five seasons in which he guided Bangs to a 25-22 overall record with three playoff trips and a bi-district title.
Jauregui hopes TSTC education inspires her children
Sierra Jauregui decided to show her three children what hard work can accomplish. She also hopes to inspire others, as well. Jauregui began Texas State Technical College’s Emergency Medical Services program this fall, and before she knew it, her third child was born. During the first few weeks of class, Jauregui gave birth to her child and returned to class as quickly as she could.
Deanna Byer
Deanna Byer, age 84, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral Services for Deanna will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023, at High Mesa Cowboy Church; burial with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023, at Costal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Court Records 1/20/23
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from January 13 through January 19:. Medcalf, Jessica Ray, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 2 counts. Huber, Zachary Cooper, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Kirbo, Demijon, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Knight, Rex David, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Ledesma-Patino, Abel, Declaration...
