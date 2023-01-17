Sierra Jauregui decided to show her three children what hard work can accomplish. She also hopes to inspire others, as well. Jauregui began Texas State Technical College’s Emergency Medical Services program this fall, and before she knew it, her third child was born. During the first few weeks of class, Jauregui gave birth to her child and returned to class as quickly as she could.

