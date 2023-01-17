Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Dallas Cowboys To Sign New Kicker After Catastrophic Playoff GameOnlyHomersTampa, FL
The 2nd annual Pinellas TacoFest heads to England Brothers Park next weekend
This weekend-long foodie fesival is free to attend.
Seffner’s Soulful Flavors moves to new Tampa location in University area
There are daily staples, but the menu changes throughout the week.
wild941.com
One Of Tampa’s Most Iconic Restaurants To Close Temporarily
Last year, Orlando & The Freakshow told us how impossible it is to get a reservation at Bern’s Steak House. Looks like some people will have to wait even longer to enjoy one of Tampa’s most iconic restaurants. Bern’s Steak House is expected to undergo some serious renovations over the summer that will benefit both patrons and employees. This means the popular restaurant will be temporarily closed over the summer. The last day for service before the renovations start will be Sunday, July 2nd. That is, if you can get a reservation.
Tampa’s Wagamama sets opening date, Pop Goes the Waffle closing, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
And Water Street Tampa’s newest eatery, Boulon Brasserie, is now accepting reservations.
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on Thursday
For chicken salad fans in Tampa, tomorrow will be like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
stpeterising.com
Tommy’s Hideaway to serve up wood-fired pizza in Gulfport
A new pub and pizzeria is about to join the eclectic collection of locally owned retail shops and restaurants along Gulfport’s Beach Boulevard. Owners Tom Lussiano and Larisa Curbelo are putting the finishing touches on Tommy’s Hideaway, located at 3121 Beach Boulevard South, formerly occupied by Dog Pier Hot Dog Shop (and Salty’s Sandwich Bar before that), and they expect the restaurant to open during the first week of February.
5 Most Romantic Restaurants In Pasco-Hernando
A good romantic restaurant is hard to come by. The most romantic spots are usually small and local, but those two things can be harder and harder to find these days. Some occasions, like anniversaries or special holidays, require something a little more romantic than your local Beef O'Brady's, and that is where these local haunts come in.
Genesis-covering Memphis blues band Southern Avenue plays Largo on Saturday
Zach Person opens the show.
Tampa Bay’s first Raising Cane's opens in Clearwater this month
The local chicken tendy competition is heating up.
Gasparilla 2023: Everything you need to know about the annual Pirate Fest
Grab your beads, costumes, and eye patches, and get ready for the 2023 Gasparilla parades. The parades will affect parking and traffic, so here's everything you need to know about the annual fest.
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Bradenton, Florida
I love seafood! For several days in and around Bradenton on Florida’s west coast, south of the Tampa Bay area and north of Sarasota, I indulged in the best restaurants featuring the freshest gulf shrimp, crab cakes, gumbo, calamari, scallops, oysters Rockefeller, and fresh fish. And I found that I liked mussels. I just had never had excellent fresh mussels until my adventure in Bradenton. Here are 10 coastal Bradenton area restaurants that specialize in the freshest seafood available, in no particular order.
On this day: Snow fell in Tampa Bay 46 years ago
The Tampa Bay area is no stranger to the occasional cold snap, but it usually comes without the snowfall expected farther north.
fox13news.com
Clearwater jewelry maker transforms found items into wearable works of art
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Jewelry maker Lauralie Bradford has spent years using whatever materials she could find to create new products for her Clearwater-based business The Genesis. "I would be thrifting. I would be going outside looking for materials," Bradford said. "I've always really believed in trying to use what's around...
Best Day Trips And Scenic Drives Around Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay area of Florida is a beautiful place to live, and there are lots of scenic drives and wonderful day trips you can take around the region. Here are some of the best. Courtney Campbell Causeway The Courtney Campbell Causeway crosses almost ten
Local charity builds tiny houses to fight homelessness
A local charity is working to end homelessness one tiny step at a time.
Thousands line St. Petersburg streets for Dream Big MLK parade
Thousands of people lined the streets of St. Petersburg to remember the dream and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Bay area mobile home community hit with 2 unexpected price hikes
A double whammy! Residents at a Tampa Bay area mobile home community are getting hit with two unexpected price hikes. They turned to 8 On Your Side, asking how to challenge the charges.
luxury-houses.net
A Stunning Waterfront Home with A One of A Kind Beautiful Open Waterfront Location Asks $6 Million in Tierra Verde, Florida
940 Monte Cristo Boulevard Home in Tierra Verde, Florida for Sale. 940 Monte Cristo Boulevard, Tierra Verde, Florida is a magnificent estate with spectacular and rare views of the Gulf of Mexico and Shell Key preserve, has been upgraded to a superior level of quality and finish, with extraordinary materials, craftsmanship and updates too numerous to mention. This Home in Tierra Verde offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 940 Monte Cristo Boulevard, please contact Nancy Westphal (Phone: 727-234-5995) at Smith & Associates Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
stpetecatalyst.com
Developer closes on land for Sky St. Pete tower
The site of a dirt lot and surrounding structures will be redeveloped into a 20-story apartment tower. DevMar, which is behind the 11-story Vantage St. Pete apartment building and The Metro underway in the Edge District, has closed on a property for its next project – Sky St. Pete.
sarasotamagazine.com
A New Mixed Use Tower Is Going to Change the Face of Main Street
East of Orange Avenue, Sarasota’s main drag seems to drop off into something that resembles less of a bustling downtown. But SOTA Hotel & Residences, scheduled to break ground this summer, may change that. We wrote about plans for the 16-storied mixed project last year while it was still awaiting final approvals from th City of Sarasota.
