Pinellas Park, FL

wild941.com

One Of Tampa’s Most Iconic Restaurants To Close Temporarily

Last year, Orlando & The Freakshow told us how impossible it is to get a reservation at Bern’s Steak House. Looks like some people will have to wait even longer to enjoy one of Tampa’s most iconic restaurants. Bern’s Steak House is expected to undergo some serious renovations over the summer that will benefit both patrons and employees. This means the popular restaurant will be temporarily closed over the summer. The last day for service before the renovations start will be Sunday, July 2nd. That is, if you can get a reservation.
TAMPA, FL
stpeterising.com

Tommy’s Hideaway to serve up wood-fired pizza in Gulfport

A new pub and pizzeria is about to join the eclectic collection of locally owned retail shops and restaurants along Gulfport’s Beach Boulevard. Owners Tom Lussiano and Larisa Curbelo are putting the finishing touches on Tommy’s Hideaway, located at 3121 Beach Boulevard South, formerly occupied by Dog Pier Hot Dog Shop (and Salty’s Sandwich Bar before that), and they expect the restaurant to open during the first week of February.
GULFPORT, FL
Grant Piper News

5 Most Romantic Restaurants In Pasco-Hernando

A good romantic restaurant is hard to come by. The most romantic spots are usually small and local, but those two things can be harder and harder to find these days. Some occasions, like anniversaries or special holidays, require something a little more romantic than your local Beef O'Brady's, and that is where these local haunts come in.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
travelawaits.com

My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Bradenton, Florida

I love seafood! For several days in and around Bradenton on Florida’s west coast, south of the Tampa Bay area and north of Sarasota, I indulged in the best restaurants featuring the freshest gulf shrimp, crab cakes, gumbo, calamari, scallops, oysters Rockefeller, and fresh fish. And I found that I liked mussels. I just had never had excellent fresh mussels until my adventure in Bradenton. Here are 10 coastal Bradenton area restaurants that specialize in the freshest seafood available, in no particular order.
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

Clearwater jewelry maker transforms found items into wearable works of art

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Jewelry maker Lauralie Bradford has spent years using whatever materials she could find to create new products for her Clearwater-based business The Genesis. "I would be thrifting. I would be going outside looking for materials," Bradford said. "I've always really believed in trying to use what's around...
CLEARWATER, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Stunning Waterfront Home with A One of A Kind Beautiful Open Waterfront Location Asks $6 Million in Tierra Verde, Florida

940 Monte Cristo Boulevard Home in Tierra Verde, Florida for Sale. 940 Monte Cristo Boulevard, Tierra Verde, Florida is a magnificent estate with spectacular and rare views of the Gulf of Mexico and Shell Key preserve, has been upgraded to a superior level of quality and finish, with extraordinary materials, craftsmanship and updates too numerous to mention. This Home in Tierra Verde offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 940 Monte Cristo Boulevard, please contact Nancy Westphal (Phone: 727-234-5995) at Smith & Associates Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
TIERRA VERDE, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Developer closes on land for Sky St. Pete tower

The site of a dirt lot and surrounding structures will be redeveloped into a 20-story apartment tower. DevMar, which is behind the 11-story Vantage St. Pete apartment building and The Metro underway in the Edge District, has closed on a property for its next project – Sky St. Pete.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

A New Mixed Use Tower Is Going to Change the Face of Main Street

East of Orange Avenue, Sarasota’s main drag seems to drop off into something that resembles less of a bustling downtown. But SOTA Hotel & Residences, scheduled to break ground this summer, may change that. We wrote about plans for the 16-storied mixed project last year while it was still awaiting final approvals from th City of Sarasota.
SARASOTA, FL

