Lansing, MI

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
Michigan Man Is ‘The Pez Outlaw’ In Netflix Documentary

A Dewitt, Michigan man is the focus of the Netflix documentary 'The Pez Outlaw'. Welcome to the party if you missed this crazy story and the now-streaming documentary that goes along with it. This twisted tale is so bizarre, even Hollywood could not make it up. The life of Steve Glew is as real as it gets.
100.7 WITL’s Country Concert Calendar

100.7 WITL is proud to be your Country Concert Connection!. From Lansing to Grand Rapids to Detroit and throughout Lower Michigan, our favorite country artists visit our great state on a regular basis. Bookmark this page to keep tabs on your favorites, and find out when and where they're going to be!
Get Your Workout On! Best Gyms In Lansing

I'm on a health kick. December 28th was a humbling day to me. I turned 49 and realized that if I want to live to be 100 I need to treat my body better. That means eating healthier and getting my body moving. The diet I'm on is protein, protein,...
Want a Good Steak? The Best Steakhouses in Lansing

The old slogan was, "beef, it's what's for dinner". There's nothing like an awesome steak, cooked on the grill to your specs. Who has the best steaks in Lansing?. I'm on a new diet and eating steak works out for me! I need to eat protein, protein and more protein. A steak can satisfy my taste, hunger and it will be on point for my diet plan. When it comes to steaks, I am a huge fan of the prime rib at the English Inn. Part of the experience is the classy feel at the Inn.
5 Lansing Breakfast Spots With the Best Waffles

Lansing has no shortage of places that offer up a fantastic breakfast. However, not all restaurants offer up waffles. I'd think that any place that serves breakfast should serve waffles, but it might have to do with the special equipment that's needed; I truly have no idea though. I just love waffles so much that I'd love them for breakfast just about anytime.
100.7 WITL’s ‘Jam at The Junction’ is February 21!

100.7 WITL is proud to be your Country Concert Connection!. We're bringing live country music back to Lansing!. Make plans now to join us at 7pm on Tuesday February 21st for WITL's "Jam at The Junction" featuring up-and-coming country stars Shane Profitt, Conner Smith, and 12/OC!. The event will be...
100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

