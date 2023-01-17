Tristan Jarry was activated off of injured reserve by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Well, he was not only activated but also victorious as the Penguins defeated the Ottawa Senators. Jarry had been on the IR due to a lower-body injury that cost him seven games. While the Penguins will welcome back their starting goaltender, Jarry hasn’t been quite the same this season as last year. While his save percentage is virtually identical (.918 this season, .919 last year), his goals-against average is 2.75, whereas last year it was 2.42.

