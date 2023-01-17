Read full article on original website
Brad Marchand Extends Point-Streak In Shutout Win Vs. Sharks
The Boston Bruins kept their winning momentum alive Sunday night with a 4-0 shutout win over the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden. Brad Marchand was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and extended his point-streak to five games with an assist on the night. Marchand’s...
Bruins Wrap: Defense To Offense Fuels Boston Win Vs. Sharks
The Boston Bruins improved their winning streak to five games Sunday night, taking a 4-0 victory from their matchup with the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 37-5-4 with the win, while the Sharks dropped to 14-25-9. full box score here. ONE BIG...
NHL Best Bets: Avalanche vs. Canucks Game Picks
The defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche are trying to get back in the playoff picture tonight when they visit the Vancouver Canucks. Colorado Avalanche (-166) vs. Vancouver Canucks (+138) Total: 6.5 (O-134, U+110) It certainly hasn’t been a season to remember for the Avalanche, where they sit ninth in...
Pens Activate Ryan Poehling from IR Ahead of Tilt vs. Devils
It’s been a trying few weeks for the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Pens have been contending with injuries to several key players, negatively impacting their on-ice competitiveness. Pittsburgh got their starting goaltender back on Friday, as Tristan Jarry made his first start in nearly three weeks. Now, they’ll get a...
Tristan Jarry Returned for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday
Tristan Jarry was activated off of injured reserve by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Well, he was not only activated but also victorious as the Penguins defeated the Ottawa Senators. Jarry had been on the IR due to a lower-body injury that cost him seven games. While the Penguins will welcome back their starting goaltender, Jarry hasn’t been quite the same this season as last year. While his save percentage is virtually identical (.918 this season, .919 last year), his goals-against average is 2.75, whereas last year it was 2.42.
Canucks Fire Bruce Boudreau, Hire Rick Tocchet as Head Coach
Bruce Boudreau’s time behind the Vancouver Canucks bench has finally come to an end. The team had been signaling a coaching change for weeks, and the axe fell on Sunday. The Canucks announced Boudreau and assistant head coach Trent Cull were terminated and replaced by Rick Tocchet. Boudreau set...
Panthers' Spencer Knight Activated off Injured Reserve
Spencer Knight was activated off of injured reserve by the Florida Panthers on Friday, the Panthers’ official website reports. Knight was on the IR with an undisclosed injury. After activating Knight, the Panthers then sent him to the AHL. The reason for this is likely to get him a couple of games worth of action before bringing him back up to the big club.
NESN Airing Boston Pride Games ‘Incredible Opportunity’ For Team
The Boston Pride sit atop the Premier Hockey Federation standings, and now you can watch them dominate the league on NESN. And if you don’t know who they are, you’re about to find out. The Pride sit at 11-2 heading into their game Sunday afternoon against the Montreal...
Hurricanes Place Max Pacioretty on Injured Reserve
Max Pacioretty of the Carolina Hurricanes suffered a torn Achilles on Thursday, the Hurricanes’ official website reports. This is brutal, as Pacioretty had just returned on January 12 from the same injury. Pacioretty originally tore his Achilles during offseason workouts, missed about half the season, played five games scoring three goals, and is now lost again. The Canes have not announced a timeline, but it would seem that his regular season is certainly done, and unless they make a very deep playoff run, we likely won’t see Pacioretty until next season.
Brandon Carlo Fires Up Bruins With Early Game Fight
Only 27 seconds into the Boston Bruins’ shutout victory over San Jose, Brandon Carlo dropped the mitts with Sharks right wing Timo Meier. The fight fired up both sides early in the game, but the Bruins ultimately sent the Sharks out of Boston with their 11th consecutive loss to the Black and Gold.
Tristan Jarry Will Start as the Penguins Take on the Devils
After missing nearly three weeks with a lower-body injury, Tristan Jarry is set to make his second consecutive start as the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the New Jersey Devils. Taylor Haase confirmed the news ahead of the Metropolitan Division matinee. Jarry was impressive in his return Friday night against the...
Bruins Notes: Boston Defense ‘Deflating’ Opponents In Win Streak
The Boston Bruins’ historic start to the season has been defined by multiple things. Linus Ullmark was the star of the show early on, helping Boston jump out to an 18-0 start on TD Garden ice and eventually arriving to a 24-2-1 record with a .937 save percentage, both of which top the NHL.
Bruins Look To Extend 10-Game Win Streak Over Sharks At Home
The Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks will meet for the second time this season at TD Garden on Sunday night. The B’s look to keep their 10-game win streak over the Sharks alive as they return to Boston following two electric wins on the road in New York earlier this week.
Bruins Avoid Serious Injury With Brandon Carlo, Won’t Need To Test Defensive Depth
It appears the Bruins won’t need to test their defensive depth after all. Brandon Carlo blocked a shot that ultimately knocked him out of Boston’s 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday night. The blueliner was visibly in pain and head coach Jim Montgomery didn’t have an update on Carlo afterward other than saying the Bruins were going to “be careful.”
Why Grant Williams Compared Celtics To This NFL Playoff Team
NFL teams are set to embark on their divisional round playoff matchups this weekend, which prompted Grant Williams and members of the Boston Celtics to hold an interesting discussion. Before the Celtics took the floor against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night, a few players in Boston’s locker room compared...
Bruins Announce Update On Tomas Nosek; Forward Out At Least Four Weeks
The Bruins will be shorthanded on the forward lines for at least the next four weeks. Boston on Saturday announced Tomas Nosek suffered a non-displaced fracture in his foot and will be re-evaluated in about four weeks. Nosek has been dealing with an undisclosed injury that prevented him from performing...
Patrice Bergeron’s Toughness Continues To Inspire Bruins
Patrice Bergeron once again proved that his toughness is unmatched. In the Boston Bruins’ road win over the New York Islanders, Bergeron took a puck to the face and still made it back to the bench to finish out the game Wednesday night. The Black and Gold look to...
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Win In Back-To-Back Games
The Bruins improved to 15-4-1 on the road after taking down the Rangers 3-1 on Thursday night to win back-to-back games in New York. Boston continues to lead the NHL in points with 76 and the B’s have yet to lose 10 games over midway through January. The Bruins...
David Pastrnak In Awe Of Patrice Bergeron Returning To Bruins Bench After Puck To Face
Bruins fans and players were holding their breath Wednesday when Patrice Bergeron took a puck to the face in the third period against the New York Islanders. They didn’t have to hold it very long, though, as Bergeron promptly returned — a little bit bloody, at that — and barely missed any time in Boston’s 4-1 win at UBS Arena.
